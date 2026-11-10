Konsa fitness update as defender ruled out of England v Croatia

Ezri Konsa (£4.8m) will sit out England’s clash with Croatia on Thursday.

The Three Lions say that Konsa will miss the game as “he continues to follow his own programme”.

However, they go on to add that the Arsenal centre-back will “return to full training later this week before Sunday’s trip to Spain”.

It’ll be 90 minutes at most for the defender over the international break, then, but individual training programmes, knee niggles and William Saliba‘s (£5.9m) return don’t sound like a great recipe for a busy two months ahead.

With Konsa unavailable on Thursday, Bournemouth’s James Hill (£5.6m) has received his first call-up to the England squad.