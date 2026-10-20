Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 3 Scout Picks

20 October 2026 34 comments
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With Matchday 2 behind us, attention now turns to the third round of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy.

In this article, we’ll take an early look at some of the standout picks for Matchday 3, highlighting the players and teams worth considering ahead of the next deadline.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 3 squads.

GOALKEEPERS

Matchday 3 Early Scout Picks

Roma recorded an impressive 18 clean sheets in Serie A last season, finishing the campaign with one of the strongest defensive records in Italy. As the graphic below highlights, they also rank among the top three teams for projected clean sheets in our UCL Fantasy Toolkit this week. That makes Pierluigi Gollini (€4.0m) an appealing budget goalkeeper option for the opening night.

If Gollini fails to deliver on Tuesday, we can turn to another side with a strong chance of keeping a clean sheet: Aston Villa. The English side cruised to a 6-0 home victory in Matchday 2 and will be hoping to secure back-to-back home shutouts. That makes Zion Suzuki (€4.0m) another appealing budget goalkeeper option.

DEFENDERS

Matchday 3 Scout Picks

Manchester City top our clean sheet projections this week, making their defenders particularly appealing ahead of a home clash with AEK Athens. Rotation remains a concern, but reliable centre-back Marc Guéhi (€5.1m) could provide a safer route into their defence. The England international also demonstrated his Fantasy potential with a 10-point return in the opening round.

Another centre-back worth considering is Gianluca Mancini (€4.5m). The Italian scored four goals across a six-match spell for Roma last season, highlighting his considerable attacking threat from set-piece situations. With Roma also ranking highly for projected clean sheets, Mancini offers potential at both ends of the pitch.

Looking at the highest projected defensive scorers for the upcoming round, Waldemar Anton (€4.5m) also stands out. Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to bounce back against Champions League newcomers Sabah this week, and the German centre-back could benefit from a clean sheet.

Sporting CP host LASK, who have arguably been one of the competition’s weakest sides so far. Investing in Sporting players could therefore prove particularly rewarding this week. Their standout defensive option remains Sergi Altimira (€4.0m), who continues to operate out of position in midfield. This role increases his opportunities to collect ball recoveries and contribute attacking returns.

Meanwhile, Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) demonstrated his attacking potential with an assist in Inter’s previous Champions League match. The Italian side welcome Shakhtar Donetsk this week, giving them an excellent opportunity to secure their first clean sheet of the campaign. With his attacking threat offering another route to points, Dimarco looks like a strong option heading into Matchday 3.

MIDFIELDERS

Matchday 3 Scout Picks

Liverpool racked up six goals in Matchday 2 and once again rank among the leading sides for projected goals. The Reds have home advantage against Villarreal this week, making their attacking players particularly appealing. One standout option is Bradley Barcola (€7.0m), who produced a fantastic 20-point haul in the previous round.

Another English side expected to score well is Manchester City, who host AEK Athens following their 3-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. With Antoine Semenyo sidelined through injury, Jérémy Doku (€7.5m) looks likely to start on one of the wings. The Belgian has registered a goal and an assist across his previous three appearances.

Doubling up on Manchester City’s attack could be hugely rewarding this week. Enzo Maresca’s side have won all six of their opening Premier League matches, with Rayan Cherki (€7.0m) playing an influential role. The Frenchman has already produced six goals and four assists for club and country this season, highlighting his attacking potential ahead of the meeting with AEK Athens.

After suffering a heavy 6-1 defeat against Bayern Munich last time out, there are serious question marks over RB Leipzig’s defence, particularly away from home. The German side now travel to Spain to face Real Madrid, making the hosts’ attacking players particularly appealing. One option worth considering is Vinícius Júnior (€9.5m), who could take full advantage of Leipzig’s defensive struggles.

Our projected points highlight Florian Thauvin (€6.5m) as a strong midfield selection this week. Lens struggled in Matchday 2, but Thauvin still recorded 1.19 expected goal involvements (xGI). The Frenchman also takes penalties, corners and free kicks. This gives him several routes to points. Upcoming opposition Club Brugge have struggled defensively this season.

FORWARDS

Matchday 3 Scout Picks

Only Aston Villa have a higher projected goal total than Roma this week. The Italian side face Slovan Bratislava, who have already conceded nine goals in the competition. Donyell Malen (€6.5m) has also impressed this season, registering eight goals and one assist across all competitions. His excellent form makes him a shoo-in against a vulnerable defence.

Excluding Viking’s attackers, who have played considerably more matches, the most in-form forwards in Europe are clear to see. Luis Suárez (€7.1m) is one of them, having delivered returns in both Champions League matches so far. The Sporting CP forward continues to score regularly and also takes penalties, adding to his Fantasy appeal.

Completing the frontline and our Real Madrid attacking double-up is penalty taker Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m). The Frenchman has scored in both of his opening Champions League matches and has been in excellent form domestically. With 11 goals and two assists across all competitions this season, Mbappé looks well placed to continue his impressive run against RB Leipzig.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 3 SCOUT PICKS

Matchday 3 Scout Picks
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34 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    I can't recollect a season with so few exciting players that I want to own.

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    1. el polako
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yeah.
      Football generally is walking away from skills\flair and moving towards athleticism. Wingers these days are on the pitch to track back and play side passes, very few can take people on.
      Sad.

      Also once Haaland is gone, there will no world class superstars left in the league.

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      1. Jet5605
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        I think some have the ability to beat a man but they're instructed by their coaches to stick to a playbook and play a safe pass that retains possession and/or possibly creates a tiny bit of space. Cherki is a good example. Gets bums off seats with his skill but his manager won't see it that way when he goes off piste. Managers and head coaches want compliant players now.

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      2. Gubby-Allen
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        You could make an argument that there are no world class players in the PL.

        If you were picking an Earth squad of 23 for a planet world cup, who gets in?

        Raya maybe but isn't in the top 2 for Spain, Saliba possibly, Haaland but not over Kane or Mbappe so only 3rd striker.

        Not sure anyone else would.

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        1. x.jim.x
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Haaland, Raya, Donnarumma, Saliba, Gabriel, Fernandes, Rice, Cherki, Gvardiol all have shouts, off the top of my head

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          1. Brosstan
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            You have to admit if those are the players you can drum up the overall quality is terrible.. Wheres the excitement?

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            1. x.jim.x
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              It reflects the sport as a whole

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      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Look at Bayern Munic´s stars Kane, Olise and Diaz, why are they not in any of the big teams in PL?
        And the stars at PSG, Barcelona and Madrid?

        Think Premiere League is fading as the best league, now they`ll probably loose Haaland too.

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        1. Funkyav
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          isnt the premier league the most popular because its the most competitive?

          In recent years, through the strength of the TV deal the mid table clubs can now compete far better with the top clubs which makes for a far more interesting league imo.

          Real vs Barca is obviously massive but no one outside spain wants to watch the other teams that much and in the bundesliga Bayern dominate so much that has to get boring too

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        2. x.jim.x
          3 hours ago

          Combination of guaranteed silverware (the Prem is too competitive, even City can have a trophyless season) and wages

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        3. PogChamp
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yes unfortunately the league is having a few bad seasons although Arsenal fans will probably disagree. In the PL’s defence, it’s never been the league of superstars.

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          1. x.jim.x
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Just 10 years ago, you had in the top 6:

            Man Utd: Zlatan, Pogba, Rooney, Rashford, Martial
            Man City: De Bruyne, Aguero, Sterling, Silva, Yaya Toure
            Liverpool: Sturridge, Mane, Firmino, Coutinho
            Arsenal: Alexis, Ozil, Walcott, Ramsey
            Chelsea: Hazard, Costa, Fabregas, Kante, Terry
            Spurs: Kane, Son, Alli, Eriksen

            Plus the likes of Vardy, Lukaku, Defoe, Benteke, Zaha... the league was absolutely stacked

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            1. PogChamp
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              That’s a nice list but there’s only a couple of them that I would consider superstars. I don’t think it’s a bad thing, La Liga has always been a more attractive league for flair players.

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              1. x.jim.x
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                There was at least two from each team - now you've basically only got Haaland and Bruno who could even be considered.

                By La Liga, you basically mean Barcelona and Madrid, and that helps by having two of the best players of all time in the league simultaneously

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    2. FDMS All Starz
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      There is definitely fewer world class players on the league atm

      But that’s made us own more of the budget options like DCL/Gross/Schade/Muharemovic/Manzambi…usually we would have 1 budget option with rest of the team made up of top 4/6 teams but now you can argue that you can have a team full of mid table players and still actually have a good season if you time it right

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    3. Brosstan
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Yea when the "exciting" picks are players like Gross, Schade and Tavernier, that says a lot about the state of modern football.

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    4. theplayer
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      This has been coming for a few years now. I was already feeling like this a couple of years back but its worse now.

      So called premium picks now other than Haaland are all inconsistent. I feel like Palmer is the one that has that potential of big scores but I can't say that about anyone else really.

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  2. TheBiffas
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Currently (reluctantly) benching Groß. Would you play him over anyone here? Tavernier the most likely one to make way?

    Saka, Rogers, Tavernier, King (Groß)
    Haaland, Pedro, Thiago

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    1. Brosstan
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Id bench King.

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      1. TheBiffas
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Can't bring myself to do it

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      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        This, probably selling King for Rudoni or Tavernier, depending on formation, see below.

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    2. mad_beer ✅
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      If Haaland is injured, that makes the decision for you.

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  3. Brosstan
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Why arent auto subs working??? KLP still on the bench and Gvardiol on the pitch

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    1. mad_beer ✅
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      They are always slow. It wasn't until midday last week.

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    2. Soccergate
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Gvardiol came on in the 2nd half and was booked, nil points

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  4. Atimis
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Which one would you have and start this week?

    1) Gonzalo vs cov
    2) Evanilson/Tavernier vs mun
    3) DCL vs sun
    4) Manzambi vs MCI

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      DCL

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      3

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  5. Nomar
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Time to ditch Bruno in FPL now, yes?

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Yh, although there aren’t many places to invest, he and Utd look awful, until they fix up I’d avoid (might be tempted to give 1 week given what Chelsea did to Bouremouth)

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  6. Ronnies
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Odegaard out to;

    A) Saka
    B) Gibbs White

    Cheers.

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    1. el polako
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Neither.

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  7. Nomar
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    A

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  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Who would you rather have?

    A) Walle-Egeli and Tavernier (352)
    B) DCL and Rudoni (343)

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