Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 11?

10 November 2026 12 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In the Suspension Tightrope, we keep an eye on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are racking up the yellow cards and nearing a one-match ban.

The cut-off dates and thresholds for suspensions are also discussed in this piece.

Finally, we round up the individuals already suspended and who will be returning from a ban in Gameweek 11.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek 6 ban in ban Gameweek 9

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek ban 11

There were a whopping seven new additions to the list in Gameweek 10.

A trio of Bournemouth players joined the others already on the precipice, most notably FPL’s second-highest-scoring midfielder, Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m), and DefCon magnet Antonio Silva (£5.1m). Veteran full-back Adam Smith (£4.5m) was the other.

Oliver Boscagli (£4.5m) joined his teammate, the 48% owned Pascal Gross (£6.3m), also on four cautions.

Budger midfielders Yeremy Pino (£5.5m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) and James McAtee (£5.5m) are the other new entries.

All 13 of the above players have to avoid a booking in their respective sides’ next nine fixtures to avoid a ban.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek ban 11

There are 29 others on three bookings.

Ownership-wise, Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m), Morgan Rogers (£8.2m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) are the most significant names on the list.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 11

FPL notes: Munoz injury, Mateta’s minutes + £5.2m Wilson

No one reached five bookings in Gameweek 10, so attention turns to red cards.

Igor Thiago (£7.8m) was the recipient of one on Sunday, and he now begins a three-match ban for violent conduct. Even when he returns, he’ll still be sitting precariously on four bookings!

JeanPhilippe Mateta (£6.3m) continues a three-match suspension, meanwhile. This is the second fixture he’ll miss.

Max Dowman (£5.3m) will serve the third game of his own three-match ban, too.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 11

Aston Villa v Arsenal team news: Zinchenko starts, Cash + Diaby subs again

Omar Alderete (£4.8m), Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m), Jacob Ramsey (£4.8m), Matty Cash (£4.3m) and Matt Crooks (£4.4m) all return from one-match bans in Gameweek 11.

12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Sensible move? Y or N
    Konsa + Verb to Vuscovic + Raya (to double up with DeCyup)

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    1. Bavarian
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      No

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      1. Cojones of Destiny
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        care to explain mate? the way I see it Bri has got a great run, Vusc is in from of his life plus Konsa is not certain to start once Saliba is back

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    2. SM001
      43 mins ago

      2 free transfers on 2 sideways moves. I wouldn't.

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    3. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      The players you want to get in would be my preferred duo, but unless on WC or lots of FT saved up, they feel like luxury transfers, particularly as Konsa hasnt proven to be a problem just yet. Vus is a far superior pick to Verb though for sure with so many routes to points.

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  2. Stimps
    53 mins ago

    I would say maybe wait until Konsa loses his place, just seems a bit wasteful at the moment for 2 FT. Just save the transfers

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    1. Stimps
      3 mins ago

      Reply fail to above

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  3. Defcons are for Kinnear
    42 mins ago

    With the likes of Evanilson, Jackson, Isak hitting form and JP soon to return is it time to move on DCL?

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    1. SM001
      1 min ago

      Don't forget Barry and Delap!

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    2. iFash@FPL
      just now

      I believe so.
      Not sure how I managed to switch to DCL from Barry like 3 game weeks ago…

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  4. Studs Up
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    BBC Sport:

    Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick's future will be decided at a meeting attended by owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox in Monaco on Wednesday

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    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Nice to see the cost-cutting continues with an executive meeting in Monaco.

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