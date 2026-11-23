With a midweek of European football to come before Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), there’s some early team news to bring you.

Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa‘s Unai Emery and Manchester City‘s Enzo Maresca all face the media this afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League ties.

We’ve got the key quotes from that trio in this article.

ARSENAL

There were three Arsenal players missing from training on Monday.

Bukayo Saka (quad) and Martin Zubimendi (hamstring), unsurprisingly, were two of them. Saka will not be available till mid-to-late December, while Zubimendi was ruled out for “a few weeks” just last Friday.

The third absentee, again as expected, was David Raya. The goalkeeper came off with a shoulder/arm injury in Saturday’s draw with Newcastle United.

Raya will miss Tuesday’s clash with Borussia Dortmund but Arteta said the Spaniard’s issue “doesn’t look too serious”.

There’s no timeline yet on his recovery.

“He’s not fit for tomorrow, unfortunately, but it doesn’t look too serious. We need some more tests tomorrow but it’s quite encouraging. With the pain that he was showing, immediately after the action, we were all quite worried, but it seems to be better than what we expected.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya

More to follow

MANCHESTER CITY

Enzo Maresca has a fully fit senior squad bar medium-term absentee Antoine Semenyo (knee).

Matheus Nunes (ankle) is back fit after missing out in Gameweek 11.

“Matheus is back. The only one [out] is still Antoine. The rest, we have some doubts in terms of tightness, the amount of games. We’ll see. We have today’s session and then we’ll decide.” – Enzo Maresca

A crunch clash with Arsenal follows Tuesday’s clash with Napoli, and Maresca hinted that he’d rotate in the Champions League.

“I said many times, we need to think not about the sprint; we need to think about the marathon, 65 games. So, I would like to use the strongest one every game, but then we destroy them. So, it’s also a matter of trying to manage them in the best way.” – Enzo Maresca

ASTON VILLA

Villa say that Matty Cash is again expected to be unavailable for the Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

The right-back missed Saturday’s goalless draw with Sunderland due to the concussion protocol, having suffered a head injury while on international duty with Poland.

He should be fit for Gameweek 12, at least.

Medium-to-long-term absentees Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring) and Amadou Onana (knee) also remain on the sidelines.

Brian Madjo is ineligible for Tuesday’s fixture in Turkey, having not been named in Aston Villa’s European squad list.