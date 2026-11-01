Scout Notes

FPL notes: McGinn pen miss, Jackson nets again + Cash ban

1 November 2026 137 comments
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Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) netted his fifth goal in as many Gameweeks as Aston Villa and Fulham played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Here are our Scout Notes from Villa Park.

FIVE IN FIVE FOR JACKSON

Jackson, who was bought by over 2.3m Fantasy managers in the lead-up to Gameweek 9’s deadline, was fit to start, then.

And to his 24.2% ownership’s joy, he netted his fifth goal in as many league matches, when he squirmed his way through the Fulham defence to slide the ball past Bernd Leno (£4.5m) in the first half.

Jackson was found by Johan Manzambi (£6.1m), who, once more playing off the left, supplied his third assist of the season.

Since Manzambi’s full debut in Gameweek 5, both he and Jackson have been two of the most in-form players in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)…

Above: Players sorted by FPL points in Gameweeks 5-9

That said, Emery hooked Manzambi after 65 minutes against Fulham – likely with Tuesday’s trip to Barcelona in mind – meaning the midfielder is averaging only 71.4 minutes per start in that period.

Still, he is certainly delivering when on the pitch, with Manchester United, who are still without a clean sheet this season, up next in Gameweek 10.

EMERY ON MCGINN’S PEN MISS

Prior to Jackson’s opener, John McGinn (£5.4m) missed a penalty for the Villans.  

Playing in a No 10 role, the Scottish international hit the bar from 12 yards, notably with neither Emiliano Buendia (£5.9m) or Ross Barkley (5.0m) on the pitch.

Asked why the in-form Jackson didn’t step up to take the spot kick, Emery said…

“We have our analysis about penalty shooters, and it was McGinn who was the taker today. We are clear about which players are selected to take penalties.” – Unai Emery, via the Birmingham Mail

McGinn, who created a match-high four chances, took the penalty after Sander Berge (£4.9m) handled Leon Goretzka’s (£5.9m) header.

However, even after Jackson put Villa ahead, the hosts were poor, particularly in the second half, when Fulham were the superior team.

CASH BAN

Matty Cash (£4.3m) will be suspended for the trip to Man Utd in Gameweek 10, having picked up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) could return from injury and fill in.

“Maybe Wan-Bissaka is coming back next week. I am not thinking about it. First, we have a match on Tuesday against Barcelona. Then, we have five days until Sunday to prepare and identify how we can replace Wan-Bissaka if he is not available.” – Unai Emery, via the Birmingham Mail

FULHAM IMPRESS, ROBINSON SUPERB

Fulham were very good for large parts of this encounter, and probably deserved more.

Indeed, the visitors produced 2.33 expected goals (xG) to Aston Villa’s 1.83, with Zion Suzuki (£5.0m) denying Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m), the lively Oscar Bobb (£5.5m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.4m).

Iwobi did however claim the assist for Fulham’s equaliser when Suzuki fumbled his corner over the line.

Much the better team in the second half, Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) was arguably Fulham’s best player, with his runs in behind Cash causing real problems.

“When you believe in your players, you have to give them the chance to play and to show how good they are. Jedi’ was fantastic tonight. He did really, really well. He has the experience, he has the quality, and it’s very important for us, and I’m so happy for his performance tonight.” – Alvaro Arbeloa on Antonee Robinson, via West London Sport

After Saturday’s display, Fulham do appear to be finding their feet under Arbeloa, with only one defeat in six matches.

In that period, they’ve conceded just four goals and rank sixth for expected goals conceded (xGC).

“I think we are deciding when to press better and when we want to be aggressive. We are controlling the transition, and we are much better organised when we have the ball. It’s important for us because we are a team that want to play in the opposite half with the ball creating chances, but you know in the Premier League how quick the other attacking players are and you need to control the transitions, second balls. I think we are growing, and improving as a team every week and this is the way.” – Alvaro Arbeloa

Meanwhile, David Affengruber (£4.5m), as well as Robinson, banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the fourth time in six matches.

Affengruber also racked up three shots at Villa Park, all headers from set plays.

137 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Norco
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Is Muharemović > Calafiori a no brained for free?

    I have Gabriel as my only other Arsenal player.

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    1. Norco
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Back line is:
      Gabs Silva Vusk Van Hecke Muharemović

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      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        You playing 5 at the back?

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        1. Norco
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Still have BB to be played, but yeah its pretty stacked.

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      2. Brosstan
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Super good long term defense. Wouldnt spend a transfer on changing anything there, although Muha -> Cala probably is an upgrade.

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      3. Lucky Z
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Will you be starting 5 in the back? Benching headaches upcoming

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    2. F4L
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      calafiori is worth having for sure if you can predict when he'll get his rests in the upcoming period. if arteta is consistent with play, rest, play, doesnt play 3 times in a week etc should be easy enough i guess

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    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      There's nothing wrong with Muha. Got some good upcoming fixtures if you can rotate.

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  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Who wins this week folks??

    A- Gross(Brentford home)
    Or
    B- DCL(Spurs home)

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      A.

      COYS

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

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    2. F4L
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      gross

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Thankyou mate

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    3. Stranger Mings
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Cheers buddy!!

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  3. F4L
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    this league is so devoid of attacking talent, half the teams have 10 goals or less. no wonder defenders are running fpl right now

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  4. cruzex
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Sell mbeumo for.........????

    i have 0.2 Itb

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    1. cruzex
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      barcola?

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    2. F4L
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      hold imo, that penders save was top tier, reminded me when mbeumo as well actually hit the post vs city last year with a crazy donna fingertip save

      mbeumo is by far united's biggest goal threat this season and i doubt that changes anytime soon

      if you did want to sell i'd get doku but thats abit of a risk

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      What’s the rest of your midfield?

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      1. cruzex
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        palmer mazambi kudus odegaard

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          I’d sell Odegaard before Mbuemo but not the best week with Hull next.

          You could go with differential Bournemouth or Brighton assets considering Gross/Taverniers ownership. Hinslewood or Kroupi/Rayan. Rice/Tzolis, Gakpo, are other options I think will come good

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  5. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Who are people thinking of putting the armband on next weekend? Haaland is the safe choice but some other very good options imo to go against the grain.

    Rogers v bottom of the table Sunderland
    Isak v Palace
    Any Arsenal
    Jackson v relegation battlers Utd

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    1. Brosstan
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Calafiori

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Nice. 1 point cameo and Hincapie start 😉

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    2. F4L
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      a rested cala/gabriel is tempting with what'd you expect is a floor of 6 points but been here before going against haaland. its tough to do it

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Yeah, fair. Is it time to consider an Arsenal attacker again or for treble defence. Tzolis or Rice might be picks again

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        1. Warby84
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Bit over the top

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          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            The treble defence or Rice/Tzolis?

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            1. WVA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              Not Tzolis!!!!

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  6. WVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    I take it I should play my bench boost?

    Raya
    Cala Konsa Silva De Cuyper Muharemovic
    Rogers Tav
    Haaland Jackson Kostoulas
    Kinsky Mbeumo MGW Schade

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Correct

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      1. WVA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Thanks

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    2. F4L
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      yeah looks good. should see 15+ points from it

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      1. WVA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Rival got 19 from Verbruggen Wharton Davis Ewick this week!!!!

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  7. F4L
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    anyone who has watched fulham matches lately, highlights etc, out of iwobi, bobb and king who would you say has looked the most dangerous with the best fpl potential? king started strong but does look like iwobi and bobb are coming to the fore now. i want 1 long term, currently have king. for sure i accept they're not necessarily the best options at that price point but yeah

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    1. Brosstan
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Iwobi looks the best.

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      1. Brosstan
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        But swapping one fulham midfielder for another just seems like a sideways waste of a transfer

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        1. F4L
          3 hours ago

          cheers, yeah true 🙂 just considering the double up for a short while to fund Jackson up top, and then will move one on again shortly after. would be banking on the generous newcastle defence turning up away from home again

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    2. Azool
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      I think Fulham are better than the results have been but I dont really fancy any of the mids. The minutes are too unreliable I know it’s not answering your question but if I had to pick one id go for the striker Gonzalo.

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      1. F4L
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        cheers, fair enough. yeah i wish they werent subbed so frequently. if it clicks for gonzalo im sure he'll get amongst the goals, keeping him in mind for sure

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  8. CheesyZoot
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Gibbs White to Gross a no brainer?

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    1. Brosstan
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Think im going MGW -> Rayan. Gross stats have flattened out after overperforming massively, and his stats are way worse with Hinshelwood on the pitch.

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    2. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Shocking finishing wasting his assist this week, GroB doesn’t do well with Hinshelwood around

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    3. F4L
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      gonna give mgw a few more gws to turn it around, the potential is so strong with him with pens, baseline bps, 90 mins (who even plays 90 anymore like? 🙂 ) and talismanic figure.

      do the transfer though if you don't think forest will turn things around attacking wise imo. if they do start scoring, mgw wont be far away from most goals they score imo

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      1. CheesyZoot
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        No faith in Delap or Wood to bury the chances he makes

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    4. CheesyZoot
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Interesting thanks guy - already got Tavernier so not sure I need the Bournemouth double

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  9. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Gibbs-white & king out for a -4, but which combo do you prefer below:
    A) Kroupi & gakpo
    B) rayan & barcola

    Rest of team for next week:

    Leno
    Konsa / calafiori / Gabriel
    Rogwrs / mbuemo
    Barry / haaland / Jackson

    Leno / rudoni / Davis / Munoz

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    1. RICICLE
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      B

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    2. F4L
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      b

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  10. Lost for Wirtz
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Muharemovic > Van Hecke worth considering? Spurs fixtures look tempting

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    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      FWIW Van Hecke & Muharemovic rotate perfectly until ~GW17.

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      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        And actually beyond that still fairly well a while longer.

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      2. Lost for Wirtz
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Calafiori Konsa DeCuyper Muharemovic Silva, how to improve that?

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          you cant 🙂

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  11. BlzE_94
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Jackson vs MUN (A)
    B) Gvardiol vs NFO (A)
    C) DCL vs TOT (H)

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  12. bigdip
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    1FT, 0 itb. BB time?
    Verbruggen
    Muharemovic Konsa Calafiori
    Gross Manzambi Palmer Tavernier
    Isak Evanilson Haaland
    (KInky, Gvardiol, Chekri, Mendy)

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  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Anyone else notice how well Cali played defense today?
    Complete fullback

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  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    A Kinsky to Raya (own Konsa and cala)
    Or
    B Davis to tark

    Playing BB and b would mean
    Konsa Cala tark muha de Cuyper

    Maybe bit too much money on bench every week, but looks good on bb?

    Would really appreciate some help

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