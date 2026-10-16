Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 7 Scout Picks: Three double-ups

16 October 2026 38 comments
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As the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 deadline approaches, it’s high time we shared our Scout Picks for the upcoming round of fixtures.

This is, essentially, a Free Hit in all but name, with each selection made with a focus on the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. Selections made in the Scout Squad earlier in the week are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, our picks were limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 7 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Man City v Man Utd team news: Donnarumma debut, Gvardiol, Foden + Sesko start

Between the posts, Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) gets the nod. 

The Manchester City ‘keeper didn’t cover himself in much glory during his side’s midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but three Premier League clean sheets from six attempts plus at least one save point in all but one match so far – giving him a league-high six in total – are promising stats ahead of a home meeting with Ipswich Town.

A nailed-on starter, the Italian stopper offers the safest route into a City backline that has been disrupted by rotation in recent outings but still boasts the best clean sheet odds this week.

DEFENDERS

De Cuyper, Pedro, Cherki, Gibbs-White: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 7?

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gazzpfc
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Two choices

    1 Gvardiol or Konsa
    2 Haaland triple yes or no

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gvardiol and yes

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  2. tim
    • 17 Years
    37 mins ago

    Start MGW or Barry?

    Cheers!

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    1. joeynse99
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B, MGW is out

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      1. tim
        • 17 Years
        just now

        Possibly out

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  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    What am I missing on Van Hecke?

    I'm on wildcard and have seen the sense of Kinsky in goal with a BB to use, however, doubling up on Spurs defense seems to be a folly.

    Should I change my mind?

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  4. RealSocialDads
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    MGW to:

    A. Rogers
    B. Gross
    C. Keep, with Neco Williams as backup

    This is a long term move as not planning to WC soon

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    1. joeynse99
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      a if you prefer rogers to palmer long term
      b if you actually want gross, not just getting gross for sake to cover off his points
      c would be my preference, mgw a very strong long term hold and is integral to that forest team. you would just have to hope glasner is not lying, it is just minor, and if he misses this GW he'll be definitely be back for the next one

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  5. joeynse99
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    G2g?

    Kinsky,

    Calafiori, De Cuyper, Van Hecke

    Cherki, Rogers, Saka, Tavernier

    Haaland (c) J. Pedro, Barry

    Bench - Verbruggen, Schade, N. Williams, Giles

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yep

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  6. Ian Davis
    • 16 Years
    29 mins ago

    Crazy to punt on Foden?

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    1. mrpink32
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      No he could come
      Back in. But it’s risky. I think all mids will get minutes this gw and against Ipswich they can do damage in 30 minutes easily

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  7. F4L
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    vuskovic bullet header #2 this gw to leave de cuyper licking his wounds 😉

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  8. mrpink32
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    - 4 for Maguire to de cuyper?

    Y or N?

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  9. 50HellsofPain
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    If I have 1 FT, should I do Szoboszlai (since he's injured) for Cherki or just roll?

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      19 mins ago

      Depends who you're playing instead of Szobo

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      1. 50HellsofPain
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        If I didn't make the switch, it would be Odegaard who hasnt been producing

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  10. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    MGW to Saka (ft) was going to do the move next week anyway or just play Odegaard & save FT?

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  11. Il Capitano
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    1FT 4M ITB

    Trafford
    Calafiori De Cuyper Konsa
    Palmer Rogers Odegaard Gross
    Haaland JP Gonzalo

    Dub - Hall Egan Slater

    Ode to Cherki/Saka too much of a luxury move with only 1FT?

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Roll for sure

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  12. Royal5
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    Ginbs White owners keeping or selling?

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    1. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keeping and Bench

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    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      possibly moving to Cherki as a replacement

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      1. Royal5
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden back a small worry

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  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Should I lose Konsa and a midfielder to bring in BrunoG?

    Neale is including him in predicted lineups.

    He's a great option, when starting regularly.

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah, can't rely on him starting

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  14. donbagino
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Start Kinsky or Verbruggen?
    1) Kinsky (h COV)
    2) Verbruggen (h CRY)

    Tottenham slightly more chances for cs according bookies but dunno

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      that was a tough match for palace yesterday while brighton had a training session, would be tempted by verbruggen tbh

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      1. donbagino
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        even doubling with De Cuyper?

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        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          sure, its worked so far

          hedge your bets if you want, like you and the bookies say there's not much in it really. don't think there's an obviously wrong one to start, it'll just be captain hindsight if there's a big difference between the 2 come the end of the gw

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        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          I've been doing that for a few weeks now, worked out very fine

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  15. OptimusBlack
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who's the best differential punt for GW7?
    A) Doku
    B) Manzambi
    C) KDH
    D) Sávio

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    1. donbagino
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      B) If Schade was out for a while I would've taken Manzambi

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    2. Winging it
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doku- if he starts could be a great pick this week. Followed by Manzambi.

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  16. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    GTG? Worth the risk of starting Schade?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Gvardiol MDC
    Saka Palmer Rogers Schade* Groß
    Haaland(C) Pedro

    4.0GK Barry Justin Ajer
    1FT 0.2ITB

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  17. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    13 mins ago

    The anti-Cherki conspiracy continues in the scout picks

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  18. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Are we getting predicted team line ups today??

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