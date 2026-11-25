Arsenal pretty much repeated their Gameweek 11 performance against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

After first-half domination, the Gunners were unable to build on their early lead and ended up settling for a draw.

From the David Raya (£6.3m) latest to yet another match without any minutes for William Saliba (£5.9m), here are our Scout Notes from the midweek UEFA Champions League game at the Emirates.

GOALS/ASSISTS

Result Goals Assists Arsenal 1-1 Borussia Dortmund Gyokeres Madueke

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team No. of starting XI changes made from GW11 Players who kept their places (mins played) Mins for other players Arsenal 6 Konsa (90), Gabriel (90), Rice (90), Odegaard (90), Madueke (90) Arrizabalaga (90), Hincapie (90), Gyokeres (87), White (65), Lewis-Skelly (65), Tzolis (65), Timber (25), Bruno Guimaraes (25), Eze (25), Merino (3)

ARSENAL SCOUT NOTES

So, then, Arteta couldn’t offer us much more on Raya. Nothing concrete, anyway. The goalkeeper had been earmarked for further tests on Tuesday, after a positive-sounding first assessment. But any (naive) hopes the Arsenal boss could give us a definitive timeline were soon dashed in the post-match presser:

“No, we have nothing to add today, unfortunately.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya

Arteta was then asked if Raya has said that he wants to play on Sunday. The Arsenal boss, perhaps being deliberately cryptic in his use of “weeks”, had this to say:

“We need to know first how bad it is and whether he has a chance or not in the next few weeks.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya

Finally, the Gunners’ head coach was asked for his thoughts about a lacking-in-match-rhythm Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.9m) potentially starting against Manchester City this weekend. His response was transcribed as the following by the Arsenal website, although there seemed to be an unintelligible word or two from Arteta just before the start of that quote.

“We’re going to have [Kepa] or Illan [Meslier], and they are both in the same situation. I think Kepa had a really good performance today. We fully trust our keepers, and if he needs to play against City, he will play.” – Mikel Arteta

Earlier in the day, ESPN reported that Raya would only be out for “days”, while the man himself was pictured cast/sling-less last night, watching on.

Elsewhere, Saliba remained unused on the Arsenal bench. Surely he doesn’t get thrown straight in against City, having not kicked a ball competitively since the summer? Assuming not, you’d have to ask when he finally gets his chance and when Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) makes way. Potentially Brentford away in Gameweek 13, but then this is no straightforward fixture to ease a rusty player back into; this match ended 1-1 in 2025/26. The north London derby, a Champions League tie against the mighty Real Madrid, and the visit of an in-form Bournemouth then follow:

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) also remained unused on the Arsenal bench, although this was more expected. He’s regularly been rested in midweek matches (only starting against Bayern in mid-October due to Piero Hincapie‘s (£5.2m) absence), so he’ll no doubt be back in the side this weekend. Gameweeks 13, 18 and 20 are the worry for him.

Above image from our Minutes Tracker

Arteta continues to pile minutes onto Declan Rice (£7.5m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.7m), meanwhile. Both players got 90 minutes on Tuesday, having also done so in Gameweek 11. They each played twice for their countries over the break, too. Indeed, we have to go back to the Fleetwood Town cup tie a month ago for Rice’s last night off.

Noni Madueke‘s (£6.2m) own game-time prospects remain strong in the absence of Bukayo Saka (£9.4m). No Arsenal midfielder or forward has amassed more minutes since Saka picked up his injury.

It was Madueke who assisted Arsenal’s only goal of the night. Viktor Gyokeres (£7.0m) latched onto the winger’s pass before rifling in a dipping effort from range. Madueke continued his recent trend of delivering eye-catching underlying numbers (if not always end product), registering five shots and as many chances created:

We saw the usual good and bad from Gyokeres, with his goal followed up by two missed sitters. They were among a match-high seven shots that he had.

The influential Odegaard set up both of those gilt-edged opportunities on his way to a superb nine key passes.

In total, Arsenal racked up a massive 30 attempts, with the frustration encapsulated by Rice hitting the post late on.