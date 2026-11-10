Van Dijk out of international duty + Szoboszlai injury update

Virgil van Dijk has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad due to what his club is calling a “fitness issue”.

The Dutch national team said the centre-back “did not return fit” from the Reds’ win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Meanwhile, there’s been an update on van Dijk’s Liverpool teammate, Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian suffered a knee problem in Gameweek 10 and had to come off.

Szoboszlai, however, has joined up with his own national team. He’ll remain there, too, but it’s still not a guarantee that he’ll play.

The Hungarian Football Federation put out a statement on Tuesday, saying:

“Dominik Szoboszlai has undergone the required medical examinations. Following his knee sprain, the national team’s medical staff will do everything possible over the coming days to ensure that the team captain is available to the coaching staff as soon as possible. However, a decision on his availability for the match will almost certainly only be made at the last minute.”

Brian Brobbey has also followed van Dijk in dropping out of the Netherlands squad, although this sounds more like preservation after recent injuries than a fresh concern.

Fellow Sunderland player Granit Xhaka has exited the Switzerland camp with a calf problem.