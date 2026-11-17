After a nice, round 10 Gameweeks, we thought we’d take a look to see which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players offer the best ‘value’ so far.

POINTS PER MILLION PER GAME

FPL uses points per million (PPM) for their ‘Value (Season)’ metric, but we’ll use points per match per million for this study. This levels the playing field between ever-presents and those who may have picked up a small injury.

Points per million per match (PPMPM) is, admittedly, a basic route into FPL team value. After all, past points aren’t a reliable gauge of what’s to come.

Also, managers won’t create a team of purely good value players, as there’ll be lots of unused budget left over. It’s hard to imagine Erling Haaland (£15.8m) doing well here, for example.

For the below, there must be a minimum of five appearances and 450 minutes.

GOALKEEPERS

NAME TEAM APPS POINTS PRICE POINTS PER

MILLION POINTS PER MATCH

PER MILLION Verbruggen BHA 10 57 £4.7m 12.13 1.21 Trafford LEE 10 54 £5.0m 10.80 1.08 Tzolakis HUL 10 49 £4.7m 10.43 1.04 Raya ARS 10 60 £6.2m 9.68 0.97 Kinsky TOT 10 40 £4.4m 9.09 0.91 Leno FUL 10 39 £4.5m 8.67 0.87 Alisson LIV 10 42 £5.5m 7.64 0.76 Pickford EVE 10 39 £5.5m 7.09 0.71 Kelleher BRE 10 35 £5.0m 7.00 0.70

Since launch day, Bart Verbruggen (£4.7m) has always felt underpriced, but nobody quite expected this start from second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion. Six wins and clean sheets from seven, alongside Gameweek 1’s thrashing of Aston Villa.

Yet the only goalkeeper on three double-digit hauls is James Trafford (£5.0m), who just starred in England’s win over Spain. The sole shot-stopper with more saves than him is Konstantinos Tzolakis (£4.7m), as Hull City introduced themselves to the league by securing three immediate clean sheets. None have thwarted more big chances (11), including a Yoane Wissa (£5.9m) penalty.

David Raya (£6.2m) stopped his own September spot-kick, versus Sunderland. Owning FPL’s most expensive goalkeeper, one averaging a low two saves per match, shouldn’t be popular, but he’s probably the most secure pick from Arsenal’s elite backline. A rearguard that many have (at least) doubled up on.

Across north London, Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m) almost secured a third successive shutout in Gameweek 10. It would’ve been Tottenham Hotspur’s fifth in eight. His fixtures dovetail very nicely with Trafford’s for a while.

Fulham’s Bernd Leno (£4.5m) kept out Hull, Coventry City and Liverpool, but their appealing schedule looks to be over.

DEFENDERS

NAME TEAM APPS POINTS PRICE POINTS PER

MILLION POINTS PER MATCH

PER MILLION De Cuyper BHA 10 75 £5.5m 13.64 1.36 Vuskovic BHA 10 70 £5.3m 13.21 1.32 Konsa ARS 9 57 £4.9m 11.63 1.29 Bogle LEE 10 58 £4.8m 12.08 1.21 Mendy HUL 7 34 £4.1m 8.29 1.18 Justin LEE 10 51 £4.5m 11.33 1.13 van Hecke TOT 10 57 £5.1m 11.18 1.12 White ARS 7 42 £5.4m 7.78 1.11 Muharemovic LEE 10 56 £5.1m 10.98 1.10 Castagne FUL 9 44 £4.5m 9.78 1.09

A position where 15 individuals have at least 1.00 PPMPM; there is plenty of value here, tempting some towards a ‘big at the back’ strategy.

Several Brighton and Leeds United players are here, led by FPL’s top overall scorer Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m). Still playing as a winger, he’s the best defender for chance creation (22) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 3.90), amassing 13 returns from 10 matches. Imagine the value if he remained at £4.5m!

Teammate Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m) pips him for attempts (16) and probably offers better long-term minutes security, knowing that Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) is back and Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m) won’t be long. The teenager is on four defensive contribution (DefCon) triumphs, a goal and two assists.

Elsewhere, Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) was priced as an Aston Villa player. Having an Arsenal defender be so cheap is an absolute gift, accumulating 41 points in his latest four outings. But William Saliba (£5.9m) now lurks, and Jurrien Timber’s (£6.5m) comeback kept Ben White (£5.4m) as an unused substitute in Gameweeks 9 and 10.

READ MORE: Konsa fitness update as defender ruled out of England v Croatia

As mentioned in our early ‘Team of the Season’ article, Jayden Bogle (£4.8m) is the position’s joint-best for shots on target (five), but there’s a lot of luck to his 58 points. The 26-year-old received clean sheets against Brighton and Newcastle United, as he came off before Leeds conceded, while his goal past the Magpies was later given to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m).

By staying on the pitch, James Justin (£4.5m) and Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m) have ‘only’ four clean sheets. About to host Coventry, Ipswich Town and Fulham, many managers are diverting their attention to the latter, someone who delivered DefCon points on seven of 10 occasions, also offering the attacking threat of six headed attempts and two assists.

The aforementioned Leeds and Spurs rotation can occur here instead, using Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.1m). The Dutchman matches Bogle’s five efforts on target and is second for expected goals (xG, 1.70).

His peak was reaching 15 points versus Crystal Palace, an amount that Nobel Mendy (£4.1m) achieved in Gameweek 1 against Manchester United. On all five times that Hull’s centre-back has reached the hour mark, he’s got DefCon rewards. But coming off just beforehand denied him both that and a clean sheet in Gameweek 2.

MIDFIELDERS

NAME TEAM APPS POINTS PRICE POINTS PER

MILLION POINTS PER MATCH

PER MILLION Gross BHA 10 70 £6.3m 11.11 1.11 Gomez BHA 10 51 £5.0m 10.20 1.02 Belloumi HUL 9 48 £5.3m 9.06 1.01 Ayari BHA 9 46 £5.5m 8.36 0.93 Manzambi AVL 7 40 £6.2m 6.45 0.92 Tavernier BOU 10 58 £6.7m 8.66 0.87 Janelt BRE 9 37 £5.0m 7.40 0.82 McGinn AVL 10 44 £5.4m 8.15 0.81 Le Fee SUN 10 46 £5.7m 8.07 0.81 Rudoni COV 10 39 £4.9m 7.96 0.80

At a moment when there’s suddenly a shortage of appealing midfielders, picking a bunch of good value names – rather than disappointing premiums – could benefit your team.

It’s another position led by a Brighton duo. Pascal Gross‘ (£6.3m) big tallies of Gameweeks 2, 4 and 5 mean he’s hugely owned. The league leader for creating chances (29) and big opportunities (eight), Gross scored a penalty last time out.

He’s one of several spot-kick takers here, like Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m), John McGinn (£5.4m) and Jack Rudoni (£4.9m).

Sunderland’s playmaker has taken more spot-kicks (four) than anyone else this season, though he missed against Arsenal. McGinn spurned his own in Gameweek 9 but still has Unai Emery’s trust, stepping up to score another in Gameweek 10. That’s two goals and four assists in McGinn’s previous six starts. Rudoni is even cheaper, netting three times in five, showing he’s quite handy to have as squad depth.

Another possible penalty taker is Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m), who joins Gross on both four double-digit hauls and four yellow cards. Right on the suspension tightrope. Bournemouth’s five-goal attacker ranks third overall for shots on target (14) and boasts attractive upcoming fixtures.

Back to Brighton, a couple of stunning Diego Gomez (£5.0m) strikes take him up to fifth for midfield points. Staying with Albion, Jack Hinshelwood’s (£5.9m) easing back could dent Yasin Ayari (£5.5m). It’s a shame, because the Swedish international has three goals in seven, also hitting the Anfield post.

It’s hard to say whether Johan Manzambi (£6.2m) is a better Aston Villa option than McGinn. He’s more exciting, perhaps. A glorious run versus Sunderland, Ipswich, Everton, Crystal Palace and Coventry awaits, but Emery has a tendency to carefully manage Manzambi’s minutes.

As for Hull’s Mohamed Belloumi (£5.3m), he should recover from a hamstring problem to make Gameweek 11.

FORWARDS

NAME TEAM APPS POINTS PRICE POINTS PER

MILLION POINTS PER MATCH

PER MILLION Joao Pedro CHE 6 47 £7.6m 6.18 1.03 Barry EVE 10 55 £5.7m 9.65 0.96 Evanilson BOU 10 61 £6.5m 9.38 0.94 Jackson AVL 9 54 £7.1m 7.61 0.85 Kostoulas BHA 10 47 £5.8m 8.10 0.81 Isak LIV 9 61 £9.3m 6.56 0.73 Brobbey SUN 8 32 £5.7m 5.61 0.70

Joao Pedro (£7.6m) might be back for Gameweek 11, and boy, do Chelsea need him. Pre-injury, the Brazilian averaged around eight points per match, bagging two returns on several occasions. He felt essential.

But all-time Gameweek transfer records saw him be sold 3.35 million times, and former Blue Nicolas Jackson (£7.1m) get purchased by 2.37 million. Now at Villa, the latter is justifying such hype, currently on six goals from six. He has captaincy potential throughout the Villans’ fixture run.

Also in great form is Thierno Barry (£5.7m). He’s Everton’s only option up front, leads everyone for xG (7.28) and is far ahead for big chances (22), getting at least one in every match.

Whereas Evanilson‘s (£6.5m) scoring streak feels deceptive. The five consecutive goals came from his only shots on target and big chances in that period, mostly due to defensive mistakes.

Brighton’s entry is Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.8m), having brought a goal, an assist, and a double-digit score in Gameweeks 4, 5, and 7, though nothing since. The youngster mightn’t be nailed over the intense festive run.

At least Alexander Isak (£9.3m) doesn’t yet have the sidelined Hugo Ekitike (£7.4m) to worry about. Liverpool’s Swedish striker has scored seven times in his last eight, ranking third for penalty area attempts (24). Committing to a lighter midfield can allow managers to own both him and Haaland.

Finally, Brian Brobbey‘s (£5.7m) PPMPM is based almost entirely on his hat-trick away to Manchester City. He likes to bully centre-backs, but had to withdraw from international duty because of a thigh injury.