FPL notes: Jackson in demand + two poor defences

Manchester United twice fought back from two goals down to earn a point in a thriller with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Here are our Scout Notes from a chaotic afternoon at Old Trafford.

JACKSON TOP FOR GAMEWEEK 11 TRANSFERS IN

For Villa, it was a disastrous late collapse, but Nicolas Jackson (£7.1m) furthered Fantasy interest in him with a goal and an assist.

Unai Emery’s men made a flying start at Old Trafford, with Alysson (£4.9m) and Jackson both on the scoresheet in the first four minutes.

The Senegal international later claimed an assist when his miskick in the box fell to Leon Goretzka (£5.9m), who prodded home from close range.

Jackson has now scored six goals and supplied one assist in his last six league matches.

And with Villa top of the Fixture Ticker over the next six Gameweeks, he is subsequently the most-bought player of Gameweek 11 at this early stage…

MCGINN (STILL) ON PENS

Prior to Goretzka’s second-half strike, John McGinn (£5.4m) had rattled his penalty into the net.

Remember, he hit the crossbar from the spot against Fulham last week, so there had been some uncertainty over who would take the next penalty, with Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m) and Ross Barkley (£5.0m) once again off the pitch.

Having also grabbed the assist for Alysson’s opener (who himself racked up 16 points), McGinn has now delivered six attacking returns in the last seven Gameweeks, while earning 39 points, the fourth-most of any FPL midfielder…

Above: Midfielders sorted by FPL points (Pts) in Gameweek 4-10

Five shots and 18 chances created for the Villa captain in that period isn’t bad for £5.4m, either.

As for Johan Manzambi (£6.2m), he linked play well but otherwise had little impact (one shot, one chance created), and Emery subbed him off in the 77th minute.

Even so, you’d think attacking returns will be on the way for the former Freiburg man after the international break, given the fixtures…

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.5m) played out of position at right-back here.

However, Matty Cash (£4.3m) will return from suspension after the international break, having served his one-match ban for yellow card accumulation at Old Trafford.

BOTH TEAMS LEAKING GOALS

After Villa raced into an early lead, United responded well and looked much sharper.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) pulled one back from the penalty spot, as he returned for the first time since Gameweek 2, before Youri Tielemans (£5.6m) levelled it up against his former club.

With the Reds trailing by two goals again in injury time, Joshua Zirkzee (£5.3m) swept home fellow substitute Patrick Dorgu’s (£5.7m) cross.

Then, Dorgu headed home from a Bruno corner to complete the comeback.

“It’s good to have Pat back. He hasn’t trained a lot so we had to be careful. We were a little bit wary about how long we could give him and what the game was going to look like. When he might come on because he’s so flexible but, yeah, he made a good impact as he came on, as we hoped, and he’s finished the game strong.” – Michael Carrick on Patrick Dorgu

Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha (£7.8m), who won the first-half penalty, was by far United’s most dangerous attacker.

However, Michael Carrick’s men remain in the relegation zone after another bafflingly poor defensive display.

They’ve now shipped nine goals over the last three Gameweeks, the most of any team, with zero Premier League clean sheets to date.

Up next is a trip to Liverpool after the international break.

“We’re giving ourselves too much to do in games. There’s been too many [goals conceded], it’s pretty clear. We know that and we’ve got to put it right.” – Michael Carrick

Sunday’s performance leaves question marks over Villa’s defence, too, having faced 26 shots at Old Trafford, with Zion Suzuki (£5.0m) in particular coming in for criticism.

Unai Emery’s men have now conceded the third-most expected goals (xG) of any team…

On the defensive contribution (DefCon) front, Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) has now earned DefCon points in all of his six starts this season. He has (including sub appearances) a 75% hit rate overall, the best of any midfielder.

WHY MAGUIRE WAS SUBBED OFF

Harry Maguire (£4.6m) went off with a back issue at half-time on Sunday.

It meant United had to rely on Leny Yoro (£4.8m) and Ayden Heaven (£4.3m) at centre-back, which hardly helped the defensive situation.

“Harry had a bad back. A really bad back spasm that he had with maybe 10-15 minutes to go in the first half. I don’t know how bad it is but, going into the internationals, there should be plenty of time for him to recover.” – Michael Carrick on Harry Maguire

Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m) is now free from suspension, however, and will return in Gameweek 11.