Scout Squad

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 10

6 November 2026 21 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The precursor to the Scout Picks is the Scout Squad, in which our in-house team of Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for Gameweek 10.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Scout Squad Gameweek 1 4

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to select cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 10

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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21 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    There should be some kind of catchphrase for the first post

    Open Controls
  2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    (1) Take a -4 to bring in either De Cuyper or Vušković

    (2) just play Bogle instead

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    1. SpaceCadet
      19 mins ago

      2

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      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        just now

        Thank you

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  3. SpaceCadet
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Thoughts here folks? 1ft, 4.2m itb.

    a. mgw > palmer
    b. Dcl > Barry / Isak
    C. Save ft

    Kinsky
    Cala Konsa de cuyper
    Rogers Tavernier gros king
    Haaland Jackson dcl

    Tzolakis mgw gvardiol Davis

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    1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
      7 mins ago

      C

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    2. JT11fc
      4 mins ago

      A possibly if you want him long term

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  4. JT11fc
    42 mins ago

    Play King or DCL over any of these?
    Muharemovic
    Van Hecke
    Mbuemo

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    1. tuturututu
      17 mins ago

      I would not

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      1. JT11fc
        10 mins ago

        Thanks

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    2. SpaceCadet
      14 mins ago

      No

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      1. JT11fc
        10 mins ago

        Cheers thought as much

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    3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
      9 mins ago

      Nope

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      1. JT11fc
        just now

        Thanks

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  5. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    40 mins ago

    Play one -
    Barry COV
    Davis BOU
    Hill ips

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    1. tuturututu
      just now

      Barry or Hill, ips only failed to score twice this season but Bou are on fire currently.

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  6. tuturututu
    39 mins ago

    Fun fact - Haaland did not score last 5 times against Forest. Is anyone else tempted by some differential captain, I'm seriously considering De Cuyper or Calafiori.

    Does this look for gw10?

    Verbruegen
    Calafiori, Konsa, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Rogers, Gross, Tavernier, Cunha
    Haaland, Evanilson

    Kinski, Gvardiol, JP, Thomas

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  7. dansmith1985
    38 mins ago

    Garcia to Isak for free? Means not having to play Barnes

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    1. tuturututu
      35 mins ago

      How is that even a question? Of course get Isak for CP, he is captain material this week

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    2. JT11fc
      29 mins ago

      Isaks my Cap

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    3. The Philosopher
      17 mins ago

      What about Garcia -> Evanilson?

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