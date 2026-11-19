After an international break full of the usual knocks, withdrawals and scares, it’s time for our early Gameweek 11 team news article to cut through the noise.

Hopefully, the pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday can clear up a few of these concerns.

Until then, this initial round-up provides an overview of all 20 Premier League clubs.

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ARSENAL

Bukayo Saka (quad) is expected to remain out until December, while Max Dowman serves game three of a three-match ban.

There is one new concern that we’re aware of from the international break. Martin Zubimendi came off in Spain’s Nations League loss to England on Sunday, seemingly clutching his hamstring.

Ezri Konsa sat out England’s clash with Croatia last Thursday but returned for the meeting with Spain. The Three Lions said that Konsa missed the first game as “he continues to follow his own programme”.

ASTON VILLA

As we reported last week, Johan Manzambi pulled out of the Switzerland squad with a calf problem before a ball was kicked. It’s not clear whether this is a fresh issue or merely the continuation of niggles he’s had for a month now.

Elsewhere, Matty Cash is free from suspension after serving a one-match ban a fortnight ago – but he’s now a big injury concern for Gameweek 11.

The right-back was concussed in Poland’s loss in Romania last Saturday, and the Athletic suggests he’s going to miss the visit of Sunderland.

Cash’s positional rival, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is expected back from a hamstring issue, at least.

Another full-back option, Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring), shouldn’t be too far away, having been earmarked for a return after the break. He was pictured on the grass three weeks ago.

Amadou Onana (knee) is a long-term absentee.

BOURNEMOUTH

As far as we’re aware, the Cherries have come through the November internationals unscathed.

Rayan shrugged off a minor knock to feature in the second of Brazil’s two friendlies.

Alex Toth (hamstring) is definitely still out, while Julian Araujo (thigh) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) are also thought to remain on the sidelines.

BRENTFORD

Igor Thiago starts a three-match ban after Brentford were unsuccessful in their appeal against his Gameweek 10 red card.

Kaye Furo (knee) is also still on the sidelines.

Rico Henry (hip) and Fabio Carvalho (knock) had been earmarked for returns after the break, while long-term absentees Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) have been back in training for a while. Dasilva made his return to action for the under-21s at the beginning of the month.

There are two new defensive concerns from the international week.

Aaron Hickey looks set for a spell out after suffering a hamstring issue while on duty with Scotland, while Nathan Collins returned home early from the Republic of Ireland camp with a knee issue.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Femi Azeez (hamstring) and Stefan Tzimas (knee) have been pictured in training over the break but there was no mention of Pascal Struijk (hamstring) or Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring). Indeed, after Gameweek 10, Fabian Hurzeler said Albion may “need one or two weeks longer [than Gameweek 11]” for the Japanese winger.

There could be a further short-term boost for owners of Diego Gomez and Maxim De Cuyper. Another threat to their places, Yankuba Minteh, seemed to be limping when being substituted in Gambia’s draw with Ivory Coast on Tuesday. Reports suggest he was holding his thigh; we await further word on whether this was merely cramp or something more serious.

Chema Andres‘ niggles continue, meanwhile. He missed joining up with Spain under-21s with a hip problem.

Jaouen Hadjam also pulled out of the Algeria squad with an unspecified injury.

There’s further misery for Zadok Yohanna, too. Making a return from fitness issues for Nigeria under-23s last Friday, he came off midway through the first half with an unknown injury.

Evan Ferguson (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

CHELSEA

We’ve not had much new on Joao Pedro (quad) since domestic football paused. He posted a social media picture in the gym last week, but he wasn’t pictured in team training on Wednesday – not that that’s always a reliable gauge.

Jorrel Hato (back), Jamie Gittens (ankle) and Josh Acheampong (minor issue) also weren’t seen.

Maxence Lacroix (hamstring) and Reece James (knee) remain sidelined, with reports suggesting the former could follow James in being ruled out until the New Year.

There could be a fresh concern from the midweek internationals, too, as Moises Caicedo said he “didn’t feel very well” during Ecuador’s clash with Bolivia on Wednesday.

In better news, Emiliano Martinez (jaw) returned to action for Argentina this week.

COVENTRY CITY

Frank Lampard said after the defeat to Everton that he was expecting Bobby Thomas (calf) and Frank Onyeka (groin) back after the break, so we await confirmation of their returns in the Coventry boss’s pre-match presser.

Luke Woolfenden (knee) and Josh Eccles (ankle) should also be nearing comebacks, having been on the grass before Gameweek 10.

Ephron Mason-Clark suffered a minor knee injury a day before the defeat on Merseyside and was ruled out for 2-3 weeks, so he too should be close.

Aurele Amenda (calf) and Haji Wright (quad) are expected to be out until December.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Anan Khalaili is expected to be fit for Gameweek 11, despite dealing with inflammation, while Jorgen Strand Larsen‘s exit from the Norway squad is also thought to be precautionary, to help the striker recover from ongoing ankle niggles.

The outgoing Pierre Sage had previously said he hoped to have Ismaila Sarr (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) back after the November break but Chadi Riad (knee) remains out.

Jean–Philippe Mateta continues a three-match suspension, meanwhile. This is the second fixture he’ll miss.

EVERTON

With no known injuries, the big team news question mark concerning Everton is whether Jack Grealish will be back from the naughty step.

The loanee featured in a friendly over the break, so he may be on the road to redemption.

FULHAM

Again, not much to report here.

Tom Cairney (knee) was Fulham’s only absentee in Gameweek 10, and we’ve not heard of much else since.

Josh King overcame groin pain to join up with England over the break, although he didn’t make it onto the field.

HULL CITY

Matt Crooks is back from a one-match ban this weekend.

We could also see Hidemasa Morita (groin) and Mohamed Belloumi (hamstring/glute) return. Morita was ruled out for “a few weeks” a fortnight ago, while the reason for Belloumi’s absence from the loss at Arsenal sounded like a short-term problem.

Charlie Hughes (groin) made a playing comeback from a long-term injury over the break, featuring twice for the under-21s.

Hull will have to check on the fitness of Nobel Mendy, however, after the centre-half was sent back from Senegal with a suspected knee problem.

Matt Targett (ankle), Elliot Matazo (knee) and Ilyas Ansah (back) remain out.

IPSWICH TOWN

As far as we’re aware, the Tractor Boys have no fitness concerns.

The fit-again Sasa Lukic (groin) got minutes with Serbia over the break.

LEEDS UNITED

Gabriel Gudmundsson swiftly recovered from a Gameweek 10 hamstring scare to feature for Sweden over the break.

Elsewhere on the continent, Joe Rodon was subbed at half-time of Wales’ clash with Portugal on Tuesday. It is not known whether the withdrawal was injury-related, however.

Mateo Joseph (knee) remains out, while we wait to hear from Daniel Farke on Anton Stach (toe). The German had been playing through the pain barrier with a broken toe but failed to make the squad for the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

LIVERPOOL

Virgil van Dijk wasn’t “fit enough to feature” for the Netherlands over the break, so we await word from Andoni Iraola on how serious – or not – that issue is. The Dutchman had previously discussed a “little niggle”.

Dominik Szoboszlai shrugged off knee pain to play twice for Hungary over the last week. He lasted 90 minutes on both occasions.

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) remains out, and while fellow long-term absentees Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) have returned to training over the break, they’re thought to be a little way off a playing return.

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), who has been out for a shorter period, was also spotted in training.

As for Ryan Gravenberch (heel), he missed the last two matches in league and cup. Iraola said his involvement hinged more on pain management.

MANCHESTER CITY

Marc Guehi (hip) and Abdudokir Khusanov (unknown) both withdrew from their respective countries’ squads over the break without kicking a ball. The severity of each player’s issue is not known.

Josko Gvardiol, who like Guehi came off at half-time in Gameweek 10, did recover to play for Croatia, however.

Antoine Semenyo (knee) will be out until mid-December.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Benjamin Sesko (calf) will remain sidelined.

There were more casualties over the break, with Shea Lacey, Ayden Heaven and Jack Fletcher forced out of the England under-20 squad and Patrick Dorgu coming home early from the Denmark squad for “recovery time after his injury”.

Luke Shaw (muscle) and Marcus Rashford (hip) could be nearing a return, however, while Harry Maguire merely had a back spasm when departing the Aston Villa game early. He is expected to recover.

Lisandro Martinez is back from a one-match ban, too.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton (hamstring) and Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) look set to miss out for the Magpies again. The former was still absent when Newcastle held a training session on Monday.

Nico Gonzalez and Joe Willock were also missing but only through illness.

Jacob Ramsey returns from a one-match suspension this weekend.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nicolas Dominguez (muscle) will remain unavailable until late December.

There are two new worries from the November break, too.

Xaver Schlager exited the Austria squad after picking up a thigh injury, while Neco Williams departed the Wales camp with an ankle issue.

There’s no concern over Dan Ndoye, at least. The Swiss winger returned from international duty early but purely to manage his workload.

Long-term absentee Nicolo Savona (knee) has been back in training since before Gameweek 10, and was pencilled in for an involvement in a friendly over the international break.

SUNDERLAND

Granit Xhaka (calf) and Brian Brobbey (muscle) both withdrew from international duty after suffering discomfort during the win over Chelsea.

Xhaka’s issue is thought to be the more serious of the two problems.

Dan Ballard (hamstring), Habib Diarra (muscle) and Romaine Mundle (knee) are medium-term absentees.

Omar Alderete is back from a one-match ban this weekend.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (knee) and Savinho (muscle) were aiming for returns after the November internationals, so we wait to hear from Roberto De Zerbi if they are on track.

Xavi Simons (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) remain out, however, and there are fears that Mathys Tel is set for a spell on the sidelines with the Achilles injury picked up in Gameweek 10.

Martin Dubravka has a minor knee injury that kept him out of Spurs’ match against Leeds and Slovakia’s recent UEFA Nations League fixtures.