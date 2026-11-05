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FPL Gameweek 10 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

5 November 2026 64 comments
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The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 10 continue on Thursday, with six Premier League managers facing the media and set to provide us with some all-important team news.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from all these pressers in the article below.

You can read what Frank Lampard had to say in his press conference, held on Wednesday, here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LEEDS UNITED

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (foot) missed training on Thursday but Daniel Farke is “carefully optimistic” about the striker’s availability for Saturday.

Noah Okafor (adductor) and Anton Stach (broken toe), who have been plagued by recurring pain in recent weeks, are “major doubts” yet again.

“In the offence, we still are struggling a little bit.

“Noah Okafor, obviously missed the last game due to some adductor problems. He was also not able to have one team training session during this week so far, just individual work for him. So, can’t really say if he’s available for the game. We have two more days but so far he has not joined us in team training.

“Same with Anton Stach, with foot problems. Just individual rehab work was possible.

“So, major doubts, them both.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a little setback with his foot, as well, and wasn’t able to train with us today, but with him, I’d say I am carefully optimistic that he’s back in training hopefully tomorrow. Then, he would also be available.” – Daniel Farke

In better news, Joe Rodon (hamstring) is back in full training.

“Good news with Joe Rodon: he is back in full team training during this week. Of course, he was out for quite a time, but it’s definitely good because he is an important player for us.” – Daniel Farke

James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson are also fine after picking up knocks last weekend.

“Yes, knocks, especially Gabby Gudmundsson, but everything is okay. They were able to train with us the last days. As it stands, no problem.” – Daniel Farke on James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson

EVERTON

David Moyes has confirmed Jack Grealish won’t be available for selection against Coventry City on Friday night.

The midfielder has been absent since the Gameweek 8 defeat at Arsenal.

Grealish may, however, be back in contention after the November international break, which follows Gameweek 10.

“No, Jack’s not available [for tomorrow].

“I wouldn’t give you the plan [on his reintegration] but we will be working with Jack again soon.

“We’ll see [if the international break will give Everton the chance to resolve Grealish’s situation]. We just need to wait and see how things go.” – David Moyes

Jarrad Branthwaite will be assessed after coming off with cramp in the closing stages of the win over Newcastle United on Monday night.

“Yeah, we’re just nursing him along a wee bit, just checking to see he’s okay, so we need to see how he is, yes.” – David Moyes on if Jarrad Branthwaite is okay

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nicolo Savona (knee) and Igor Jesus (calf) have both trained this week, with the latter potentially set to be involved against Manchester City.

Savona, out for much longer, will get minutes in a friendly over the international break.

Nicolas Dominguez (muscle) has had a setback, however, and will be out for around eight weeks.

“Savona joined the team training today. Of course, we managed the load in the sessions because when you have been out for seven months, we have to be careful. He is on track. It looks like he will get some minutes in the friendly in the international break.

“Igor also trained the full week so far and looks good, no reaction.

“Nico Domínguez joined training as well. Unfortunately, he had a setback and a re-injury, so he will be out for up to eight weeks now. It’s really tough but Igor is back and Savona is on the way back.” – Oliver Glasner

Daniel Munoz has been managing a foot issue of late, hence his substitute role last weekend. He has trained since, at least.

Dan Ndoye missed a day of training this week due to illness.

“There are minor issues. Dan was ill one day. Dani Muñoz, that’s why he also did not start [at Brentford], he had some minor issues with his foot but looks okay and trained this week.

“Right now, we are in phase [where] the weather is getting colder, the games are getting more. There are some niggles [that] players are suffering [from] but all others should be available.” – Oliver Glasner

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton has rejoined the injury list after limping off against Everton on Monday.

“Joelinton went out with an injury again, we need to make the final treatment plan for him and see how long he will be out.” – Matthias Jaissle

Jacob Ramsey was sent off for two bookable offences in that match and now has to serve a one-match ban.

As for existing absentees, Mathias FernandezPardo (illness) will be assessed after a return to training. He’s missed the last three matches in league and cup due to a bad virus.

“Matias Fernandez-Pardo has had a heavy virus. He has been out for more than two weeks. He is progressing and training again with us. We will have to see how he is physically before Fulham.” – Matthias Jaissle

Lewis Miley (muscle) has been missing for the same number of games. He’s “making progress”, although it’s not clear how close he is to a comeback.

“Lewis is getting better and better, showed a good reaction, he is making progress how I expected and wished for.” – Matthias Jaissle

Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (unspecified) remain out.

BRENTFORD

The Bees have no fresh concerns for the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Yehor Yarmoliuk is also available for the clash at the Amex after serving a three-match suspension.

Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) are back in training, with the latter featuring for half an hour in a ‘B team’ game on Monday.

However, it may still be some time before we see the two midfielders with the first team.

“Antoni, probably not just yet. He’s trained pretty consistently over the last week, 10 days. Did a really tough sesson today.

“Josh… came on [on Monday] for the right amount of minutes. I thought he looked good, he looked pretty fluid and free. Again, he’s trained really well since then. So, Josh, a little bit closer, but we’ll look to build him more and more as the weeks go on.” – Keith Andrews

Rico Henry (hip), Kaye Furo (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (knock) remain out.

HULL CITY

Matt Crooks serves a one-match ban this weekend after picking up his fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 9.

Jack Butland (shoulder) is injury-free and back in training now, and he played for the under-21s on Monday as he builds match fitness. Fellow seniors Paddy McNair, Darko Gyabi, Christos Mouzakitis, Jens Hjertø-Dahl, Robinio Vaz and Oscar Zambrano also featured to keep their minutes ticking over. Gyabi and Zambrano are not part of the 25-man Premier League squad.

Matt Targett (ankle), Charlie Hughes (groin), Elliot Matazo (knee) and Ilyas Ansah (back) remain on the sidelines, while Hidemasa Morita (groin) has now joined them.

“Morita is just the one who has problems with his groin again. It’s the same leg. He felt something after Ipswich. [He’s had] a scan; maybe a few weeks he will be out.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Hidemasa Morita

64 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. hazza44
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Hi all, who to bench this week?
    A) DCL (TOT)
    B) Manzambi (mun)
    C) Gross (BRE)
    D) Bench boost (DCL Konsa Hall)

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    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Probably Manzambi - particularly if you think the midweek win will improve the confidence at Old Trafford. Don't like the BB with Konsa a little bit of a doubt and Newcastle in such bad form and away from home. Could bench DCL, but penalty takers can always sneak something.

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  2. Tmel
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Got all these mids available on waivers in my Draft league and I want to ship Foden. How would you rank these?

    1. Tzolis
    2. Kudus
    3. Estevao
    4. Szob

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    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Szob is the safest and probably dullest. Kudus seems to have regular minutes now and the fixtures are ok. Estevao is a high upside punt and Tzolis is a lower upside punt - though maybe more likely to get minutes. 4/2 -> 1 -> 3?

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  3. mr_jones
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Palmer + Thomas-Asante to Rogers & Isak?

    a) yaay
    b) nayy

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      54 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      44 mins ago

      A qualified yay. Who will you end up benching?

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      1. mr_jones
        6 mins ago

        great question. probably odegaard, hall and davis

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  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hi

    Your help is needed please

    On BB this week who do you think is the best 5m DF for this team

    Kinsky Trafford
    Gabriel Tarkowski O’Shea xxxxxxx Vuskovic
    Tavernier Rogers Gross Manzambi Mbeumo
    Evanilson Haaland DCL

    2 FTs 0.4 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed

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    1. ebb2sparky
      42 mins ago

      Maybe van hecke although you already have kinsky. What formation will you likely play after this gameweek? If only 3 at the back then maybe dont spend the full 5.0. Who do you currently have in that spot?

      As a fellow DCL owner I'm getting a bit concerned about injuries. Hopefully we see evidence he's back in training before the deadline else I might sell for isak.

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    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      Great team. Ideally a second Arsenal, but that's tricky if there's doubt over Konsa (and he's maybe not a buy right now with Saliba coming back). Is 5.1 for Silva out of reach? Van Hecke @ 4.9 - though not the best fixture this week.

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    3. Ray85
      21 mins ago

      Silva

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      1. ebb2sparky
        18 mins ago

        He's 5.1

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        1. STHH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          I do think he's the best option is it's possible, though that 0.1 could be crucial.

          You could switch Mbeumo to Rice, Kudus or Tonali to get to Silva, Hill or Muharemovic?

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    4. Tonyawesome69
      12 mins ago

      Van Hecke as a long term pick.

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  5. Lost for Wirtz
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Would you bench Mbeumo or Groß?

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Im benching Mbeumo

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    2. Azool
      10 mins ago

      Groß

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  6. Nooruddin
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Hi,
    Should I sell Bruno f to Rogers or keep him this week as final check?

    Also shud I captain him?

    Any double GW this year?

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    1. Lost for Wirtz
      5 mins ago

      If you held Bruno until now, I would only sell him as part of a two transfer move, where you shift the premium funds to for example Isak or Gabriel.

      Getting Rogers is a good idea generally.

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    2. Tonyawesome69
      just now

      Probably lean towards keeping Bruno. He could be a decent alternative captaincy option outside of Haaland/Arsenal players this GW. We would need a game to be postponed to have any chance of a DGW before the end of the year

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  7. ebb2sparky
    1 hour ago

    IMO the 3 weakest players in my starting XI this week are:
    1) Trafford (TOT)
    2) DCL (TOT)
    3) King (NEW)
    Would you start all 3 or use 1 or 2 free transfers to improve them? Maybe Trafford to Raya? Also I'm a bit concerned about DCL comments in this article.

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    1. Kroenius
      54 mins ago

      Start all 3, but what's your bench. I'm currently having King as 1st sub but don't love it. Just have an ok 1st sub if DCL doesn't play but no need to sell him yet. I'd reasess after IB and hold

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      1. ebb2sparky
        7 mins ago

        Hall first sub so not too bad if DCL is out.

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    2. Tonyawesome69
      54 mins ago

      Depends on how many FTs you have and the rest of your team. If low on transfers, I would be inclined to roll into FT into IB

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      1. ebb2sparky
        3 mins ago

        2ft and my team is
        Trafford
        Calafiori, De Cuyper, Tarkowski
        King, Gross, Palmer, Rogers
        Haaland, Jackson, DCL
        Tzolakis, Hall, Thomas, Yarmoliuk.

        Tbh, I should've left king out of my post since im definitely going to play him at home to Newcastle.

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    3. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      22 mins ago

      They aren't bad players to be worried about to be honest! I wouldn't be in a rush to sell them. In situations like this, I like to go to the fixture ticket, set it to 5GWs and then shift it along by a week (in this case starting after the international break). This mitigates against immediate buyers remorse.

      Leeds have three tricky away matches, but also home matches against Coventry and Ipswich. I reckon you'll want your Leeds assets for those matches.

      Fulham don't really have an amazing list of fixtures after the break. They've sort of just played all the best teams to play and they don't play a newly promoted team again until GW35! So I'd probably hold King against Newcastle and see if he can improve his form for one last match, banking an extra free transfer to deal with urgent problems over the international break.

      If you're keen to make a switch, then my hot differential flying under the radar is Jack Rudoni at Coventry. Saves you cash now, and he's a player you won't want to ditch soon with great home fixtures against Palace and Ipswich on the horizon. He's in the 10 and having a big influence on Coventry's attacks, with 3 returns in his last 4 matches.

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      1. ebb2sparky
        6 mins ago

        Thanks for the detailed reply. Leeds fixtures are extreme over the next few weeks. The home fixtures are why I didnt do DCL to Isak last week but now having second thoughts.

        Rudoni is on my radar. Was planning to bring him in for Yarmoliuk prior to a GW13 BB.

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  8. Ray85
    56 mins ago

    Hi lads

    MGW or Cherki for Palmer/Gakpo?

    For one week only as WC next week.

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      33 mins ago

      Might be best to roll FT and have at least 2FTs post WC11

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      1. Ray85
        30 mins ago

        Thanks mate, who would you start?

        Cherki likely to be benched and MGW has been poor.

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        1. Tonyawesome69
          27 mins ago

          Why is Cherki likely to be benched?

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          1. Ray85
            25 mins ago

            Benched v Brighton and played the full 90 last night. Doku and Foden both had reduced mins.

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            1. Tonyawesome69
              8 mins ago

              Benched against Brighton as Maresca wanted a bit more physicality in the centre. Ndiaye played most of the Brighton and RB game, can he start 3 games in 7 days? It could be Doku, Cherki and Foden behind Haaland

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  9. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    55 mins ago

    Is Thierno Barry at home to Coventry City tomorrow a potential trap here guys, or a banker?!

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      12 mins ago

      Good option for this GW

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        Thanks Tony mate, stay awesome!

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    2. Azool
      11 mins ago

      Neither. It’s a punt and not a bad one.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        Thanks Azool mate, enjoy your cookies!

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        1. Azool
          6 mins ago

          Will do mate you Welsh wanderer

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    3. Brosstan
      1 min ago

      I wouldn't buy him just because he plays Coventry but hes an easy include in the 11 if you already own

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  10. Azool
    52 mins ago

    Time to sell DCL?

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      10 mins ago

      Without any context on your team, sounds like minor foot injury then 2 weeks off during IB. Fine to hold

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  11. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    49 mins ago

    Is it too early to bring in William Saliba folks?!

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    1. Prinzhorn
      47 mins ago

      yes

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    2. Azool
      46 mins ago

      You got to wait until he starts first.

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    3. Tonyawesome69
      45 mins ago

      I don't see why you need to take the risk here

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    4. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      If I was on a WC I may be tempted. I would now stay away from Konsa, who I already have in my team and probably need an exit strategy for now. Realistically I don't see why Arsenal would play him this weekend and risk him getting an injury. After the international break, he maybe comes off the bench in the first match, gets 60 in the CL and then plays 90 against City.

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  12. Frank Aarts
    46 mins ago

    Who to bench this week:

    A. Van Hecke (leeds away)
    B. Gross (Brentford home)
    C. Manzambi (manu away)

    Thank you!

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    1. Prinzhorn
      45 mins ago

      I think Manzambi...

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    2. Brosstan
      40 mins ago

      C

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    3. Cojones of Destiny
      30 mins ago

      A

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    4. Livinginapool
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      C

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  13. Prinzhorn
    45 mins ago

    Who do we bench? (3!)

    A) Manzambi
    B) Jackson
    C) Gross
    D) Muharemovic
    E) DCL
    F) MGW

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    1. Brosstan
      24 mins ago

      AEF

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      1. Prinzhorn
        22 mins ago

        Thinking of selling either MGW or Manzambi but I dont see a nice replacement mid atm

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  14. King Prawn
    38 mins ago

    Is Cherki to Tavenier worth a hit this week? I’ve only got David or Slater as bench cover..

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    1. King Prawn
      4 mins ago

      I mean Leif Davis or Slater as cover

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  15. Cojones of Destiny
    32 mins ago

    DCL to
    a. Barry
    b. Evanilson

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    1. Livinginapool
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      B

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  16. cigan
    31 mins ago

    With 4 FT and WC+FH still avail, does this move make sense?

    Munoz, MGW & DCL to Silva*, Rice & Isak

    * could also be De Cuyper, Van Hecke or Jacquet but I already have Kinsky/Verbruggen and am not too sure about Liv def. particularly after last night's performance

    Would give me

    Verbruggen
    Cala Silva Muharemovic
    Rogers Rice Tav Gomez
    Haaland Isak Jackson
    (Kinsky Mbeumo Kayode)

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    1. cigan
      14 mins ago

      + Konsa on bench too

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  17. Livinginapool
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    A) DCL to Evanilson
    B) Schade to Tavernier

    If I go for Tavernier, DCL drops to the bench. Schade drops if I go for Evanilson

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    1. Cojones of Destiny
      8 mins ago

      B

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