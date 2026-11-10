Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 11?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we keep an eye on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are racking up the yellow cards and nearing a one-match ban.

The cut-off dates and thresholds for suspensions are also discussed in this piece.

Finally, we round up the individuals already suspended and who will be returning from a ban in Gameweek 11.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There were a whopping seven new additions to the list in Gameweek 10.

A trio of Bournemouth players joined the others already on the precipice, most notably FPL’s second-highest-scoring midfielder, Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m), and DefCon magnet Antonio Silva (£5.1m). Veteran full-back Adam Smith (£4.5m) was the other.

Oliver Boscagli (£4.5m) joined his teammate, the 48% owned Pascal Gross (£6.3m), also on four cautions.

Budger midfielders Yeremy Pino (£5.5m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) and James McAtee (£5.5m) are the other new entries.

All 13 of the above players have to avoid a booking in their respective sides’ next nine fixtures to avoid a ban.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 29 others on three bookings.

Ownership-wise, Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m), Morgan Rogers (£8.2m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) are the most significant names on the list.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 11

No one reached five bookings in Gameweek 10, so attention turns to red cards.

Igor Thiago (£7.8m) was the recipient of one on Sunday, and he now begins a three-match ban for violent conduct. Even when he returns, he’ll still be sitting precariously on four bookings!

Jean–Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) continues a three-match suspension, meanwhile. This is the second fixture he’ll miss.

Max Dowman (£5.3m) will serve the third game of his own three-match ban, too.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 11

Omar Alderete (£4.8m), Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m), Jacob Ramsey (£4.8m), Matty Cash (£4.3m) and Matt Crooks (£4.4m) all return from one-match bans in Gameweek 11.