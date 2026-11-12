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Manzambi injury latest after Switzerland withdrawal

12 November 2026 2 comments
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Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi (£6.2m) has pulled out of the Switzerland squad because of a calf injury.

A statement issued on Thursday read…

“Johan Manzambi has been ruled out of the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Slovenia and Scotland.

“The midfielder joined the national team camp on Monday with a calf injury.

“Despite intensive medical treatment and further examinations, his condition has not improved sufficiently, making him unavailable for either game.

“In agreement with Aston Villa, Manzambi will therefore return to his club on Friday.”

Aston Villa are back in action next weekend, when they face Sunderland in Gameweek 11.

2 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. _Greg
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Hopefully he'll be alright, would you swap him for Alysson or McGinn?

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    1. Chinese_person
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      He'll probably be fine. Alysson is an interesting punt though. Higher upside than McGinn and seems trusted by Emery. Both are liable to early subs, however.

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