As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 deadline gets nearer, we’re hearing from more of our team of guest contributors.

Here, FPL Meerkat looks at a few good goalkeeper pairings.

If you still have a Wildcard in hand or are considering a transfer at the back and you don’t want to splurge £6.3m on David Raya, I’ve come up with three goalkeeper pairings that are worthy of consideration.

Their fixtures rotate brilliantly until Gameweek 20 at the earliest.

Zion Suzuki (£5.1m) + Caoimhin Kelleher (£5.0m)

Starting at the relatively expensive end, this pairing boasts solid fixtures, including six meetings with newly promoted sides. There are also three encounters with Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa’s run looks strong for the next five Gameweeks, at which point Brentford have a good four. Villa then take over again from the New Year.

What makes the selection of Suzuki appeal is that no Villa defender really stands out, as they aren’t great for defensive contributions or attacking threat.

The Brentford defence has been solid up to now, meanwhile, ranking joint-sixth for fewest goal conceded (11).

Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m) + James Trafford (£5.0m)

Moving on to probably my favourite pairing, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur. Their medium-term schedules weave superbly, perfectly dodging the tricky fixtures and landing on some favourable ones.

There are seven meetings with newly promoted clubs over the next 14 weeks, and three with Fulham.

Leeds’ defence has massively improved this season and, whilst Spurs haven’t been great, their backline is starting to look solid, conceding only three goals across the last five matches.

Another advantage is that Kinsky being £4.4m makes this pair cost a lot less than David Raya (£6.2m) and a £4.0m bench option.

Bart Verbruggen (£4.7m) + Matz Sels (£5.0m)

Meanwhile, many of you, like myself, might already be happy with owning Brighton and Hove Albion’s Verbruggen. In which case, this last option helps fill in some of his tougher fixtures. I’ve gone with Sels, who is admittedly slightly pricey.

In Gameweek 13, Sels faces Hull City when Verbruggen has a tough trip to Bournemouth. The Nottingham Forest shotstopper can also be considered for Gameweeks 18-20. Oliver Glasner’s side are massively underperforming, compared to their strong underlying defensive data, so I’m anticipating a resurgence very soon.

Cheaper Sels alternatives include Coventry City’s Carl Rushworth (£4.5m) and Ipswich Town’s Christian Walton (£4.4m). They’ll be against each other while Brighton visit the Cherries.