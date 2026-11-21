Where did that come from?

Newcastle United were utterly outplayed in the opening 45 minutes of their Saturday evening clash with Arsenal, who were cruising and 1-0 ahead at the interval.

But a spirited performance, reminiscent of something from the Eddie Howe era, saw the Magpies come close to inflicting a rare defeat on the reigning champions.

A draw, in the end, was a fair reflection of the game.

Here are our Scout Notes from Tyneside.

RAYA INJURY UPDATE…

Before we get into a recap of the action, however, a couple of injury updates – one particularly significant from an FPL perspective.

David Raya (£6.3m) was in the wars on Tyneside, needing treatment on a couple of occasions. After the second appearance from the physio, the goalkeeper came off.

Raya looked in some pain and seemed to be struggling with his collarbone or shoulder. We’ve seen players ruled out for a number of months when there’s been a dislocation, so there’ll be a nervous wait to see just how badly the Spaniard is injured.

Mikel Arteta, unsurprisingly, couldn’t offer us much so soon after the game. His comments below were almost identical to the ones given in a post-match interview with the BBC.

“Well, unfortunately, he had to come off, which is never good news. He will get assessed now and probably will have an MRI tomorrow to see what it is exactly because at the moment, I don’t know. “It was a knock, I don’t know how it happened and what the injury is at the moment. We have to wait and see tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya

We should hear more on Raya from Arteta on Monday, ahead of the Gunners’ midweek clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.9m) came on here to replace his fellow Spaniard, and will be in line to deputise if Raya is ruled out. We could have another sub-£5.0m route into the Gunners’ defence, then, but how much Raya’s absence (if it comes to that) will weaken the backline is another debate. We’ll look into that later this week, if the worst-case scenario pans out.

READ MORE: 3 Raya-less FPL goalkeeper pairings who rotate well

…AND THE LATEST ON HALL

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s most-owned player, Lewis Hall (£5.2m), also saw his evening curtailed.

This one sounds much less serious.

“Hopefully, only a cramp, yeah.” – Matthias Jaissle on Lewis Hall

The Magpies had already made one swap at full-back, bringing on Tino Livramento (£4.8m) for Amar Dedic (£4.4m) as part of a triple tactical change at half-time.

Livramento is not ready for much more than 45 minutes at present.

“We need to be smart now. I think he was really on the limit [of what he could manage] already. I’m proud that he could deliver 45 minutes with that physicality in such an intense match. Well played, top performance, also something that we can build on.” – Matthias Jaissle on Tino Livramento

THE PROVERBIAL GAME OF TWO HALVES

As you can see from the xG race graphic above, these were two very different halves.

Arsenal were in cruise control before the interval, taking a deserved lead when Kai Havertz (£7.5m) pounced on a Hall error and fed Eberechi Eze (£6.2m).

The lively Noni Madueke (£6.2m) was denied by the post and a last-ditch Hall block, while Bruno Guimaraes (£6.7m) – who was unconvincing again – couldn’t stretch enough to give Declan Rice (£7.5m) a sixth assist of 2026/27. Rice was to pick up a caution and fall one contribution short of DefCon points, too!

At the other end, Newcastle barely mustered a shot of note.

Then, a complete momentum shift after the break. A triple change from Matthias Jaissle lit the touchpaper, and Newcastle were to have the first eight shots of the second half without reply.

A rare Martin Odegaard (£6.7m) error saw William Osula (£5.8m) tee up Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) to equalise; that’s Barnes’ sixth return of the campaign.

Malick Thiaw (£4.9m) then pounced after a set-piece scramble and, but for better passes on the break, Newcastle could even have added a third.

Madueke’s late equaliser, following a slick Arsenal transition, gave the scoreline a fairer overall reflection.

“My feeling is that we lost two points today. I think we were exceptional in the first half at every level. Our intensity, the clarity that we have, how to attack the jumps of Newcastle every time they wanted to go man-to-man. The composure that we have, the way we use our relationships to break the press; it should have been two, three or four-nil up, but it wasn’t. “And when it wasn’t, then we expected in the second half that we have to again raise the level, because the opponent is going to have a reaction – and the opponent did have a reaction. We were very below the level that is required.” – Mikel Arteta

“We were very below the level that is required in the first half. We were not that front-footed, not that intense, somehow hesitating to make the last step, the last yard towards the opposition. This is something you cannot afford against a top team, the best team right now in in the UK, one of the best teams in Europe. “And the second half was then pure belief, pure conviction, no hesitation anymore, pure trust in the teammate that he’s doing the job. We had so many high-ball regains, so many ball wins with a vertical approach afterwards, where we caused them problems and created chances. This is the Newcastle DNA. So, I hope we can build on the second half.” – Matthias Jaissle

SHOT-HAPPY MADUEKE

Above: Players sorted by shots taken in Arsenal v Newcastle

You usually expect a mixed bag with Madueke, and inconsistent end product is often a fair criticism.

But, in fairness, he’s been decent in recent weeks, and is enjoying a prolonged run in the team in Bukayo Saka‘s (£9.4m) absence. This was his fourth lot of 90 minutes in a row, and he should get another five Gameweeks at least before Saka is ready to start.

In this current spell in the first XI, he’s had 14 shots and created 11 chances in just four Gameweeks. Six of those attempts came on Saturday.

SALIBA UNUSED AGAIN

Pretty much as expected, Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) continued at centre-half despite the return to fitness of William Saliba (£5.9m). The Frenchman remained unused on the bench, and is yet to kick a ball competitively since recovering from injury.

Will Saliba’s chance finally come against Dortmund on Tuesday?

Konsa was mostly solid, although his positioning for Barnes’ equaliser was questionable. Yes, it was Odegaard’s error in the first place, but it did look like Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m) already had Osula covered – a point that the Brazilian seemed to be making with his fellow centre-back after the ball hit the back of the net:

.@harveybarnes97 bringing us level with his 100th career goal! 🙌🏹 https://t.co/oDJiEjQmrN — Newcastle United (@NUFC) November 21, 2026

A minor blip amidst a series of very good performances, but with Saliba lurking, Konsa owners will want their man to be as flawless as possible to stave off the competition.