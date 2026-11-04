FPL Gameweek 10 team news: Weds’ live injury updates

As is often the case when there’s a Friday deadline, the Premier League press conferences for Gameweek 10 are underway early.

Frank Lampard, whose Coventry City side contests the upcoming round’s curtain-raiser against Everton, faces the media on Wednesday.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from the Sky Blues’ boss in the article below.

We’ll also round up some bonus European pressers from the managers of Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM NEWS

COVENTRY CITY

Frank Lampard was playing it cool with his team news on Wednesday, so there’s no real update on Bobby Thomas (calf).

While we’re waiting for the press conference to drop on YouTube/Sky Sports, Coventry Live report that Lampard only said “we’ll see” when asked about the injury latest.

Frank Onyeka (groin) missed out last weekend, too.

Luke Woolfenden (knee), Aurele Amenda (calf), Josh Eccles (ankle) and Haji Wright (quad) have been longer-term absentees, although Wright was on the grass last week.

Quotes to follow

EUROPA LEAGUE/CONFERENCE LEAGUE TEAM NEWS

BOURNEMOUTH

Coming from 4.30pm GMT…

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Coming from 6.15pm GMT…

SUNDERLAND

Habib Diarra has joined the injury list after picking up a muscle injury that will rule him out until mid-December.

“Probably around six weeks from the first diagnosis” – Regis Le Bris on Habib Diarra

Dan Ballard (hamstring) and Romaine Mundle (knee) remain sidelined, too.

“We don’t have many injuries but they are serious: Romaine, Ballard and Habib now. For the others, they want to play, and it’s a really positive vibe.” – Regis Le Bris



A name Le Bris didn’t mention was Nordi Mukiele, who has been observing the concussion protocol since Gameweek 9. Still not in team training, he will miss Thursday’s clash with Dinamo Zagreb – but the hope is that he’s fit for Gameweek 10.

Young striker Juan Angulo has been absent since picking up a knock in a Sunderland under-21s game last Monday.

Omar Alderete is suspended domestically but can play in Europe this week.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Quinten Timber (hamstring) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (ankle) are back in the Palace squad for Thursday’s clash with Hoffenheim.

The Eagles have no fresh concerns, either.

“Both [players] will be back with us. They were training with us last week but not ready to play, but now they are ready to play. “All [others] will be okay.” – Pierre Sage on Jorgen Strand Larsen and Quinten Timber, via the Palace website

Ismaila Sarr (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Chadi Riad (knee) remain out.

Jean-Philippe Mateta will miss Gameweeks 10-12 through suspension but can play in the Europa League this week. An appeal against his red card at Tottenham Hotspur has failed.