The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 7

The Scout Squad sees our in-house team discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for Gameweek 7 in isolation.

Tom J (in for the absent Marc!), Sam, Tom F and Neale explain their picks in the article below.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to select cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 7

NEALE TOM F SAM TOM J GK Gianluigi Donnarumma Gianluigi Donnarumma Bart Verbruggen David Raya David Raya Antonin Kinsky Antonin Kinsky Antonin Kinsky Bernd Leno Bart Verbruggen David Raya Bernd Leno DEF Riccardo Calafiori Maxim De Cuyper Riccardo Calafiori Riccardo Calafiori Maxim De Cuyper Riccardo Calafiori Luka Vuskovic Maxim De Cuyper Jan Paul van Hecke Matheus Nunes Jan Paul van Hecke Marc Guehi Antonio Silva Jan Paul van Hecke Josko Gvardiol Jan Paul van Hecke Tarik Muharemovic Tarik Muharemovic Tarik Muharemovic David Affengruber MID Pascal Gross Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Rayan Cherki Iliman Ndiaye Cole Palmer Pascal Gross Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Pascal Gross Rayan Cherki Morgan Rogers Johan Manzambi Marcus Tavernier Morgan Rogers Pascal Gross Marcus Tavernier Johan Manzambi Josh King Johan Manzambi FWD Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Joao Pedro Thierno Barry Joao Pedro Joao Pedro Dominic Calvert-Lewin Joao Pedro Dominic Solanke Gonzalo Garcia Nicolas Jackson Dominic Calvert-Lewin Dominic Calvert-Lewin Dominic Calvert-Lewin Thierno Barry Gonzalo Garcia Thierno Barry Charalampos Kostoulas

MOST PICKS: Calafiori, van Hecke, Saka, Gross, Haaland, J Pedro, Calvert-Lewin (four), Raya, Kinsky, De Cuyper, Muharemovic, Manzambi, Barry (three)

TOM J SAID…

There are plenty of appealing fixtures to target in this week’s Scout Squad. All of the league’s current top three, Man City, Arsenal and Brighton, enjoy favourable match-ups.

Beginning with the league leaders, Man City. Erling Haaland needs little justification, while Rayan Cherki is hard to ignore. The Frenchman has started each of the last five Gameweeks and was substituted at half-time in midweek with the game seemingly beyond Enzo Maresca’s side. It’s in defence where the tough decision lies following Josko Gvardiol’s surprise benching at Anfield last time out. It could be safer to opt for Marc Guehi, who has played every minute of the season. The Englishman offers a little bit of attacking threat, having bagged eight attacking returns last season and two so far this term.

I’m keeping the faith in Bukayo Saka. The winger’s underlying goal threat numbers have gone to a new level this season. His seven big chances and 4.66 xGI are league-leading among midfielders and afford him clear talisman status among Arsenal’s attackers, while Mikel Arteta’s comments in midweek about Saka’s goal output and style of play further strengthen this argument. With Nottingham Forest yet to score at home, the double Gunners defence feels strong. A midweek rest for Gameweek 6 goalscorer Riccardo Calafiori makes him an even better pick, while David Raya is as reliable as it gets.

Brighton’s triple-up needs less thought. I’d expect both Pascal Gross and Maxim De Cuyper to be near enough auto-included in the Scout Picks. The latter in particular should enjoy himself down the left-hand side with Crystal Palace looking extremely vulnerable to Dan Ndoye and Nottingham Forest in that zone last weekend. It feels remiss of me not to put forward Charalampos Kostoulas, who notched two double-digit hauls prior to the international break. The Eagles have shipped the most xGC and joint-second most big chances of any team so far this season.

I’ve also put forward a trio of Fulham assets for their home fixture against Hull City. Since starting for the first time in Gameweek 4, David Affengruber has produced 15 points in three matches. The Austrian is the only player with a 100% DefCon hit rate when filtered to a minimum of three starts. Up front, Gonzalo Garcia has admittedly been less consistent, but his impressive underlying data is worthy of a mention. Among all forwards, the Spaniard ranks third for shots (18) and big chances (six). No player has underperformed their xG tally by more. Bernd Leno is a budget-friendly option in goal, with the German notching a save point in all but one Gameweek so far. According to the markets, Fulham have the joint-third best chance of a clean sheet this week.

Despite a tricky-looking fixture on paper away to Everton, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers have enjoyed stellar campaigns thus far, with both players demonstrating remarkable consistency. The former has three double-digit hauls in five starts, while Rogers has blanked just once. No Chelsea player has registered more xGI than Rogers, while Pedro is matching Haaland for points so far. However, with the Toffees sitting sixth-best for xGC, it may be that one Blues attacker is enough for this particular Gameweek.

I’m certainly not expecting both Antonin Kinsky and Jan Paul van Hecke to make the final cut, although selecting one could be a profitable choice. Spurs’ underlying defensive data in home matches is impressive, with only two clubs bettering their 3.09 xGC. Van Hecke also provides DefCon potential, having hit the threshold twice thus far. Coventry City have scored just once in their three away matches.

Finally, the ever-reliable Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks like a strong bet to keep his place in our selection after getting the nod in the Scout Picks ‘Bus Team’. Man United’s poor showing in midweek and subsequent headlines only add fuel to the Leeds’ hype in Gameweek 7. Johan Manzambi is a superb differential option and leads the way for shots in the last two Gameweeks with 11. Aston Villa face a Newcastle side fresh off a bad result at Coventry on Monday. The Swiss international also scored in the Champions League on Wednesday.

SAM SAID…

There are some fantastic-looking fixtures in Gameweek 7 that made some of these picks really easy (she says!).

Heading into Gameweek 6 with my actual FPL team, I was thinking I had closed my routes to punishment by finally bringing Pascal Gross into my team alongside Bart Verbruggen. However, it soon became clear that this wasn’t enough. Last week in my picks, I tripled up on Brighton; this week I have opted for the same three picks again. Verbruggen between the sticks, alongside Luka Vuskovic. Brighton’s opponents, Crystal Palace, have conceded 37 attempts from set pieces, the most in the league. Vuskovic’s threat from set pieces feels like a good opportunity this week. I have also once again picked Gross.

I have also tripled up on Arsenal, Man City and Spurs. Man City’s Josko Gvardiol has returned in every Gameweek so far this season, and I am expecting to see him back in the starting XI against Ipswich in Gameweek 7. I have paired him with Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland, who lead the way for attacking returns in the Man City team this season, with six each. If I still had my Triple Captain chip, I would play it on Haaland this week, on the back of his two goals in the Champions League defeat to PSG, where he could easily have scored three or four.

Yes, maybe my Spurs bias is back, but I was super impressed by the performance against Manchester United in Gameweek 6. Spurs face a Coventry side who have now won back-to-back matches in the league, but I do think that the Lilywhites could do well. Antonin Kinsky has good potential for a clean sheet, whilst Jan Paul Van Hecke has been excellent for additional routes to points this season, with a goal as well as defensive contribution points. Up front, I have picked Dominic Solanke. He is top for xG in the Spurs team.

Riccardo Calafiori really doesn’t need any justification at the moment, with the defender in outstanding attacking form. He was also rested in midweek and faces a Nottingham Forest side who have suffered back-to-back league defeats. I have paired him with goalkeeper David Raya as well as Bukayo Saka, who was outstanding in the Champions League victory in midweek.

Then there are two teams that I have doubled up on – Leeds and Chelsea. Manchester United are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, so I am expecting Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be back on the scoresheet. And whilst Everton have been solid defensively, the Chelsea attack has been elite, so I have included both Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers.

TOM F SAID…

I think Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds United merit attention at both ends of the pitch this week.

I’ve opted for a defensive double-up at Brighton, courtesy of Bart Verbruggen and the ‘out-of-position’ Maxim De Cuyper. Fabian Hurzeler’s men have notably kept three clean sheets in a row. As for De Cuyper, his underlying numbers back up his impressive recent displays: three shots and six chances created in his last three starts alone. Further forward, Pascal Gross is in confident mood, with three goals and five assists in six matches.

Identifying the best Man City triple-up is extremely difficult this week, with one of Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye set to miss out on the flanks, and plenty of competition in the ‘10’, particularly with Phil Foden back from suspension. I’ve subsequently decided to avoid the midfield picks altogether, instead preferring Gianluigi Donnarumma and Matheus Nunes, plus Erling Haaland for obvious reasons. I like Nunes a lot as a differential, as I think he could exploit the space in behind the advanced Leif Davis.

I’ve chosen Riccardo Calafiori as my Arsenal defender, as well as Bukayo Saka in midfield, both of whom were benched in midweek. The winger has attempted 12 shots in his last four matches, with his more central positioning really catching the eye.

Leeds United at Elland Road is a tough ask for Manchester United, who have failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions. I’ve gone with Tarik Muharemovic, who is averaging 12.67 defensive contributions (DefCon) per 90 minutes on home turf and also has plenty of set-piece threat. Dominic Calvert-Lewin accompanies him in my selection.

Elsewhere, Johan Manzambi, top for shots over the last two Gameweeks, is included in midfield, with Saturday’s opponents Newcastle United in defensive disarray and 18th for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2026/27 so far. Marcus Tavernier meanwhile is my representation from the Bournemouth attack.

I’m not massively confident about a Tottenham Hotspur clean sheet against Coventry City on Monday, but as one of Spurs’ main set-play threats, Jan Paul van Hecke could still do well, and that’s before we even consider his DefCon potential.

Finally, I’ve plumped for Thierno Barry, Joao Pedro and Gonzalo Garcia as my other forwards. I’ve seen little from the defence of Chelsea to suggest they’re going to shut out Everton this weekend, hence Barry’s prominent position on my list.

NEALE SAID…

The fill-your-boots Fantasy fixture of the weekend is at the Etihad. It feels like we’ve had more ‘Nottm Forest 0-1 Coventry’ outcomes to the bankers this season than the anticipated ‘Man Utd 5-2 Ipswich’ pummelings but it’s still hard to look past Man City for the core of a Free Hit XI this weekend. But which of Enzo Maresca’s squad joins the ever-present Erling Haaland?

I’m playing the expected minutes game with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Iliman Ndiaye. Josko Gvardiol’s benching last weekend has made me temporarily give up the ghost in defence and side with the security of Donnarumma. The Italian has been most un-Ederson-like and, atypically for a City ‘keeper, sits joint-top of the goalkeeper standings for save points. As for Ndiaye, he was superb coming off the bench against PSG and I suspect Maresca will be careful with Jeremy Doku, having just handed him a first post-injury start less than 72 hours before Gameweek 7. I do wonder if I’m overthinking it a bit; the ‘finishers’ to a game (Ndiaye on Wednesday, Doku and Gvardiol last week) can be just as important.

Arsenal rested Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori in midweek, so those two – arguably the most attacking FPL players, at least from open play, in their respective positions – were easy nominations. Saka has had a ‘big chance’ in every single Gameweek this season, while Calafiori and David Raya will be encountering the only side yet to score a home Premier League goal.

The FPL’s top two points scorers, Pascal Gross and Maxim De Cuyper, are straightforward selections, up against a Palace side ranked a rock-bottom 20th for xGC.

Sadly, as a Mag, I had little qualms nominating Nicolas Jackson and Johan Manzambi, either. Newcastle’s pounding at Coventry was a bit of a freak result given the nature of the goals (dead-eyed shots from distance and deflections) but the fact is that no team has conceded more league goals than the Magpies this term. They’ve been suspect at the back all season (even in victory against Spurs and Hull), and I fear Villa’s attack is starting to click at the wrong time for Matthias Jaissle. Manzambi has amassed a whopping 16 shots and chances created in his two league starts to date, while Unai Emery is really getting the best out of Jackson, who contributed another two goals on Wednesday.

It’s fixtures over (team) form with Jan Paul van Hecke, Bernd Leno, Antonio Silva and Marcus Tavernier. Spurs were at least pretty decent against United last weekend, while van Hecke has delivered an FPL return of some variety in each of the last four Gameweeks. Silva, too, has been a DefCon machine, and sits second among defenders for headed set-piece attempts. As for Tavernier, he could still be on penalties (assuming Justin Kluivert isn’t yet fit enough to start), boasts a share of set plays and remains Bournemouth’s leading player for xGI. Leno… well let’s just say the requirement for a sub-£5.0m custodian was the main inspiration there. Still, if it wasn’t for a late, late Abdoul Ouattara screamer prompting an Ipswich comeback last weekend, would we be sitting here talking about two clean sheets in three for Fulham?

Finally, the clean-sheet-less, brittle defences of Chelsea and Man Utd offer plenty of hope to the likes of Thierno Barry and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, despite what the fixture tickers might say. They’re a profligate pair but they should still see plenty of chances, based on recent evidence.

Indeed, it’s on the most recent of United evidence (tame 1-1 draws with winless clubs and a defeat in midweek) that I’ve also gone with Tarik Muharemovic, one of the new breed of defensive all-rounders (DefCons, goal threat, clean sheet potential) that have left plenty of us pondering whether we should just sack off a third forward and go 4-4-2, with only Haaland and João Pedro up top, more often.