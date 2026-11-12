Manzambi injury latest after Switzerland withdrawal

Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi (£6.2m) has pulled out of the Switzerland squad because of a calf injury.

A statement issued on Thursday read…

“Johan Manzambi has been ruled out of the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Slovenia and Scotland.

“The midfielder joined the national team camp on Monday with a calf injury.

“Despite intensive medical treatment and further examinations, his condition has not improved sufficiently, making him unavailable for either game.

“In agreement with Aston Villa, Manzambi will therefore return to his club on Friday.”