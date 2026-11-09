Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gvardiol, Guehi + Gibbs-White fitness updates, £5.3m forward brace

9 November 2026 38 comments
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Nottingham Forest ended a five-match winless run and their City Ground goal drought on Saturday night with an invigorating win over Manchester City.

For Enzo Maresca’s error-prone side, it’s now three Premier League losses in a row – and they’re suddenly six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Tricky Trees’ 3-1 win.

FOREST BOUNCE BACK

Gvardiol Guehi

 

City probably wish Oliver Glasner hadn’t hit his ‘Buckaroo’ moment after Gameweek 9, as everyone associated with Forest, from the fans on the terraces to the players on the pitch, seemed fired up by the Austrian’s rallying call.

Players who had struggled in recent weeks, such as Nikola Milenkovic (£5.4m) and Murillo (£5.5m), responded with heroic displays. A first start of the season for club captain Ryan Yates (£4.4m), who gave a rousing pre-match speech, also turned out to be an inspired decision.

“I think from the first second, everybody could feel the passion today and the commitment the team had.” – Oliver Glasner

Still, there was some irony that, after us (and Glasner) banging on all season about how Forest’s underlying numbers are actually really good and that profligacy was more to blame, they chose a match in which they had just 22% possession and were outperformed on the xG front to turn the corner.

While the added desire to run, scrap and block was key, there was as much debt owed to Liam Delap (£5.3m) simply finding his shooting boots. Two fierce, clean hits of the ball ended a five-game goal drought, after weeks of wastefulness up top.

The question is: can Forest build on this? Everything seemed to come together on Saturday, from the conditions (floodlit, misty, atmospheric) and the hyped-up united front to the unusually dead-eyed finishing.

It’s also worth saying that the Tricky Trees have been at their best against the so-called ‘better teams’. They’ve beaten Villa and City, and drawn against Liverpool at Anfield; it’s the Coventrys and Ipswichs that have been more of a problem. A central midfield of Yates and Xaver Schlager (£5.0m) might be ideal against Erling Haaland (£15.8m) and co, for instance, but does it have enough ingenuity to bypass a parked bus?

It’s a question that can wait till Gameweek 13, perhaps, as two trickier matches await next:

Gvardiol Guehi

HAALAND + CITY DON’T STRUGGLE FOR CHANCES – BUT DEFENSIVE SIDE CONTINUES TO CAUSE CONCERN

Much like in the losses to Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion, City did have their chances.

Twice, you were expecting the net to bulge when the ball fell to Haaland in the box. One shot was hacked off the line, the other flew narrowly over.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) also wasted a glorious headed opportunity, while substitute Nico O’Reilly (£6.2m) almost nodded in after the break. Rayan Cherki (£7.9m) did eventually convert, lashing in a superb effort from the edge of the box. Cherki – his usual mix of brilliance and ball loss – even lasted 90 minutes for just the second time in 2026/27.

It wasn’t vintage attacking stuff, and they ought to have created more after pegging Forest back to 2-1, but there was enough there to suggest the attack isn’t the main problem.

Above: Erling Haaland topped the shot count at the City Ground, while Enzo Fernandez led the way for xG

A lot of the question marks are at the other end of the pitch. Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) has lost his mojo, and he should have reacted quicker to Delap’s first. Josko Gvardiol (£5.7m) had yet another stinker at left-back, gifting the ball to Jair Cunha (£4.4m), who danced through to score, for the opener. Marc Guehi (£6.0m) has been out of sorts, too, although he wasn’t the worst culprit by any means on his return to the Premier League XI.

It’s not just the defence, though. City’s lack of a natural ‘six’ in Maresca’s patented 3-1-6 build-up often leaves Elliot Anderson (£6.3m) as the ‘Jon Snow against House Bolton’ on transitions. That’s problematic – and worse, Maresca doesn’t even seem to see it as an issue.

“It’s not a matter about three or four [at the back in the build-up]. It’s a matter of winning duels. That is the first thing that you have to do in these kinds of games.” – Enzo Maresca

GVARDIOL + GUEHI INJURIES

Gvardiol and Guehi were both hooked at the break, but Maresca claimed both substitutions were enforced.

“Both injuries, both asked for change. Marc injury. Josko Gvardiol had some issues already during the week. So, it was just because they had problems.” – Enzo Maresca

GIBBS-WHITE GETS HIS REWARD – AND PLAYS THROUGH PAIN BARRIER

Someone else who looked like they were struggling at times, but who lasted the course, was Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m).

“What impressed me most today in Morgan’s performance was how hard he worked, because once in the second half, he had some pain – I don’t know, ankle, knee or everywhere! – and they asked him, I think, five times: ‘Can you continue?’ And he always raised his thumb and kept going, continued, running back, supporting, doubling up against Ndiaye, playing forward, running forward, running back. And how he also pushed the team. So, that’s what impressed me most.” – Oliver Glasner on Morgan Gibbs-White

Gibbs-White has been named in the England squad, so we’ll soon find out if there are any lingering fitness worries with him (ie if he pulls out).

After weeks of frustration, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man finally got some reward with the assist for Delap’s second.

ADVANCED ROLE FOR MCATEE – AND CAN £5.3M DELAP KICK ON?

Delap is down to a bargain £5.3m in FPL at present. There isn’t a single cheaper forward out there who started in Gameweek 10, in fact.

But let’s be honest, few Fantasy managers were looking at him before Saturday’s brace. We’re not exactly starved of other in-form forwards (even cheap ones) at present, either, so perhaps we can give the 23-year-old more assessment before declaring him back to the levels he displayed as a budget gem in 2024/25. Certainly, his expected numbers (230.2 mins per xG) are way off those that Thierno Barry (£5.7m) is posting (115.7).

Glasner had sage words to say after full-time, in advice that could equally apply to kneejerk FPL transfers…

“I don’t like this. You know, after one big game, ‘You should play for England’. And then, after a bad game, ‘You don’t deserve to play’. We are so, so quick in praising somebody as the best player, and then we drop him after two bad performances.

“He still has a lot to improve. Definitely not his finishing with left and right, but he has to improve his heading, he has to improve his movements in the box, he has to improve his understanding what we’re doing out of possession. But also, very honestly, he did very well today.” – Oliver Glasner on Liam Delap

Elsewhere on Forest-watch, James McAtee (£5.5m) moved from central midfield to right-sided 10. He could/should have scored, too, from a Gibbs-White pull-back.

Gvardiol Guehi

It did sound like more of a horses-for-courses selection, however.

“I decided to have James McAtee a little bit higher because they have Doku on the wing and you always need to double up against Doku. I don’t know any defender who can defend him one v one. And then here, James McAtee, he’s one of our best players, so it was a little bit tactically but it was especially his mentality and his character.” – Oliver Glasner

It also means it’s premature to be proclaiming the £4.4m Yates a viable, fifth-midfielder bench-fodder option.

38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Just had a moment: why are most of us spending so much of our time in this free game? Just make your moves and go chill out with your family and friends.

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    1. PartyTime
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Make your moves & book a flight to Berlin with family in my opinion

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    2. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      That's a quite philosophical question, but maybe not everyone wants to hang out 24/7 with their families and friends if they even have some.

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  2. Bavarian
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A- Mbeumo (LIV Away)
    B- DCL ( CHE Away)

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    1. TKC07
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      A

      DCL points are mostly from Home fixtures only. I would sell DCL for free Evan/Jackson/Isak

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      1. Bavarian
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Keeping DCL for the nice home run

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        1. Three Pints of Schlager
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          26 mins ago

          Yeah, good luck with that.

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  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Need to climb the rank badly 2M OR, some bad decisions lately. Team looks ok, keep them as is?

    Raya
    Calafiori Silva De Cuyper Van Hefke
    Rogers Tavernier Gross Schade
    Haaland Evanilson

    Palmer Mbeumo Gonzalo Egan

    1FY 3.3M ITB

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    1. PartyTime
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Lol. We Jackson non owners. Defo get rid of Mbeumo to get Jackson & start Palmer imo

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        just bad luck. also struggling but happy ish with my team. it's a very difficult season imo. sell mbeumo for a pool mid.

        @partyime : palmer is the gk for ipswich.

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  4. SpaceCadet
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Best dcl and king replacements here? 4.4m itb

    Mgw Rogers Tavernier gross King
    Haaland Jackson dcl

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      definitely keep dcl for nice run coming up. king to a pool defender or maybe kudus?

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      1. Conners
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Don't think I would hang on to DCL.

        I'd go for either of:

        Isak and KDH
        Evanilson and Rice

        Barry worth considering too.

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    2. nisag17
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Dcl to isak. Dont spend transfer on king. Leave him.

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  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Team this gw

    raya
    cala konsa de cuyper (muha davis)
    palmer rogers tavernier gross kdh
    haaland (c) jackson (dcl)

    1 ft 0.8 itb

    BB following gw so selling dcl not an option

    tempted to save, or could sell kdh/palmer for kudus or mazambi?

    any advice appreciated, would wait closer to deadline obvioulsy 🙂

    cheers and gl

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  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    next dcl home games :COV IPS and FUL. why the rush to sell?

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    1. Conners
      37 mins ago

      The issue is that the other forwards are in form and they have good fixtures too. (Jackson's next few are even better than DCL's).

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    2. el polako
      9 mins ago

      If Everton donkey can score a brace against Coventry then DCL can easily bag 3 or 4.

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      1. JBG
        4 mins ago

        DCL is the OG donkey

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  7. Barnaby Wilde
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Thoughts on this strategy:

    Own Gabriel, Konsa and Saliba.

    Combine those 3 with Vuskovic & Thomas.

    2 of the 3 Arsenal DF will play and Vuskovic comes off the bench to cover the one who misses out.

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      bad idea imo if kona or saliba dont start one of them likely to come on as sub. consider 4 at the back?

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    2. nisag17
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Don't do this

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    3. Conners
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Start Gabriel, Konsa and Vuscovic.

      Konsa has barely put a foot wrong since his move. I think he'll keep starting for a while yet, with Saliba perhaps getting a start against Dortmund.

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  8. rjcv177
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Mental to bench all my Arsenal assets next gw?
    Might survive it with a few inj doubts after IB

    Kinsky
    Vuskovic, van Hecke, Thomas
    Palmer, Rogers, gross, rudoni
    Haaland, isak, Jackson

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    1. Conners
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      At least start one over Thomas...

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  9. PartyTime
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Vuskovic has to be the best signing of the summer transfer window in my opinion. Can't think of anyone better.

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    1. el polako
      8 mins ago

      Konsa?

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  10. el polako
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Tried something different with Brighton and brought in Kostoulas but he blanked in last 3 games and had been subbed before around 75 minutes.
    Should be an easy sell, however when you watch games he’s always in the mix for goals.

    Persists or switch?

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    1. Unliklinho
      53 mins ago

      Switch. I've a similar mindset to you and was looking at Ayari over Gross, but, yeah... ended up now with the obvious De C, Gross, and Vusko.

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      1. el polako
        14 mins ago

        Yeah
        Leaning towards sell, it’s just Hull next….:)
        May give him one more game.

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    2. SanAntonio
      3 mins ago

      Same boat. He has Hull and Newcastle in the next two. I probably give him one more week.

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  11. paulojdsc
    55 mins ago

    So now who is the essential forward option?

    A- Evanilson
    B- Isak
    C- Barry
    D- Jackson

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    1. Unliklinho
      1 min ago

      I have A and D and very happy about it. Haaland has one more week before he gets swapped to D unless he returns. I think you've missed the boat on C.

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  12. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    49 mins ago

    So the game is still updating and I assume a few bench points might be added.

    But an average of 25 points seems still very low when compared to the safety score of 43 (ish) in LMS.

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    1. el polako
      18 mins ago

      I’ll guesstimate that the average will be around 55 points

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      1. Three Pints of Schlager
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 mins ago

        Must be much higher than 25..

        Maybe the points from the 4:4 had not been included so far.

        Anyhow. I'm glad that Isak score last minute. Saved my arse.

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        1. el polako
          8 mins ago

          Well done.
          Always happy to see people being rewarded when going against Haaland.

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    2. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      The LMS safety score has just been updated and is now at 54.

      So the status update on the official FPL website shall soon follow.

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