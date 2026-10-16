FPL Gameweek 7 Scout Picks: Three double-ups

As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 deadline approaches, it’s high time we shared our Scout Picks for the upcoming round of fixtures.
This is, essentially, a Free Hit in all but name, with each selection made with a focus on the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. Selections made in the Scout Squad earlier in the week are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.
As ever, our picks were limited by certain restrictions:
- An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
- An overall squad limit of £100.0m
- No more than three players per team
GAMEWEEK 7 SCOUT PICKS
GOALKEEPER
Between the posts, Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) gets the nod.
The Manchester City ‘keeper didn’t cover himself in much glory during his side’s midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but three Premier League clean sheets from six attempts plus at least one save point in all but one match so far – giving him a league-high six in total – are promising stats ahead of a home meeting with Ipswich Town.
A nailed-on starter, the Italian stopper offers the safest route into a City backline that has been disrupted by rotation in recent outings but still boasts the best clean sheet odds this week.
DEFENDERS
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