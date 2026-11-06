Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

6 November 2026 24 comments
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As the Friday evening Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 deadline approaches, it’s time for us to share our Scout Picks.

This is, essentially, a Free Hit in all but name, with each selection made with a focus on the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 10 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL notes: White injury, Saka + Le Fee pens, Raya haul

In goal, we’ve opted for Arsenal’s David Raya (£6.2m), FPL’s leading goalkeeper.

Six clean sheets – including three in a row – and just five goals conceded in nine Gameweeks is the division’s best defensive record. The Gunners are top of the league for most defensive statistics, too, including expected goals conceded (xGC).

Plus, with Raya, there’s none of the increasing game time uncertainty that accompanies some of his colleagues.

Gameweek 10 opponents Hull City, meanwhile, started strongly and are still scoring in most games despite results turning against them in recent weeks. However, the Tigers rank second bottom for expected goals (xG, 9.12) and are also yet to face a backline of this calibre.

DEFENDERS

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

24 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RogueBlood
    25 mins ago

    4FT 0.9ITB what changes would you suggest?

    Raya
    Calafiori, Gvardiol, Muharemovic
    Tavernier, Gross, Rogers, Schade
    Jackson, Haaland, Isak

    Dubravka, Hall, King, Thomas

    Open Controls
  2. Zack124
    25 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A. Manzambi
    B. DCL

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    1. boombaba
      11 mins ago

      Dcl

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    2. antis0cial
      just now

      B

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  3. OverTinker
    20 mins ago

    Bench 2
    1. De Cuyper
    2. Gross
    3. Cherki
    4. A. Silva
    5. Can hecke

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    1. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      3 5

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  4. mr_jones
    19 mins ago

    "With two goals and 25 points across four home matches this season, Martin Odegaard (£6.7m) is returning solid returns for Arsenal in North London."

    we should mention, that 21 points of that were from GW 1 and 3. Since then his maximum was a 3 pointer.

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  5. boombaba
    19 mins ago

    Kinksy (4.5)
    Konsa Calafiori Muhamerovic DeCuyper (Thomas)
    Palmer Rogers Cherki Gross (Saka)
    Haaland Jackson (4.5)

    1FT

    1) Sell Saka to Tavernier now and upgrade 4.5 to JP after international break
    2) Roll and do Saka and 4.5 to Isak and Rudoni or similar

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  6. TheBear
    15 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Konsa Gabriel De Cuyper
    Kudus Rogers Tav Gross
    Haaland (c) Isak Jackson

    Kinsky, Manzambi, Muha, Silva

    Think playing BB? All have decent fixtures

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    1. boombaba
      12 mins ago

      I would

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    2. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Defo

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  7. afs2239
    14 mins ago

    Jp to Jackson or Barry

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    1. boombaba
      12 mins ago

      Jackson longer term

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    2. Conners
      8 mins ago

      JP possibly returning next GW. Will you not want him back?

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  8. PogChamp
    13 mins ago

    So, there has been 5 International Break weeks in just the first 10 GWs of the season?? It’s absolutely ridiculous

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    1. mr_jones
      8 mins ago

      it wasnt much different before. at least, we have now just two international breaks and not three.

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      1. PogChamp
        3 mins ago

        My memory isn’t great but I always thought it was spread out more.

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Football is a year round commodity these days, for broadcast TV.

      There's still a football pyramid that plays out below the Championship level.

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      1. PogChamp
        4 mins ago

        Yes for sure. I’m an Argyle fan. Green army.

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  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    2 FTs, £2.3m ITB, would you roll and line up like this or make a move with this squad?

    Verbruggen
    Konsa Calafiori De Cuyper
    Mbeumo Rogers Tavernier Gross
    N.Jackson Isak Haaland

    Kinsky Bogle Belloumi Thomas

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    1. Holmes
      6 mins ago

      roll

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    2. PogChamp
      1 min ago

      Roll unless you want a differential.

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  10. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Konsa to Califori for a hit?

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  11. Letsgo!
    just now

    Regretted doing cherki to rice now…
    Seems all the predicted lineup have rice on bench

    Open Controls

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