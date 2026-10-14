Best Schade replacements, keep or sell Wissa + Thiaw? FPL Q&A

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman hosts our weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A, answering your burning questions.

Q: Who is the best Kevin Schade (£6.2m) replacement?

(via Three Badgers on a Shirt)

A: After he injured his shoulder against Aston Villa on Saturday, Schade is an early doubt for Gameweek 7.

We’ll hopefully get some clarity on his fitness in Keith Andrews’ pre-match presser, but if he is ruled out for a few weeks, I’d look at Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) if you have money in the bank, or Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) if you need someone in/around Schade’s price point.

There has been a clear focus on getting Saka into more dangerous, central positions in the box this season.

Indeed, all three of his Premier League goals have come from inside the box (see shot map below). He also netted against Lille on Tuesday.

That shift in mindset makes Saka a top FPL transfer in.

As for Manzambi, I spoke about him in pre-season, but after a knee injury ruled him out of the first three Gameweeks, he’s made a really positive impact.

The Switzerland international scored and supplied an assist at Tottenham Hotspur. He then recorded another assist against Brentford, with 11 shots across those two games, the most of any player.

Above: Players sorted by shots in Gameweeks 5-6

He’s also created five chances.

I actually quite like the immediate fixtures against Newcastle United and Manchester City from an attacking perspective. Aston Villa subsequently top the ticker in Gameweeks 9-17…

Manzambi would be my top midfield target in/around Schade’s price point, then.

Q: Hold or sell Yoane Wissa (£6.3m) and Malick Thiaw (£5.0m)?

(via @BedoMohmad1)

A: While I don’t think Monday’s 4-1 defeat at Coventry City was a fair result, the Newcastle United defence was really poor.

The tone was set by the penalty Lukas Hornicek (£5.0m) conceded in the fourth minute, and from that point onwards, they looked particularly fragile without the ball.

Remarkably, no team has conceded more Premier League goals than Newcastle (13) this season.

The Magpies are also 18th for expected goals conceded (xGC, 10.53)…

Above: Teams sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2026/27 so far

It might not be a priority given the fixtures, but I do think Aston Villa will score at St James’ Park on Saturday, so if you can offload Thiaw for free, I’d be tempted.

I think you can sell Wissa, too.

He’s found himself in a No 10 role behind Matias Fernandez-Pardo (£6.0m) in his last three matches. And while I don’t think his overall performances have been too bad, it has blunted his goal threat.

In fact, he’s had just three shots in the box and nine penalty box touches in Gameweeks 4-6.

Above: Yoane Wissa’s touch heatmap in Gameweeks 4-6

It’s a shame, because if we knew that Wissa would lead the line on Saturday, he’d be an easy hold.

Q: Who is the best Wissa replacement?

(via @NZFPL1)

A: Apart from Erling Haaland (£15.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m), the forward options I’d consider are Thierno Barry (£5.7m) and Nicolas Jackson (£6.6m).

Barry has had a ridiculous volume and quality of chances to this point, which you can see in the shot map below.

Yes, he’s often wasteful, but if that output continues, he’ll surely haul soon.

Jackson meanwhile looks a decent under-the-radar punt (2.6% ownership). He’s had 10 shots in his last two matches, and I’m pretty confident that he’ll continue to deliver under Unai Emery.

Positional rival Brian Madjo (£5.4m) is back from injury, but I expect him to deputise for Jackson, rather than replace him.

I did consider Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m). However, I think he can probably wait until the end of November, given the fixtures.

Also, while Dominic Solanke (£6.0m) has Coventry City up next, I’d prefer to monitor him, given Tottenham Hotspur’s mixed performances and lack of attacking threat under Roberto De Zerbi so far.

Q: Would you do Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) to Rayan Cherki (7.9m) or Phil Foden (£6.8m)? Also, bench Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) or Gonzalo Garcia (£6.1m)?

(via @arefin_cscm)

A: Gibbs-White has blanked in each of his last two matches, but in that time, has produced two shots and nine chances created, the most of any player.

Given his assist and bonus potential, you’d expect the situation to improve soon.

As for Cherki/Foden, I’d consider the former.

However, with the schedule about to ramp up, his minutes could become a bit iffy in Gameweek 7, especially if he plays the full match against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Cherki certainly feels like the first choice in the ‘10’, as below, but there may be better entry points for him.

I’d subsequently keep Gibbs-White this week, then reassess.

I’d bench Barnes over Garcia, given the chances that Hull conceded to Barry on Sunday.