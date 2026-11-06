As the Friday evening Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 deadline approaches, it’s time for us to share our Scout Picks.

This is, essentially, a Free Hit in all but name, with each selection made with a focus on the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 10 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

In goal, we’ve opted for Arsenal’s David Raya (£6.2m), FPL’s leading goalkeeper.

Six clean sheets – including three in a row – and just five goals conceded in nine Gameweeks is the division’s best defensive record. The Gunners are top of the league for most defensive statistics, too, including expected goals conceded (xGC).

Plus, with Raya, there’s none of the increasing game time uncertainty that accompanies some of his colleagues.

Gameweek 10 opponents Hull City, meanwhile, started strongly and are still scoring in most games despite results turning against them in recent weeks. However, the Tigers rank second bottom for expected goals (xG, 9.12) and are also yet to face a backline of this calibre.

DEFENDERS