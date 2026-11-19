The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 11 begin on Thursday, with seven Premier League managers set to provide us with some all-important team news after the November international break.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from all these pressers in the article below.

For the latest team news on the other 13 top-flight clubs, check out our early round-up here. The head coaches of these sides will face reporters on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 11 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Thursday’s FPL Press Conferences 🚨 🍒 1.30pm – Rose

🩵 1.30pm – Lampard

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🌳 2pm – Glasner

⚫ 2.30pm – Jaissle

🦅 4pm – Frank https://t.co/uy9jE6LcPJ — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) November 19, 2026

*Frank’s presser has now been moved to 4.30pm

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries’ internationals seem to have all returned unscathed.

“Everyone is healthy, came back healthy from the international break. Today, we were, for the first time, with the whole group together.” – Marco Rose

Indeed, Marco Rose said he has no fitness concerns about anyone in his squad – although we assume he’s not including Alex Toth (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) in that update.

“No [injury] worries. The only worries I have, or considerations, are that I need to make choices and have to make decisions. It means some tough talks, maybe. But on the other side again, we have so many games and the lads already showed it, that I can trust everyone in this squad. So, everyone is going to get his time to show up, his time to play.” – Marco Rose

Rose confirmed that Eli Junior Kroupi is ready to start, while the fit-again Alex Scott will start in at least one of the next three matches as the Cherries look to build up his match time.

“We have many games in the upcoming weeks. Even next week, three games, so a lot of choices. For sure, he’s going to start in one game of this. We have to increase the match time, step by step, but he has had a good two weeks of training and some rest. Now, I think Alex is ready, Junior is ready, to get more match time and even to start.” – Marco Rose on Alex Scott

LEEDS UNITED

Other than the surplus-to-requirements Mateo Joseph (knee), Leeds are injury-free – as it stands.

“Since today, I have a whole group back together. It’s obviously always a bit complicated because the players who were still involved [in internationals] on Tuesday, they just had an individual rehab session today. So, that means we will have just one training session tomorrow to prepare for Chelsea with all of them together. “As it stands, I think everyone can join us tomorrow in team training. And as it stands, no injuries to report.” – Daniel Farke

Anton Stach, who had been playing through the pain barrier with a broken toe and who missed out in Gameweek 10, has trained all week.

So too has Noah Okafor, who has similarly been plagued by recurring niggles lately.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, another attacking option bothered by persistent issues, has come through England duty without any problems.

“[Stach] was a full week back in training. Last week, still a bit like part integrated and a bit of individual rehab work. Similar to Noah. So, both of them had a full training week, and it was definitely beneficial. “Dominic, since he came back from England duties, is also back in training and no problems, so definitely good news.” – Daniel Farke

Gabriel Gudmundsson swiftly recovered from a Gameweek 10 hamstring scare to feature for Sweden over the break.

“Everything is okay, it seemed to be just a neural problem, and there’s no hamstring injury. “He was also back in training already today.” – Daniel Farke on Gabriel Gudmundsson

Elsewhere on the continent, Joe Rodon was subbed at half-time of Wales’ clash with Portugal on Tuesday – but there’s no injury to report there.

“I was a bit concerned after being out for 10 weeks that he started both [Wales] games but after he came through and also returned back without injury, to have three halves [of football] – right now, I’m quite happy. It was important for him to have this game-time. “We still have to manage his load a little bit but Joe is a key player for us and it’s definitely good that he’s back available. I think these minutes will beneficial for him.” – Daniel Farke on Joe Rodon

“You need this, at Premier League level, to have competition. It’s not that often that you have everyone always available, especially not when you have such a schedule like right now. “I’m pretty sure we’ll need all players in our squad. We need Joe, we need JJ. They are all key players for us. “Joe Rodon can [also] play the central or left centre-back role. JJ can play wing-back on both sides. So, it’s good to have very flexible players.” – Daniel Farke on Joe Rodon v James Justin for the right-sided centre-back role

CRYSTAL PALACE

Ismaila Sarr (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) remain out, along with long-term absentee Chadi Riad (knee).

Jean–Philippe Mateta continues a three-match suspension, meanwhile. This is the second fixture he’ll miss.

“Tomiyasu will train next week. “Sarr, it will be touch and go when he can start training. It’s a groin issue. “You need to be aware with how much you push. You can take two steps back; you can take two steps forward. So, that could take a little longer time. He’ll not necessarily be on the pitch next week, unfortunately.” – Thomas Frank

Jorgen Strand Larsen (ankle) did train today, at least.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Callum Hudson-Odoi (groin) has joined Nicolas Dominguez (muscle) on the sidelines.

There are two new worries from the November internationals, too.

Xaver Schlager exited the Austria squad after picking up a thigh injury, while Neco Williams departed the Wales camp with an ankle issue.

There’s no concern over Dan Ndoye, at least. The Swiss winger returned from international duty early but purely to manage his workload. He has trained all week.

“Xaver Schlager couldn’t play because he felt his hamstring and is a doubt for Saturday. Neco played 72 minutes; he’s had a few issues after Brentford. He could make the City game but then he had the same problems with his ankle, so he is a doubt. “Callum Hudson-Odoi got injured in the international break so he will definitely miss the game and Nico Domínguez is still out. “Dan Ndoye just played the first game. I had a call with the Swiss coach and we agree if they get the draw in Slovenia and finish first in their group and get promoted, then he released him. We say thank you to him. Dan struggled in recent weeks with his hamstring, then his calf, then he was ill, so he didn’t train regularly for three weeks. Now he has rested and had a full week with us, which is positive.” – Oliver Glasner, as quoted by the Forest website

Three other internationals, Daniel Munoz, Ousmane Diomande and Ibrahim Sangare, have had disrupted journeys back to the UK.

“All others came back well, but I haven’t seen Dani Muñoz, Ousmane Diomande and Ibrahim Sangaré so far because the flight connections are not easy. “Dani is in England, the others are in Côte d’Ivoire because their flights were cancelled. “It’s planned they will arrive tomorrow morning. There are many question marks but we’ve had a good week.” – Oliver Glasner, as quoted by the Forest website

Long-term absentee Nicolo Savona (knee) has been back in training since before Gameweek 10.

COVENTRY CITY

Bobby Thomas (calf) and Frank Onyeka (groin) have trained with the Sky Blues this week and will be assessed before the visit of Crystal Palace.

“Bobby’s training with us, so we’ll see how he is for the weekend.” – Frank Lampard on Bobby Thomas

Haji Wright (quad) has also been back on the grass but, after so long out, requires some fitness-building work.

“Haji was outside for the first time with us, really, last week, doing bits of the warm-up and pre-bits of training. So, he’s progressing well. He needs some work because obviously he got injured, I think, in his first game back in pre-season, so he needs some work in [terms of] match fitness.” – Frank Lampard on Haji Wright

Josh Eccles (ankle) remains out, however, along with Aurele Amenda (calf) and Luke Woolfenden (knee).

“Josh isn’t [training]. Josh has got a little bit of a complication with his ankle, so he’s not with us at the minute.” – Frank Lampard on Josh Eccles

We’re awaiting an update on Ephron Mason-Clark (knee), who was ruled out for 2-3 weeks a fortnight ago.

Coventry’s internationals seem to have returned mostly unscathed, with Frank Lampard talking more in terms of flight times than knocks and niggles.

“The players have all returned, some later than others, so we’re assessing them towards the weekend, because some of them have had quite long journeys.” – Frank Lampard on his returning internationals

Caleb Yirenkyi is a possible exception. He missed the second of Ghana’s two internationals, and Lampard was fairly tight-lipped when asked about the midfielder.

SUNDERLAND

Granit Xhaka (calf) and Brian Brobbey (thigh) both withdrew from international duty after suffering injuries in the win over Chelsea.

Both look set to miss out in Gameweek 11, with Xhaka’s issue the more serious of the two problems.

“It’s not a big injury for Brian but we’ll have to assess weekly for the timeline. It’s a new injury, so it’s not a re-injury, which is often more dangerous, but it’s a bit early to find exactly the timeline. “For Granit, it’s going to be a little bit longer. It’s a calf injury, so we’ll see. We don’t have exactly the date but we’ll have to wait a little bit.” – Regis Le Bris

Dan Ballard (hamstring), Habib Diarra (muscle) and Romaine Mundle (knee) are medium-term absentees.

“Ballard and Romaine, they will be back to train around mid-December. It’s a long, long injury. So, probably available at the end of December, beginning of January. “Habib is going well. So, he’s probably in the middle of his rehab. We’ll see in the next 15 days.” – Regis Le Bris

Omar Alderete is back from a one-match ban this weekend.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton (hamstring) and Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) remain out for the Magpies.

“I don’t want to be too precise when it comes to the medical update. As for the moment, we will get [more] feedback from the specialists and then we will make a decision how long he will be out. “Hopefully, he is back really, really soon.” – Matthias Jaissle on Joelinton

Jacob Ramsey returns from a one-match suspension.

Tino Livramento was a surprise inclusion in the matchday squad in Gameweek 10 after recovering from injury, but Matthias Jaissle says the Magpies will continue to manage his load carefully despite his return.

“He was for a long time out, and not only once. Now, we’re really happy to have him back. “We manage his load management quite closely, in a smart way, because we want to have him available for a long, long time.” – Matthias Jaissle on Tino Livramento

Mathias Fernandez-Pardo has used the break to further recover from the virus that left him struggling in October.