We’ll hear from 13 Premier League managers on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 11 team news.

Mikel Arteta, Enzo Maresca, Xabi Alonso and new Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino are among the top-flight bosses facing the media today.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these managers, as they speak, in the article below. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

These press conferences follow on from the seven we had on Thursday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday’s FPL Press Conferences 🚨 ⭕ 9am – Arteta

🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⬜ 10am – Arbeloa

🐯 1pm – Jakirovic

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🧿 1.30pm – Alonso

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

🚜 1.30pm – O’Neil

🔴 1.30pm – Iraola

🔵 1.30pm – Maresca

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery

👹 2pm – Pochettino https://t.co/iMVisnX6bq — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) November 20, 2026

CHELSEA

Joao Pedro (quad) remain out, along with Jorrel Hato (back), Maxence Lacroix (hamstring), Reece James (knee) and Jamie Gittens (ankle).

The Brazilian is yet to even train with his teammates.

Josh Acheampong (minor issue) it fit, at least.

So too is Moises Caicedo, who said he “didn’t feel very well” during Ecuador’s clash with Bolivia on Wednesday.

Emiliano Martinez (jaw) also returned to action for Argentina this week and will be in the squad to face Leeds United.

Quotes to follow

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta revealed that Bukayo Saka (quad) is only halfway through his rehab period and faces another four weeks on the sidelines.

“We had another test. He’s evolving really well but it looks like it’s going to be an eight-week injury, more or less. I think it’s four at the moment, so still a while for him to be back with the team.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Martin Zubimendi (hamstring) has joined the injury list, meanwhile.

“He’s out, unfortunately. He has a slight problem in his hamstring. “The MRI scan shows that there is an injury there and he is going to be out for a few weeks, I think.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Zubimendi

All the other internationals have returned unscathed, at least.

On the suspension front, Max Dowman serves the final game of a three-match ban.

William Saliba had another two run-outs over the international break, getting 45 minutes with the under-21s and then featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Arteta says he’s “ready”.

“He’s ready. He’s in good condition. We want to ramp up his minutes. He played actually two games, one behind closed doors and the other one, more official. He did really well and he feels in good condition. “Yeah [he’s available].” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

Away from injuries, a little old game called Fantasy Premier League got a mention in Arteta’s presser…

“With Christos, with the squad and with my kids as well – they’re constantly asking me about the line-ups because they want to know! This is, again, the kind of thing that happens in our society right now, and it’s something new, we haven’t dealt with it [before]. We need to put new things in place. “Confidentiality is something critical because it’s about trust and about what you’re trying to do. It should be kept as a huge secret. We’ll take measures to make sure that doesn’t happen again.” – Mikel Arteta on Christos Tzolis transferring himself back into his own FPL team ahead of the Liverpool game, betraying the fact that he was going to start

LIVERPOOL

Virgil van Dijk wasn’t “fit enough to feature” for the Netherlands over the break, but he has trained for the Reds since and “should” be available this weekend, along with Ryan Gravenberch (heel) and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring).

“I think if everything goes to plan, they should all be available for the game. “Ryan Gravenberch, it’s a matter of pain. He’s managing the situation a little bit but he has been training with us the last two days. So, I hope he is available. “Jeremie is recovering. The international break sometimes helps with these things, we have introduced him with the rest of the group and he also should be available. “And Virgil also is fine to go.” – Andoni Iraola on Messrs van Dijk, Gravenberch and Frimpong

Dominik Szoboszlai shrugged off knee pain to play twice for Hungary over the last week and is also “fine”.

“He’s in a good place, he has trained normally. He was not even strapped [around his knee] today. He is fine, yes.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominik Szoboszlai

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) remains out, and while fellow long-term absentees Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) have returned to training over the break, they remain a little way off a playing return.

“I think the international break was the best moment for us to try to introduce them slowly, slowly with the rest of the players. They have done this and now even in the last part of the week they have already started doing things with the team. “Obviously, they are still not available but it’s very good news that they are able to do things with the group. It’s true that they have to be loaded carefully – they don’t train every day with us. One day, yes. The next day, not. The next day, yes. We are in the last part of this process, a long process. “But both of them are looking good and I hope they can play in some weeks.” – Andoni Iraola on Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni

Quotes to follow

MANCHESTER CITY

Marc Guehi (hip) and Abdudokir Khusanov (unknown) both withdrew from their respective countries’ squads over the break without kicking a ball.

Khusanov remains a doubt, along with Matheus Nunes (unknown), but Guehi was involved in training on Thursday.

“Still from the Forest game, we have Matheus and Khusa who are still a doubt for tomorrow. They still have some problems. We will see in the next hours. “[Guéhi] didn’t join the international team because he had small issue against Forest. It’s not because he needed some break.” – Enzo Maresca

Josko Gvardiol, who like Guehi came off at half-time in Gameweek 10, recovered to play for Croatia.

Antoine Semenyo (knee) remains unavailable.

Quotes to follow

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Femi Azeez (hamstring), Chema Andres (hip) and Pascal Struijk (hamstring) have all recovered from injury, while Yankuba Minteh is also fine despite appearing to limp out of Gambia’s draw with the Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

“Chema, he trains today, so he will be available for the weekend.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Stefan Tzimas (knee) has also been in training for weeks now, but Fabian Hurzeler says the long-term absentee needs time to build his fitness.

It’s not such good news on Zadok Yohanna. Making a return from fitness issues for Nigeria under-23s last Friday, he came off midway through the first half.

Hurzeler has confirmed that he has rejoined Evan Ferguson (ankle) on the injury list.

“Zadok, unfortunately, got a reinjury while he was with Nigeria under-23s. Unfortunately, it wasn’t perfectly managed and therefore he had a reinjury.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) doesn’t appear to be ready, meanwhile. After Gameweek 10, Fabian Hurzeler said Albion may “need one or two weeks longer [than Gameweek 11]” for the Japanese winger.

Jaouen Hadjam also pulled out of the Algeria squad with an unspecified injury and we await an update on him. He has trained, at least.

More quotes to follow

ASTON VILLA

Johan Manzambi, who pulled out of the Switzerland squad with a calf problem, is available for selection this weekend.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected back from a hamstring issue, too.

Elsewhere, Matty Cash is free from suspension after serving a one-match ban a fortnight ago – but he’s now on the injury list, having suffered a blow to the head in Poland’s loss in Romania last Saturday. He now has to observe the concussion protocol.

Amadou Onana (knee) and Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring) remain out.

More to follow

MANCHESTER UNITED

We’re still waiting on Mauricio Pochettino to offer us some team news in his inaugural United presser.

The new coach has, at least, confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will remain as the Red Devils’ captain.

More quotes coming soon

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Lucas Bergvall (knee) and Savinho (muscle) are available again.

Destiny Udogie, who sat out Gameweek 10, and James Maddison, an unused substitute in the last two matches, are also good to go.

Long-term absentees Xavi Simons (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) remain out, however, while Mathys Tel (Achilles) has joined them on the sidelines for the next three weeks.

Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle) is still a fortnight away, too.

Tosin Adarabioyo (calf) is now injury-free, but Roberto De Zerbi said he would not take any risks on the centre-half and rush him back.

More to follow

BRENTFORD

Igor Thiago starts a three-match ban after Brentford were unsuccessful in their appeal against his Gameweek 10 red card.

Injury-wise, there are two bits of bad news from the international week.

Aaron Hickey suffered a hamstring issue while on duty with Scotland, while Nathan Collins returned home early from the Republic of Ireland camp with a knee issue. Both will be out for “weeks”.

“No, they won’t be available for a number of weeks. “I was actually watching Aaron’s game as it happened and I’m just so bitterly disappointed for him. He’s had such a painful journey on that front with injury. “He’s hurt his hamstring, he will be out for a number of weeks. Again, really disappointing for him. “Similarly with Nathan, he’s obviously had a period out with his calf. He’s done really well to get back ahead of schedule and played a couple of games. These international games came at a really good time for him to get good game time and obviously represent his country. “Unfortunately, he’s hurt his knee. So, again, Nathan will be out for a number of weeks or so.” – Keith Andrews on Aaron Hickey and Nathan Collins

Kaye Furo (knee) and Rico Henry (hip) are also still on the sidelines.

Long-term absentees Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) will get another run-out for the B team on Sunday, meanwhile, as they inch their way back to fitness.

Fabio Carvalho (knock) could return against Everton on Monday, however.

“Fábio will have every chance of being involved on Monday, which is great news.” – Keith Andrews

EVERTON

With no known injuries, the big team news question mark concerning Everton was whether Jack Grealish would return from the naughty step.

The loanee featured in a friendly over the break, and David Moyes has now confirmed he will return to the senior squad on Monday.

More to follow

HULL CITY

Mohamed Belloumi (hamstring/glute) and Nobel Mendy (knee) are fit for the visit of Brighton.

“Yes, they are completely fine. They made the sessions. We had 12 players in the building [with others away on international duty], but okay, we had two good sessions. Now, from today, we are finally all together, and everyone got back healthy, which is great news. Now it’s about fatigue, it’s about condition, and then we will see tomorrow. We will decide who will play against Brighton.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Nobel Mendy, Mohamed Belloumi and his returning internationals

Matt Crooks is back from a one-match ban this weekend, too.

Charlie Hughes (groin) made a playing comeback from a long-term injury over the break, featuring twice for the under-21s. He’s going to get more minutes with the youth side before making a senior comeback.

Matt Targett (ankle), Elliot Matazo (knee) and Ilyas Ansah (back) remain out.

FULHAM

Tom Cairney (knee) is back available after missing out in Gameweek 10.

Josh King overcame groin pain to join up with England over the break, although he didn’t make it onto the field.

There are two new injury blows, however.

Emile Smith Rowe will miss the trip to the Etihad with a hip problem, while back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte (Achilles) is out for the season.

IPSWICH TOWN

The Tractor Boys’ team news is nice and simple: everyone is fit and available.