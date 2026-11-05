FPL Gameweek 10 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 10 continue on Thursday, with six Premier League managers facing the media and set to provide us with some all-important team news.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from all these pressers in the article below.

You can read what Frank Lampard had to say in his press conference, held on Wednesday, here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday’s FPL Press Conferences 🐯 1pm – Jakirovic

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

🐝 1.45pm – Andrews

🌳 2pm – Glasner

⚫️ 2.45pm – Jaissle https://t.co/BiA3NF5FE7 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) November 5, 2026

LEEDS UNITED

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (foot) missed training on Thursday but Daniel Farke is “carefully optimistic” about the striker’s availability for Saturday.

Noah Okafor (adductor) and Anton Stach (broken toe), who have been plagued by recurring pain in recent weeks, are “major doubts” yet again.

“In the offence, we still are struggling a little bit. “Noah Okafor, obviously missed the last game due to some adductor problems. He was also not able to have one team training session during this week so far, just individual work for him. So, can’t really say if he’s available for the game. We have two more days but so far he has not joined us in team training. “Same with Anton Stach, with foot problems. Just individual rehab work was possible. “So, major doubts, them both. “Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a little setback with his foot, as well, and wasn’t able to train with us today, but with him, I’d say I am carefully optimistic that he’s back in training hopefully tomorrow. Then, he would also be available.” – Daniel Farke

In better news, Joe Rodon (hamstring) is back in full training.

“Good news with Joe Rodon: he is back in full team training during this week. Of course, he was out for quite a time, but it’s definitely good because he is an important player for us.” – Daniel Farke

James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson are also fine after picking up knocks last weekend.

“Yes, knocks, especially Gabby Gudmundsson, but everything is okay. They were able to train with us the last days. As it stands, no problem.” – Daniel Farke on James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson

EVERTON

David Moyes has confirmed Jack Grealish won’t be available for selection against Coventry City on Friday night.

The midfielder has been absent since the Gameweek 8 defeat at Arsenal.

Grealish may, however, be back in contention after the November international break, which follows Gameweek 10.

“No, Jack’s not available [for tomorrow]. “I wouldn’t give you the plan [on his reintegration] but we will be working with Jack again soon. “We’ll see [if the international break will give Everton the chance to resolve Grealish’s situation]. We just need to wait and see how things go.” – David Moyes

Jarrad Branthwaite will be assessed after coming off with cramp in the closing stages of the win over Newcastle United on Monday night.

“Yeah, we’re just nursing him along a wee bit, just checking to see he’s okay, so we need to see how he is, yes.” – David Moyes on if Jarrad Branthwaite is okay

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nicolo Savona (knee) and Igor Jesus (calf) have both trained this week, with the latter potentially set to be involved against Manchester City.

Savona, out for much longer, will get minutes in a friendly over the international break.

Nicolas Dominguez (muscle) has had a setback, however, and will be out for around eight weeks.

“Savona joined the team training today. Of course, we managed the load in the sessions because when you have been out for seven months, we have to be careful. He is on track. It looks like he will get some minutes in the friendly in the international break. “Igor also trained the full week so far and looks good, no reaction. “Nico Domínguez joined training as well. Unfortunately, he had a setback and a re-injury, so he will be out for up to eight weeks now. It’s really tough but Igor is back and Savona is on the way back.” – Oliver Glasner

Daniel Munoz has been managing a foot issue of late, hence his substitute role last weekend. He has trained since, at least.

Dan Ndoye missed a day of training this week due to illness.

“There are minor issues. Dan was ill one day. Dani Muñoz, that’s why he also did not start [at Brentford], he had some minor issues with his foot but looks okay and trained this week. “Right now, we are in phase [where] the weather is getting colder, the games are getting more. There are some niggles [that] players are suffering [from] but all others should be available.” – Oliver Glasner

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton has rejoined the injury list after limping off against Everton on Monday.

“Joelinton went out with an injury again, we need to make the final treatment plan for him and see how long he will be out.” – Matthias Jaissle

Jacob Ramsey was sent off for two bookable offences in that match and now has to serve a one-match ban.

As for existing absentees, Mathias Fernandez–Pardo (illness) will be assessed after a return to training. He’s missed the last three matches in league and cup due to a bad virus.

“Matias Fernandez-Pardo has had a heavy virus. He has been out for more than two weeks. He is progressing and training again with us. We will have to see how he is physically before Fulham.” – Matthias Jaissle

Lewis Miley (muscle) has been missing for the same number of games. He’s “making progress”, although it’s not clear how close he is to a comeback.

“Lewis is getting better and better, showed a good reaction, he is making progress how I expected and wished for.” – Matthias Jaissle

Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (unspecified) remain out.

BRENTFORD

The Bees have no fresh concerns for the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Yehor Yarmoliuk is also available for the clash at the Amex after serving a three-match suspension.

Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) are back in training, with the latter featuring for half an hour in a ‘B team’ game on Monday.

However, it may still be some time before we see the two midfielders with the first team.

“Antoni, probably not just yet. He’s trained pretty consistently over the last week, 10 days. Did a really tough sesson today. “Josh… came on [on Monday] for the right amount of minutes. I thought he looked good, he looked pretty fluid and free. Again, he’s trained really well since then. So, Josh, a little bit closer, but we’ll look to build him more and more as the weeks go on.” – Keith Andrews

Rico Henry (hip), Kaye Furo (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (knock) remain out.

HULL CITY

Matt Crooks serves a one-match ban this weekend after picking up his fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 9.

Jack Butland (shoulder) is injury-free and back in training now, and he played for the under-21s on Monday as he builds match fitness. Fellow seniors Paddy McNair, Darko Gyabi, Christos Mouzakitis, Jens Hjertø-Dahl, Robinio Vaz and Oscar Zambrano also featured to keep their minutes ticking over. Gyabi and Zambrano are not part of the 25-man Premier League squad.

Matt Targett (ankle), Charlie Hughes (groin), Elliot Matazo (knee) and Ilyas Ansah (back) remain on the sidelines, while Hidemasa Morita (groin) has now joined them.