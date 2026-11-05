It’s a single Gameweek for all 24 Championship sides in Fantasy EFL this week, with plenty of interesting fixtures to consider.

All League One and League Two clubs are without league fixtures, due to the FA Cup first round taking centre stage.

Our Fantasy EFL experts have submitted their usual selections ahead of Gameweek 13, helping us put together this week’s Scout Picks.

Here, we reveal the seven players and two clubs that make the cut, alongside our captain and vice-captain choices.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 13 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Southampton’s Daniel Peretz takes the goalkeeper spot ahead of a trip to Preston North End. All three of our contributors selected the goalkeeper, with Preston sitting bottom of the Championship after winning just once this season.

DEFENDERS

West Ham United’s Konstantinos Mavropanos makes our defence ahead of an away clash with Blackburn Rovers. The centre-back has already scored five league goals this season, helping him accumulate 75 Fantasy points at an average of 6.3 per match.

Joining him is Southampton’s Keven Schlotterbeck, who also faces Preston North End. The hosts have struggled this season, sitting rock bottom of the Championship and scoring just 12 goals. That gives Schlotterbeck an excellent opportunity to secure a clean sheet.

MIDFIELDERS

All three contributors selected Amario Cozier-Duberry, who travels to Watford this week. The Middlesbrough midfielder has registered three goals, six assists and 12 shots on target in nine appearances, averaging an impressive 9.1 Fantasy points per match. His attacking output also makes him our vice-captain.

Cardiff City’s Jack Moylan completes our midfield ahead of a home meeting with Burnley. Moylan scored a hat-trick against West Ham United in Gameweek 12, collecting 32 Fantasy points in the process. That performance highlights his attacking potential against a struggling Burnley side.

FORWARDS

West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen was another unanimous selection among our experts. The forward has produced seven goals, eight assists and 21 shots on target in 14 appearances this season. With Blackburn Rovers up next, his impressive attacking numbers make him our standout captaincy choice.

Will Lankshear completes our attack as Middlesbrough prepare to visit Watford. The forward has scored 13 goals in 13 appearances, alongside 25 shots on target, making him one of the Championship’s most dangerous attacking players. However, Lankshear missed the previous match due to an issue, so managers should keep an eye on team news before the deadline.

CLUB PICKS

Southampton were a unanimous choice among our contributors ahead of their trip to Preston North End. Their opponents have endured a dreadful start to the season, winning just one match and sitting bottom of the Championship. With Preston also scoring just 12 goals, Southampton have a strong opportunity to deliver points at both ends of the pitch.

Our second club pick goes to Cardiff City, who host Burnley. The visitors have struggled for form and currently sit 22nd in the Championship, making this an appealing fixture for Cardiff. All three experts backed the Welsh side, completing our selections for the Gameweek.