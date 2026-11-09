Scout Notes

FPL notes: Jackson in demand + two poor defences

9 November 2026 29 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Manchester United twice fought back from two goals down to earn a point in a thriller with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Here are our Scout Notes from a chaotic afternoon at Old Trafford.

JACKSON TOP FOR GAMEWEEK 11 TRANSFERS IN

For Villa, it was a disastrous late collapse, but Nicolas Jackson (£7.1m) furthered Fantasy interest in him with a goal and an assist.

Unai Emery’s men made a flying start at Old Trafford, with Alysson (£4.9m) and Jackson both on the scoresheet in the first four minutes.

The Senegal international later claimed an assist when his miskick in the box fell to Leon Goretzka (£5.9m), who prodded home from close range.

Jackson has now scored six goals and supplied one assist in his last six league matches.

And with Villa top of the Fixture Ticker over the next six Gameweeks, he is subsequently the most-bought player of Gameweek 11 at this early stage…

MCGINN (STILL) ON PENS

Prior to Goretzka’s second-half strike, John McGinn (£5.4m) had rattled his penalty into the net.

Remember, he hit the crossbar from the spot against Fulham last week, so there had been some uncertainty over who would take the next penalty, with Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m) and Ross Barkley (£5.0m) once again off the pitch.

Having also grabbed the assist for Alysson’s opener (who himself racked up 16 points), McGinn has now delivered six attacking returns in the last seven Gameweeks, while earning 39 points, the fourth-most of any FPL midfielder…

Above: Midfielders sorted by FPL points (Pts) in Gameweek 4-10

Five shots and 18 chances created for the Villa captain in that period isn’t bad for £5.4m, either.

As for Johan Manzambi (£6.2m), he linked play well but otherwise had little impact (one shot, one chance created), and Emery subbed him off in the 77th minute.

Even so, you’d think attacking returns will be on the way for the former Freiburg man after the international break, given the fixtures…

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.5m) played out of position at right-back here.

However, Matty Cash (£4.3m) will return from suspension after the international break, having served his one-match ban for yellow card accumulation at Old Trafford.

BOTH TEAMS LEAKING GOALS

After Villa raced into an early lead, United responded well and looked much sharper.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) pulled one back from the penalty spot, as he returned for the first time since Gameweek 2, before Youri Tielemans (£5.6m) levelled it up against his former club.

With the Reds trailing by two goals again in injury time, Joshua Zirkzee (£5.3m) swept home fellow substitute Patrick Dorgu’s (£5.7m) cross.

Then, Dorgu headed home from a Bruno corner to complete the comeback.  

“It’s good to have Pat back. He hasn’t trained a lot so we had to be careful. We were a little bit wary about how long we could give him and what the game was going to look like. When he might come on because he’s so flexible but, yeah, he made a good impact as he came on, as we hoped, and he’s finished the game strong.” – Michael Carrick on Patrick Dorgu

Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha (£7.8m), who won the first-half penalty, was by far United’s most dangerous attacker.

However, Michael Carrick’s men remain in the relegation zone after another bafflingly poor defensive display.

They’ve now shipped nine goals over the last three Gameweeks, the most of any team, with zero Premier League clean sheets to date.

Up next is a trip to Liverpool after the international break.

“We’re giving ourselves too much to do in games. There’s been too many [goals conceded], it’s pretty clear. We know that and we’ve got to put it right.” – Michael Carrick

Sunday’s performance leaves question marks over Villa’s defence, too, having faced 26 shots at Old Trafford, with Zion Suzuki (£5.0m) in particular coming in for criticism.

Unai Emery’s men have now conceded the third-most expected goals (xG) of any team…

On the defensive contribution (DefCon) front, Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) has now earned DefCon points in all of his six starts this season. He has (including sub appearances) a 75% hit rate overall, the best of any midfielder.

WHY MAGUIRE WAS SUBBED OFF

Harry Maguire (£4.6m) went off with a back issue at half-time on Sunday.

It meant United had to rely on Leny Yoro (£4.8m) and Ayden Heaven (£4.3m) at centre-back, which hardly helped the defensive situation.

“Harry had a bad back. A really bad back spasm that he had with maybe 10-15 minutes to go in the first half. I don’t know how bad it is but, going into the internationals, there should be plenty of time for him to recover.” – Michael Carrick on Harry Maguire

Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m) is now free from suspension, however, and will return in Gameweek 11.

29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    VAR Eve vs Cov

    Cov should’ve had pen for hair pull.

    Verdict: While the interpretation on hair pulling was relaxed for this season, meaning this would not be a red card, there appeared to be a yank of the hair by the Everton defender.
    What the KMI Panel might say: Incorrect decision, penalty kick.

    Barry’s second should’ve been ruled out?

    Verdict: The VAR determined there was no conclusive evidence for a handball, yet there does appear to be a deviation and the goal probably should have been ruled out.

    So why does it take officials local & at VAR to miss what we spotted live during game.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c6n9r93dnr9do

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Still waiting for the comment on the Ipswich penalty...

      Theres only two options:
      1. Gross incompetence - you cant possibly understand the game if you give that as a penalty
      2. Refs have been told to give softer pens to trailing teams to make the games more exciting and create more comebacks (conspiracy yes but the penalty was so utterly wrong that there has to be something going on)

      Open Controls
  2. Bielsa's Bucket
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    I assume Konsa is the biggest risk here.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, De Cuyper, Silva
    GroB, Tavernier, Rogers, Rayan
    Isak, Haaland, Jackson

    Trafford, Rudoni, Konsa, Muharemovic

    2.2 ITB and 2 FT

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Save 100% fab team

      Open Controls
  3. Essem
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    My defenders are Calafiori, Van Hecke, Gvardiol, Thomas and Khalaili. Anyone worse?

    Open Controls
  4. Gommy
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Will obviously revisit this closer to deadline but any initial thoughts on who to bench:

    a) Gross (hul)
    b) Manzambi (SUN)

    Open Controls
    1. Udo
      3 mins ago

      b, tried to be smart before, ended badly for me, as every time he got more than 10 points, but keep in mind thats just guessing.

      Open Controls
  5. Slitherene
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Any clear week to FH?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      The one that's fits your team best

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        I'm going when utd play home to Coventry

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Thomas, Rudoni, and Awoniyi?

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Wait for a mid December injury crises.

      Open Controls
  6. Gross Misconduct
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    According to Flashscore commentary, John McGinn was subbed yesterday due to injury. Is that true, or were they mistaken?

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      No mention of a possible injury on Fotmob.

      Open Controls
      1. Gross Misconduct
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        OK, cheers!

        Open Controls
  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Palmer to a pool mid or save ? Palmer price range makes it easy to swap for saka or bruno for example but he's definitely not worth 9.7m...

    Open Controls
    1. Touching Clough
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Thinking of moving Palmer > Brighton mid around the time when Saliba is back and then will also do Konsa > Gabriel.

      Who will be the best 3 Brighton outfield players to own when Mitoma gets back?

      A. Vuscovic
      B. Gross
      C. ???

      Or is another 6.2 or below mid preferable? Have Manzambi, Schade, Gross, Tavernier

      Open Controls
      1. Touching Clough
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Article above shows Ayari and Gomez have been standout performers but RMT seems to think Ayari and de Cyper will be benched in the next few weeks and rate Hinshelwood highly?

        Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Not another attacker. Either De Cuyper or just two Brighton.

        Open Controls
  8. have you seen cyan
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Content creators really pushing the sell Konsa and Cali narrative this week.

    I must be missing something because what exactly is wrong with either? Last week they were telling everyone to cap Cali, but now he is a sell?

    I guess its because they blanked this week. Oh wait, they got 14 points...

    OFC Saliba is a risk to Konsa. But Konsa hasn't been replaced yet, and what exactly is wrong with Cali other than speculation he might get a benching at some point.

    I don't believe in fixing things that aren't broken. So I think I will hold both until they give me reason not to.

    Perhaps they predict things right, but maybe they will be fools.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Maybe its just a load of Gabriel owners annoyed they aren't getting value with Konsa and Cali around.

      Open Controls
      1. Touching Clough
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Mainly I’m annoyed with getting 2 points or less per week for 9.7m Palmer

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I've been warning people away from Palmer since start of the season. It's pens or nothing with him.

          Open Controls
    2. JBG
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Must be just talking about anything to create content atm... otherwise it's just "keep the template". Because it's so strong now.

      Open Controls
    3. Feanor
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I currently have Konsa and Hall benched. Starting Calafiori, Silva and Van Hecke.

      Open Controls
  9. Barnaby Wilde
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Best MF differential for GWK 11?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Mcginn, Rudoni or Wirtz

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Probably Kroupi. But risky. Maybe he gets trash minuets again, but if he starts, could be nice.

      I don't think he best differential on paper, but will have tiny ownership.

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      11 mins ago

      Not many real MFers in the league these days

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.