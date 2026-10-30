FPL Gameweek 9 Scout Picks: Villa triple-up

After Neale, Tom and Marc submitted their Scout Squad selections, it’s time to nail down our Scout Picks for Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 9 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Zion Suzuki (£5.0m) gets his first Scout Picks appearance ahead of Saturday night’s home encounter with Fulham.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s men are the division’s joint-lowest scorers on the road, having found the net only twice in four away matches.

Meanwhile, pass master Suzuki has kept two clean sheets over the last six Gameweeks, and has also racked up the saves: he’s banked six save points in that period, the joint-most of any goalkeeper.

DEFENDERS