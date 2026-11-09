Guehi out of England squad with hip problem

Marc Guehi has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of the November internationals.

Guehi had originally been named in Thomas Tuchel’s 25-man party but will now stay with Manchester City over the break.

The centre-back was replaced at the interval of Saturday’s loss to Nottingham Forest.

After full-time, Enzo Maresca said that his withdrawal, as well as that of Josko Gvardiol, was enforced.

Various media outlets are reporting that Guehi is suffering from a hip issue.

The centre-half’s place in the England squad has been taken by Dan Burn.