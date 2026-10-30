The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 9

The precursor to Friday’s Gameweek 9 Scout Picks is the Scout Squad.

In this article, our in-house team of Marc, Tom and Neale discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming round.

Sam, who also usually contributes, was unavailable at short notice this week.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to select cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 9

NEALE TOM MARC GK Zion Suzuki Zion Suzuki Robin Roefs Antonin Kinsky Antonin Kinsky Caoimhin Kelleher Robin Roefs Caoimhin Kelleher Carl Rushworth DEF Jan Paul van Hecke Jan Paul van Hecke Gabriel Magalhaes Antonio Silva Antonio Silva Antonio Silva Kristoffer Ajer Tarik Muharemovic Jan Paul van Hecke Gabriel Magalhaes Josko Gvardiol Matty Cash Murillo Leif Davis Leif Davis MID Morgan Rogers Cole Palmer Cole Palmer Johan Manzambi Morgan Rogers Morgan Rogers Marcus Tavernier Johan Manzambi Mohammed Kudus Mathys Tel Jeremy Doku Johan Manzambi Mohamed Belloumi Mathys Tel Mohamed Belloumi FWD Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Nicolas Jackson Nicolas Jackson Nicolas Jackson Thierno Barry Igor Thiago Thierno Barry Charalampos Kostoulas Thierno Barry Emersonn Brian Brobbey Oli McBurnie Brian Brobbey

MOST PICKS: Jan Paul van Hecke, Antonio Silva, Morgan Rogers, Johan Manzambi, Erling Haaland, Nicolas Jackson, Thierno Barry (three), Caoimhin Kelleher, Zion Suzuki, Robin Roefs, Antonin Kinsky, Gabriel Magalhaes, Leif Davis, Cole Palmer, Mathys Tel, Mohamed Belloumi, Brian Brobbey (two)

MARC SAID…

Honestly, I’m kind of scared to confidently recommend players after last week’s flops, especially as these quirky fixtures have paired lots of similar-level teams together.

We can’t even be certain about Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers versus crisis club Manchester United, knowing they couldn’t score (or, in Palmer’s case, stay on the pitch) at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea suffered goalless defeats in both matches without Joao Pedro, and speculative shooter Palmer hasn’t recorded a big chance or expected goals (xG) tally above 0.13 since Gameweek 2. However, he’s a penalty taker about to face a team that’s allergic to clean sheets.

Spurs’ Jan Paul van Hecke kept one of these at Stamford Bridge, as Mohammed Kudus started once more, so I back both when hosting leaky Crystal Palace, who’ve conceded at least twice in 75% of games.

My sole triple-up goes to Aston Villa, despite Fulham boasting consecutive 1-0 victories. A brace against Manchester City showcased Nicolas Jackson’s good recent form, while Johan Manzambi’s previous three league starts featured four attacking returns, 14 shots and seven chance creations. Villa aren’t known for having a trustworthy defence but I think any unit going head-to-head with the wasteful Gonzalo Garcia has clean sheet potential, hence Matty Cash.

This bunch of hard-to-call encounters is, of course, headlined by Liverpool v Arsenal. Having some sort of Gunners defensive asset always feels right, so I’m swaying towards Gabriel Magalhaes, fresh from a 17-point haul, because Andoni Iraola’s side are ranked only 10th for open-play xG (8.32).

Bournemouth v Leeds and Brentford v Nottingham Forest look tight, so let’s pick a name from both home backlines. Antonio Silva is on the joint-most DefCon points (12) while registering three big chances that mean he should be on 1.30 goals by now. The Cherries are on successive shut-outs, and Leeds know how to secure a 0-0, so I can see similar here.

Between the sticks, Caoimhin Kelleher goes against Forest and their joint-low six goals, the same number as Coventry and Sunderland, explaining why my other stoppers are Carl Rushworth and Robin Roefs. I’m giving a nod to the now-fit Brian Brobbey, though, as all but one of Sunderland strikes took place on away days, such as his Gameweek 5 hat-trick.

Elsewhere, promoted pair Hull and Ipswich collide. The Tractor Boys haven’t yet kept out an opponent, but the Tigers are winless in six. Emersonn and Leif Davis – a defender on four attacking returns – will fancy their chances, as should Mohamed Belloumi, the joint-fourth FPL midfielder for points (43) and sixth in terms of shots (22).

Speaking of which, Erling Haaland and Thierno Barry are the league’s leading duo for attempts, box shots, efforts on target, big chances and xG. Man City’s Norwegian wants to net for the eighth time in a row, and I won’t be fooled by Newcastle’s clean sheet at Palace. They conceded 1.59 xG last Sunday, following 1.57, 1.47, 1.59 and 1.99 in prior matches. Everton are likely to score at St James’ Park and Barry spearheads the Toffees’ attack

TOM SAID…

Clean sheets are really hard to call this week, so I’ve opted for defenders who can potentially compensate for any goals conceded with defensive contribution (DefCon) points or an attacking return.

Antonio Silva and Tarik Muharemovic, who square off at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, both boast DefCon success rates of over 60% in 2026/27 so far. Jan Paul van Hecke has banked DefCon points in three of his last five matches, too.

Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile are first in the clean sheet odds list this week, hence the inclusion of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, while Aston Villa and Brentford (Zion Suzuki and Caoimhin Kelleher) are also near the top of the pile.

As for Josko Gvardiol and Leif Davis, they are the eighth and second highest defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI) across the first eight Gameweeks. Furthermore, Ipswich Town’s opponents Hull City have conceded more open play crosses from their right flank than any other team.

In midfield, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers lead the charge, but it’s more about the opposition than the individual players themselves. They will both be hoping to profit from Manchester United’s defensive deficiencies: Michael Carrick’s men can’t keep clean sheets and have the fifth-worst expected goals conceded (xGC) tally over the last four Gameweeks.

The Aston Villa triple-up is completed by Nicolas Jackson and Johan Manzambi, who were nicely rested in midweek. Fulham have admittedly looked a bit more solid recently, but under the Villa Park lights, Jackson and Manzambi are capable of causing damage. Indeed, they rank first and joint-second among all players for shots over the last four Gameweeks.

Mathys Tel is my token sub-£6.0m midfielder. I thought he linked well with Andrew Robertson and James Maddison last week, and I’m expecting Spurs to try and have a good go at Crystal Palace, having won two in a row, a period which has seen them score five goals.

Elsewhere, Jeremy Doku has three attacking returns in as many matches, while Erling Haaland accompanies him for obvious reasons. I also like Igor Thiago and Thierno Barry up front, as profligate as they can be. Finally, Oli McBurnie must be confident of a goal against an Ipswich side, who, like Man Utd, are also yet to keep a single shut-out.

NEALE SAID…

It’s not a vintage crop of fixtures this week, is it? Even a Free Hit might not be an optimal way of traversing the tricky-to-call matches at the Etihad and Anfield, thanks to the computer pairing Hull City with Ipswich Town and Coventry City with Sunderland.

If you are activating a Free Hit this week, chances are you’ll probably have the ever-present Erling Haaland, at least one Tottenham Hotspur pick, two to three Aston Villa assets, and a Chelsea attacker. Other than that, there’s plenty of debate to be had.

Starting with the Lilywhites, they top the clean sheet odds pile this week. Palace have proven capable of scoring but Spurs’ defensive numbers have been very good since a patched-up side lost at Brentford on the opening weekend. In fact, they’re almost league-leading for xGC in the last seven Gameweeks, sitting just behind Arsenal. Either Antonin Kinsky or Jan Paul van Hecke, who is without a blank in six, would be fine for Scout Picks duty. Really, given Palace’s defensive vulnerabilities, it’s Spurs attackers we want. However, the rotating cast up top makes it hard to pin down a name. Mathys Tel is emphatically not a long-term buy for that reason, but after an unexpectedly excellent, goalscoring showing at Chelsea, and up against the defensively suspect Anan Khalaili, he’s a budget-friendly one-week punt.

As for Villa, there’s a bit more conviction about their attacking double-up of Nicolas Jackson and Johan Manzambi. Both rested in midweek, they’re thriving under Unai Emery as Villa surge up the table. Manzambi, interestingly, outdoes his teammate for many ‘minutes per…’ metrics (xG, xA, shots, chances created). Fulham’s defensive numbers have improved lately but they have just faced three newly promoted sides in a row, so there’s an asterisk next to those figures. The Cottagers haven’t, however, rediscovered their shooting boots (three goals in four very favourable league and cup fixtures), so Zion Suzuki rounds off the Villa representation.

Do we double up on Chelsea attackers this weekend? It’s very tempting, and votes from others may sway it, especially as Manchester United remain clean-sheet-less. What United will we get at the Bridge? The beleaguered rabble that capitulates to a heavy defeat to finish off Michael Carrick? Or a more unified side that comes out fighting after clear-the-air talks between Bruno Fernandes and his manager? And which version of Chelsea will we see, especially as they’re goalless in two league matches without Joao Pedro, as well as being mid-table for xG in 2026/27? I’ve landed just on Morgan Rogers – who comfortably outperforms Cole Palmer for xGI this term – for the time being, then.

So, what of the other fixtures this week?

Brentford v Nottingham Forest is hard to call, as the latter have been quite unlucky of late and better than their 18th place suggests. These two are, however, ranked second and third for most defensive contribution points conceded this season – so it could be a good fixture for the DefCon-amassing Kristoffer Ajer and Murillo. The latter has been really unfortunate not to deliver more points, with Forest ranked second for xGC in 2026/27 and the Brazilian centre-half not bettered by any Premier League defender for shots in the box.

Bournemouth v Leeds United is another tricky one to read. The Cherries are on a five-match run of clean sheets, while the Whites have conceded fewer goals (six) than every Premier League side bar Arsenal. I’ve got more conviction about DefCon magnet Antonio Silva than Marcus Tavernier, then, but the latter’s form is hard to ignore, especially with midfield alternatives not leaping out this week.

Mohamed Belloumi is one such name. Blanking in just two of his eight appearances this term, he’s even gone all Iliman Ndiaye and started delivering DefCon points alongside attacking returns. This week, he’s up against an Ipswich Town side ranked rock bottom for xGC and still without a clean sheet since promotion.

Outside of Haaland and Jackson, there’s not a stellar cast of forwards to choose from. I’ve gone with Thierno Barry as my next-best pick, as Thursday’s cup tie illustrated just how much the Gameweek 8 victory over Crystal Palace papered over Newcastle United’s defensive cracks.

I do quite fancy Brighton to get some attacking joy at the Etihad (as they did in midweek), hence the inclusion of a rested Charalampos Kostoulas. It’s just one clean sheet in seven for the Cityzens (even that was against 10 men), with 14 goals conceded in that time.

It’s 20th v 19th at the CBS Stadium, and this is yet another fixture it’s hard to have conviction about. The fit-again Brian Brobbey‘s last away day ended with a hat-trick, and I’ve sided with the Mackems, who may have turned a corner in the last week.

There are so few outstanding clean sheet opportunities this week that there’s no cogent reason for leaving out a defender from the league’s tightest backline, especially with eight slots to fill. Liverpool away looks tricky, and it is, but the Reds are a modest ninth for goals scored this season, so Gabriel Magalhaes and co aren’t facing a free-scoring outfit.