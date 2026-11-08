Scout Notes

FPL notes: Arteta’s plan for Saliba, Rice “fine” + Belloumi injury

8 November 2026 38 comments
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Not for the first time this season, Arsenal had to be patient to earn their three points on Saturday.

Their sixth Premier League victory by a single-goal margin came courtesy of Martin Odegaard‘s (£6.7m) 72nd-minute strike, after some stubborn Hull City resistance.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Emirates.

DEATH BY A THOUSAND SHOTS

Belloumi

This was a similar match to Arsenal’s win over Nottingham Forest, with the Gunners drawing a blank and not creating many/any gilt-edged opportunities until a late-ish winner. While the Arsenal faithful tends to get edgy, you never get the feeling Arteta’s side themselves are panicking that much. Their manager said after the game, indeed, that this was about “generating volume” of shots before one told – and it was very much quantity over quality.

The reigning champions have had more attempts (21) than any other team so far in Gameweek 10, but they didn’t carve out an Opta-defined ‘big chance’ till Odegaard pounced on Noni Madueke‘s (£6.2m) saved effort to score. Konstantinos Tzolakis (£4.7m) made a whopping nine saves, but there were no real wordlies in there.

Ezri Konsa‘s (£4.8m) flicked header was nearly turned in by Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m), while Declan Rice (£7.5m) probably went closest out of anyone, having a close-range header and a free-kick saved, and whistling another shot wide.

But this was another game that underscored why so many FPL managers consider Arsenal defensive triple-ups and barely give their attacking assets a thought. Bar a John Egan (£4.1m) header and a saved Elliot Stroud (£4.9m) shot, their clean sheet wasn’t seriously threatened.

The Gunners in a nutshell: they’re ranked 1st for fewest big chances conceded and a lowly 11th for most big chances created (per game) this season.

ODEGAARD ENJOYING HOME COMFORTS

Despite the so-so attacking numbers, Odegaard is posting some good underlying ones – on his own turf, anyway.

All three of his goals have come at the Emirates, and he’s ahead of all other FPL midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) in home matches:

Belloumi

The problem? He’s outside the top 50 in away games!

Madueke had one of his better matches, although it was the usual mixed bag when it came to end product. He had three decent-ish chances from the right edge of the box, two saved, before a great stoppage-time opportunity in which he couldn’t sort his feet out.

Above: Players sorted by xGI in Arsenal v Hull

Christos Tzolis (£6.1m) was quiet, however, and Kai Havertz‘s (£7.4m) poor form drags on. His major contribution here was to hit the turf and (probably rightly in one instance) ask for a penalty; you wonder how long it is before Viktor Gyokeres (£7.0m) gets his chance.

“The way he reacted to [not playing often], I think, is a great example for the rest of the squad, which is ‘I want to do more’. He went away, started to train, he came back and he was a different Noni. You could sense that he meant business. He wasn’t going to accept that situation. Since then, he has been incredible. Now you are in that position, he needs to hold it and improve it, and he can still do that.” – Mikel Arteta on Noni Madueke

TWO ARSENAL DEFENDERS NOT ENOUGH!

It was another successful day for the Gunners’ backline. Not many of us would have thought both Konsa and Gabriel would bank DefCon points in a home match against Hull, but that they did:

Belloumi

If you had anything other than an Arsenal triple-up at the back (or had captained one of their defenders), however, you may have been wishing for the clean sheet to go up in smoke!

The effective ownership of the Gunners’ defence is well over 200% at many rank tiers (such as the top 10k, below), so even a double-up wouldn’t have been enough to make up any ground.

Above: Top 10k effective ownership figures, courtesy of LiveFPL

ARTETA ON SALIBA’S ABSENCE + RECOVERY PLANS

There was no William Saliba (£5.9m) in the Arsenal squad on Saturday. The French centre-back had been named in the UEFA Champions League party on Wednesday but was absent here.

There’s no injury setback, however. Arteta explained before kick-off that Saliba would instead feature for the under-21s on Sunday against Aston Villa. That match gets underway at 2pm GMT.

A bit more breathing room for Konsa, then, who started here after a midweek fitness scare.

While we wait to see what happens over the break (both in terms of international injuries and minutes, and how Saliba gets on), the betting money would probably be on the Konsa-Gabriel partnership remaining in situ for at least Gameweek 11, given that Saliba hasn’t had any competitive minutes since July. There’s not a great deal ‘broke’ to be fixed at present, either.

RICE INJURY FEARS ASSUAGED

Starting his third match in seven days, Rice looked like he was running on fumes at times here.

Coming off just after the hour mark, Arteta confirmed that his midfielder was merely fatigued and not injured.

“Yeah, he’s fine.” – Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice

WHY BELLOUMI MISSED OUT

It was fairly positive news on the Hull fitness front, too.

The 10% owned Mohamed Belloumi (£5.3m) missed out, but it sounds like he’ll be back for Gameweek 11.

“He didn’t train since Ipswich. He tried to train on Thursday and then he didn’t feel good, his hamstring and glute. Then, our decision together is that he will skip this game and he will skip the international break and then we will use these three weeks to recover him good, so that he is ready for the Brighton game.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Mohamed Belloumi

And the 12% owned Semi Ajayi (£4.2m) is fine, too, despite hobbling off.

“He got cramp. He and Elliot Stroud. That was the reason why we made the substitution. No injuries, everything is fine. They gave everything today.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Semi Ajayi

38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    6 hours, 45 mins ago

    Play up 5 at the back!

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  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    Which 3 to get during the next 3 games?

    A) Gabriel/Rudoni/Valle-Egeli
    B) Van Hecke, Manzami/Pedro (if fit in 2 GWs)

    Have Raya/Calafiori and Palmer/Rogers.

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Team is:
      Raya
      Calafiori, Muha, De Cuyper,
      Mbeumo, Rogers, Tavernier, Palmer, Gross
      Haaland, Jackson

      Forster, Davis, Hall, Valle-Egeli

      1.3 in the bank

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      1. Gizzachance
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Hall out tricky fixtures now, v.hecke in
        Then depends what f you want another striker and who ?

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        1. el polako
          5 hours, 35 mins ago

          I would also consider Jacquet or Araujo.

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        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 hours, 35 mins ago

          Hall the def and Mbeumo the mid to make way in both a and b.

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          1. g40steve
            5 hours, 32 mins ago

            Mbeumo slipping to 20% but one big haul & he’s template again.

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      2. g40steve
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        You have 5 mids I’d assess the fwd’s Evan, Barry & if Delap can push on he’s defo on my radar being Forest fan also 5 atb gaining traction.

        A relies on Gaby
        B has more depth.

        Until we see how Ars line up after int break I’d hold.

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        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          Cheers!

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  3. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 hours, 12 mins ago

    Alexander Isak starts - that Anfield Papers fraud can go and suck a fat one.

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    1. Gizzachance
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      My captain cheers

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      1. Winging it
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        Likewise

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    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      It's a parody account lol

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  4. el polako
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    Kevin Schade to punish sellers.

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    1. have you seen cyan
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Doubt it. Form has literally fallen off a cliff.

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      1. JBG
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        Injury and IB did him absolutely no good.

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      2. Winging it
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Or has it just reverted back to type. He tends to score every 7/8 games. Furthermore determine form?

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  5. CoracAld2831
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    Sunderland

    GK Robin Roefs
    DL Reinildo
    DC Luke O'Nien
    DC N. Mukiele QUES
    DR Trai Hume
    DMC Noah Sadiki
    DMC Granit Xhaka
    AML C. Talbi
    AMC Enzo Le Fee
    AMR T. Meunier
    FW B. Brobbey

    Chelsea

    GK Mike Penders
    DL Pep Chavarria
    DC Levi Colwill
    DC W. Fofana
    DR M. Palestra
    MC M. Caicedo QUES
    MC Romeo Lavia
    MC J. Henderson
    FWL M. Rogers
    FWR Cole Palmer
    FW Pedro Neto

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  6. CoracAld2831
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    Crystal Palace

    GK D. Henderson
    DC Axel Disasi
    DC C. Richards
    DC J. Lerma
    ML T. Mitchell
    MC Adam Wharton
    MC Q. Timber
    MR O. Mingueza
    AMC Yeremy Pino
    AMC D. Kamada
    FW J. Strand Larsen

    Liverpool

    GK Alisson
    DL Milos Kerkez
    DC J. Jacquet
    DC V. van Dijk
    DR R. Araujo
    DMC A. Mac Allister
    DMC D. Szoboszlai
    AML B. Barcola
    AMC F. Wirtz
    AMR Cody Gakpo
    FW A. Isak

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  7. Scotch Jock
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Crystal Palace: Henderson; Mingueza, Richards, Disasi, Lerma, Mitchell, Wharton, Timber, Kamada, Pino, Stand Larsen.
    Subs: Benitez, Canvot, Khalaili, Doucoure, Hughes, Chilwell, Osorio, McNeil, Nketiah.

    Liverpool: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak
    Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Tsimikas, Munoz, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha.

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  8. CoracAld2831
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    Ipswich

    GK D. Henderson
    DC Axel Disasi
    DC C. Richards
    DC J. Lerma
    ML T. Mitchell
    MC Adam Wharton
    MC Q. Timber
    MR O. Mingueza
    AMC Yeremy Pino
    AMC D. Kamada
    FW J. Strand Larsen

    Bournemouth

    GK Alisson
    DL Milos Kerkez
    DC J. Jacquet
    DC V. van Dijk
    DR R. Araujo
    DMC A. Mac Allister
    DMC D. Szoboszlai
    AML B. Barcola
    AMC F. Wirtz
    AMR Cody Gakpo
    FW A. Isak

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours ago

      That’s not Ipswich or Bournemouth

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      1. g40steve
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        😆

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    2. CoracAld2831
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      Ooops... sorry.

      Ipswiich

      GK C. Walton
      DL Leif Davis
      DC Issa Diop
      DC Dara O'Shea
      DR A. Ouattara
      DMC E. Palacios
      DMC Florentino Luis
      AML J. Philogene
      AMC Julio Enciso
      AMR Daizen Maeda
      FW Emersonn

      Bournemouth

      GK D. Petrovic
      DL A. Truffert
      DC James Hill
      DC Antonio Silva
      DR Adam Smith
      DMC Tyler Adams
      DMC R. Christie
      AML M. Tavernier
      AMC J. Kluivert
      AMR Rayan
      FW Evanilson

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thanking you kindly

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      2. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        Groß and Smith casually playing two games a week at 35. I bet they're in the same coven, sacrificing animals and drinking blood to stay young.

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  9. CoracAld2831
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Brighton & Hove Albion

    GK B. Verbruggen
    DL O. Boscagli
    DC Lewis Dunk
    DC L. Vuskovic
    DR Costinha
    DMC Chema QUES
    DMC Pascal Gross
    AML M. De Cuyper
    AMC Yasin Ayari
    AMR Diego Gomez
    FW C. Kostoulas

    Brentford

    GK C. Kelleher
    DL Aaron Hickey
    DC K. Ajer
    DC S. van den Berg
    DR M. Kayode
    DMC V. Janelt
    DMC M. Sangare
    AML Kevin Schade
    AMC K. Lewis-Potter
    AMR D. Ouattara
    FW Igor Thiago

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  10. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    90 mins for Szobo on Wednesday and another start today. Looks like he's back to being a minutes monster.

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    1. JBG
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Minutes monster, exactly why content cucks got him

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      1. JBG
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        He had that 1 goal, pen or whatever it was and they all came in their pants.

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  11. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    Neto is going to haul today. If I had enough transfers for the one week punt I’d have gone for him

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  12. FPL Emu
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    Have a feeling Szoboslai is going to be firmly back on the radar in a couple of GWs time

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    1. Brosstan
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Content cucks already lining up the transfer

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    2. el polako
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Accountants pick.

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    3. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      I'm scouting him for sure.

      Iraola seems to really like Wirtz in the 10 though, and Araujo seems to have cemented RB. So Szobo is this crappy CM middleground where he's just not great for either DCs or attacking returns. Not sure I'll be bringing him in until something changes, like a Wirtz injury or something. Mins, pens, and set pieces from both sides is a huge boon, but I'm not sure it's enough atm.

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    4. FantasyTony
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Just don’t see it with him. Think it’s Liverpool fans gassing him up mostly.

      He’d be a better right or even left back than he is a midfielder.

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        I think his best position is the 10. I rate him highly as a footballer when he plays there. But they have Wirtz now...

        Liverpool's 2025 summer window was confusing.

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  13. Haa-lala-land
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Palace 0 - 2 Liverpool
    Sunderland 0 - 3 Chelsea
    Ipswich 1 - 4 Bournemouth
    Brighton 1 - 2 Brentford

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