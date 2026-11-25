Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather, Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL General, Tom Freeman and Joe Lepper, the FPL Wire pair of Pras and Zophar, the defending Great and Good champion Huss E, FPL celebrities FPL Harry and LTFPL Andy, Hall of Famers Fabio Borges, Thomas Brønsby, Ben Crellin, Elevenify and Tom Dollimore, last year’s mini-league winner Andrew McKinnon, and invitational champ Ben McCrum.

“Go to Heaven for the climate, Hell for the company”

The international break was over and the nights were drawing in, but hopes were high, with 10 Gameweeks in just 45 days. An opportunity to rise up the ranks… and then came Gameweek 11.

If there was an FPL Armageddon, then this was the weekend. I mean, the highest scorer was Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.5m), and if you are in the 1.9% that owned him, well, I doubt you have done much more than use auto-pick when you first opened up the FPL site back in the summer. The average score was 35, and some of The Great and The Good struggled to even get to that lofty height.

The debate up to the weekend was what to do about Ezri Konsa (£4.9m), with the returning shadow of William Saliba (£5.9m) haunting our rotation nightmares. Then there was Joao Pedro (£7.6m), if you still owned him; let’s just say his continued absence has probably hit your bank balance.

Coming out of the weekend, it was a case of ‘Which of your team do you sell first?’, such was the level of mediocrity.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

In the midst of this misery, Huss E triggered his Bench Boost and top-scored on 61 points, with 25 coming from his substitutes; he didn’t have to suffer the pain of sidelined Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) points as a result. He also benefited from the double-up on Bournemouth, as Antonio Silva (£5.1m) and Marcus Tavernier (£6.8m) continue to deliver tidy returns.

Meanwhile, Az came down from his turret to find himself in third overall, thanks to an impressive score of 50. Again, it was the Bournemouth lads who came through for him, and with Alexander Isak (£9.3m) in hand, you would expect his good form to continue. He has moved up from just outside the top one million to 75,000 since Gameweek 6 – the treacherous swine!

While all this was happening, Joe Lepper played his Wildcard.

JOE’S WILDCARD

An impressive 89% on LiveFPL’s rating suggests Joe has played it fairly safe. Template FC, with a sprinkling of magic beans.

He’s gone big on his strikers, seemingly deciding that forwards deserve most of the budget while ignoring Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and the misfiring Cole Palmer (£9.8m).

He’s doubled up on the Arsenal backline, tripled up on Brighton, and stuck with a single goalkeeper strategy. Unfortunately, David Raya’s (£6.3m) injury has rather put a hole in that particular plan.

At least he’s prepared for winter with a strong bench of John McGinn (£5.5m), Jack Rudoni (£5.0m) and Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m). Plenty of cover for the festive fixture madness, although Rudoni’s 10 points suggest he might already be too good to leave out.

TRANSFERS

It’s been a relatively quiet week in the transfer market, with several managers seemingly happy to sit on their hands while others have been busy rearranging the deckchairs.

The undisputed winner of the popularity contest is Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m), who has attracted five transfers, although he had a disappointing debut.

Elsewhere, there were forward swaps. Ben Crellin upgraded to Nicolas Jackson (£7.3m), while Huss E moved from Evanilson (£6.6m) to Calvert-Lewin. Ultimately, they both scored.

Perhaps the smartest man is Thomas Bronsby, who continues to hold onto his transfers on the assumption that we are heading for an FPL iceberg.

TEMPLATE

Nothing to see here. No changes to the template, although whether that will continue to be the case, with Raya injured and some Arsenal defenders on thin xMins ice, is another question.

CAPTAIN’S CORNER

If there’s one thing The Great and The Good have demonstrated this season, it’s that they’re not particularly fond of taking risks with the armband. In fact, they’ve been about as adventurous as a Sunday afternoon trip to B&Q; other DIY stores are available.

Erling Haaland (£15.8m) has been the overwhelming favourite, receiving 127 captaincies, accounting for 64.1% of all selections. Joe Lepper has been his biggest supporter, clearly subscribing to the philosophy that if in doubt, give it to the Norwegian and go and make a cup of tea. Bruno Fernandes is a distant second with 33 selections (16.7%).

But who has actually been winning the captaincy game? Thomas Brønsby leads the Teachers’ Pets standings with 181 points, narrowly ahead of Andy North (177) and Mark Sutherns (171).

With Haaland hitting a dry spell, maybe now is the time to show a little originality; we could see a few Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m) armbands being rolled out this weekend. Who would’ve thought a defender with a starting price of £4.5m would be the leading candidate at the start of this season?

CONCLUSION

If you had a bad week, then hopefully this article will have made you feel a little better, as many of The Great and The Good also struggled.

However, now comes the tricky part. This weekend feels pivotal, with an actual captaincy decision to be made. Then there are question marks over whether this is the time to move away from the ‘Arsenal backline and Chelsea attack’ template that so many of us have adopted. All of this, and it looks like there will be plenty of goalkeeping transfers needed with the Raya news – exciting stuff!

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article, you can find me on Twitter/X here.