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Is it time to buy Declan Rice in FPL?

5 November 2026 22 comments
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Ahead of Gameweek 10, a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are wondering whether it’s time to buy Declan Rice (£7.4m).

The Arsenal man is the fifth-most-bought midfielder ahead of Friday’s deadline…

Here, we look at some of the pros and cons of buying Rice.

REASONS TO BUY

Assist potential

Rice is a consistent Fantasy asset for assists.

The England international created Kai Havertz’s (£7.4m) winner at Anfield on Sunday, his fifth assist of the 2026/27 season so far.

It’s the second most of any player, behind only Pascal Gross (£6.2m)…

All of Rice’s assists have come from open play, albeit a couple of them have been simple passes out wide.

He is also top or joint-top at Arsenal for both chances created (17) and crosses (32).

A (mostly!) reliable starter

Rice has been a major part of Arsenal’s success under Mikel Arteta.

And his importance to his team is captured below…

A permanent starter in the top flight, Rice has averaged 83.6 minutes per appearance in 2026/27 so far.

And since the last international break, that tally rises to 86.3.

Corners and free-kicks

Another part of Rice’s appeal lies in his threat from set plays, which is traditionally one of Arsenal’s biggest weapons.

No other teammate has taken more corners or delivered more crossed free-kicks than him this season…

  • Corners: Rice (23), Saka (18), Odegaard (7), Dowman (1)
  • Crosses from free-kicks: Rice (6), Odegaard (2)
  • Shots from direct free-kicks: Odegaard (1), Eze (1)

Although he’s yet to attempt a direct free-kick this term, Rice was his side’s top direct free-kick taker in 2025/26, with five.

Bonus appeal

Rice is also good for bonus due to his heavy involvement, i.e. doing a bit of everything, in the middle of the park.  

His consistency in metrics like chance creation and crossing, helped by a role on set plays, is a key reason why he does so well.

But other tasks such as pass competition and tackling also help top up his BBPS.

Above: Midfielders sorted by BBPS in 2026/27 so far

It’s resulted in seven bonus points for Rice so far this season, the joint-third-most of any FPL midfielder.

Positional tweak

Rice is still playing in a double pivot, mostly with either Bruno Guimaraes (£6.7m) or Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.3m).

But with Martin Zubimendi (£5.2m) playing less, we are starting to see Rice pop up on the right side a lot more…

Above: Declan Rice’s touch heatmap in 2026/27 (left) and 2025/26 (right)

Indeed, Rice’s overlapping run down the right preceded his crossed assist for Havertz on Sunday.

He also scored from this area of the pitch against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, so it’s a positional tweak which could have a positive impact on his returns.

REASONS TO AVOID

22 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DeeJazz
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Hi,

    Can you please advice what to do with J. Pedro ?

    a) Isak
    b) Barry
    c) DCL
    d) no transfer

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    1. Bavarian
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      a

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    2. Doolittle
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A

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  2. Doolittle
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Was happy going into this week with Cala and Konsa but the injury worry has made me fear I may need Gabriel.

    2 FTs

    A) Gvardiol and DCL to De Cuyper/Vuskovic and Isak (my original plan)
    B) Gvardiol to Gabriel and save other FT
    C) Gvardiol, MGW and DCL to Gabriel, Groß and Isak (-4)

    Team as it stands:
    Kinsky
    Cala/Konsa/Gvardiol/Silva
    Rogers/Tavernier/Manzambi
    Haaland/Jackson/DCL

    Leno/MGW/King/Davis

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  3. Bavarian
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    BB?

    Verbruggen
    Konsa-Calafiori-De Cuyper
    Mbeumo-Rogers-Tavernier-Groß
    Haaland-Isak-DCL

    Leno (NEW) - Schade (BHA)- Hall (FUL)- Davis (BOU)

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    1. Doolittle
      25 mins ago

      I personally wouldn't expect much from any of those except maybe a Leno CS.

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    2. Okay fine
      7 mins ago

      Nope

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    3. Bavarian
      1 min ago

      Cheers both

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  4. Gudjohnsen
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Any risk of benchings for the following players?

    A. Konsa
    B. Calafiori
    C. De Cuyper

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    1. ebb2sparky
      1 min ago

      You'd have to assume B starts given his rest last night. I dont see any reason why C would be benched. There's an article discussing A.

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  5. ebb2sparky
    49 mins ago

    I have 2ft and was planning to roll to 3ft but maybe I should sell Trafford for Raya? Or I could sell Hall (maybe for gabriel) but that will give me a benching decision:

    Trafford
    Calafiori, De Cuyper, Tarkowski
    Palmer, Rogers, Gross, King
    Haaland, Jackson, DCL

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  6. Steavn8k
    46 mins ago

    One final hurrah for Hall against Fulham or just ship him for A. Silva?

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      Got greedy for price rises and did that move on Monday.

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    2. The Philosopher
      4 mins ago

      I'm pondering the one final hurray for Gonzalo in that game.

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  7. g40steve
    43 mins ago

    Have I misses the clean sheet article this week?

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  8. PartyTime
    15 mins ago

    Kane signs new contract at Bayern. Looking like a great day already 🙂

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    1. Mirror Man
      2 mins ago

      Tinfoil Timmy is quids in!!

      Yurt.

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  9. Assisting the assister
    14 mins ago

    Longshots.app - it’s like pointless for footie fans. I’m going to keep plugging till you all start playing. Give it a go

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  10. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    11 mins ago

    Morning, all! Here are the press conference times I've got for today so far:

    1pm - Jakirovic (HUL)
    1.30pm - Moyes (EVE), Farke (LEE)
    1.45pm - Andrews (BRE)
    2pm - Glasner (NFO)
    2.45pm - Jaissle (NEW)

    Times are in GMT and come from Sky Sports.

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  11. The Philosopher
    10 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs and potentially WCing after IB.

    A: Gonzalo -> Evanilson
    B: Cherki -> Taverneir
    C: Cherki -> Rayan
    D: A + B
    E: A + C
    F: Start both Gonzalo and Cherki and roll 2 FTs into the WC.

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    1. ebb2sparky
      2 mins ago

      I would do F

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    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Depends how much you trust Cherki getting minutes against Forest. Since he played 90 minutes mid-week I guess high chance he's benched, so I'd do B or C and save one FT

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