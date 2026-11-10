45 mins for Saliba in return to action with under-21s

William Saliba (£5.9m) had his first post-injury public kickabout on Sunday, playing 45 minutes with the Arsenal under-21s.

He had previously featured in a behind-closed-doors game for the Gunners.

Saliba, who hasn’t played competitively since the FIFA World Cup, had been in Arsenal’s matchday squad against Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League last week but was then omitted from the 20-man squad in Gameweek 10.

However, that was part of the plan to give him game-time with the academy side the following day.

And a half-time withdrawal against Aston Villa’s under-21s was also prearranged.

“He’s fine, by the way, it was all pre-planned, so nobody needs to panic.” – Arsenal under-21 coach David Horseman on William Saliba

The Frenchman breezed through the first half on Sunday, looking his usual composed self on and off the ball. As you’d expect against academy products, of course.

Saliba’s attitude impressed Horseman, who said the centre-half would soon “go back with the first team”.

“Just the way he was in the meeting, everything about him, the way he prepares on the bus, the lads probably won’t notice it, but they should. “Obviously, everybody knows he’s a world-class defender, one of the best in the world, if not the best. It was brilliant, but he was so good around the lads, you’d never know it. “He’s a brilliant pro, great guy, and we’re really thankful for him to act like that, because if he does it, there’s no excuse for the rest not to do it. It was brilliant having him. I’d love him every week. Obviously, that’d be lovely, but he’ll leave us soon and go back with the first team.” – David Horseman and William Saliba

So, it’s now a matter of when Saliba makes his long-awaited first-team comeback. You’d probably still expect Ezri Konsa (£4.8m) to be in place alongside Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m) in Gameweek 11, given that Saliba hasn’t got past 45 minutes even in friendlies/under-21s games. Could the France international perhaps then see some form of minutes against Borussia Dortmund? That’s certainly no easy test but then, there aren’t really any straightforward matches before Christmas in which to ease him into competitive action:

Above image from Legomane