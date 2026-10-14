FPL

Best Schade replacements, keep or sell Wissa + Thiaw? FPL Q&A

14 October 2026 41 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman hosts our weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A, answering your burning questions.

Q: Who is the best Kevin Schade (£6.2m) replacement?

FPL notes: Schade + Schuster injury updates, Sangare benched again

(via Three Badgers on a Shirt)

A: After he injured his shoulder against Aston Villa on Saturday, Schade is an early doubt for Gameweek 7.

We’ll hopefully get some clarity on his fitness in Keith Andrews’ pre-match presser, but if he is ruled out for a few weeks, I’d look at Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) if you have money in the bank, or Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) if you need someone in/around Schade’s price point.

There has been a clear focus on getting Saka into more dangerous, central positions in the box this season.

Indeed, all three of his Premier League goals have come from inside the box (see shot map below). He also netted against Lille on Tuesday.

That shift in mindset makes Saka a top FPL transfer in.

As for Manzambi, I spoke about him in pre-season, but after a knee injury ruled him out of the first three Gameweeks, he’s made a really positive impact.

The Switzerland international scored and supplied an assist at Tottenham Hotspur. He then recorded another assist against Brentford, with 11 shots across those two games, the most of any player.

Above: Players sorted by shots in Gameweeks 5-6

He’s also created five chances.

I actually quite like the immediate fixtures against Newcastle United and Manchester City from an attacking perspective. Aston Villa subsequently top the ticker in Gameweeks 9-17…

Manzambi would be my top midfield target in/around Schade’s price point, then.

Q: Hold or sell Yoane Wissa (£6.3m) and Malick Thiaw (£5.0m)?

FPL notes: Iraola on Szoboszlai pen + Wissa back to his best 1

(via @BedoMohmad1)

A: While I don’t think Monday’s 4-1 defeat at Coventry City was a fair result, the Newcastle United defence was really poor.

The tone was set by the penalty Lukas Hornicek (£5.0m) conceded in the fourth minute, and from that point onwards, they looked particularly fragile without the ball.

Remarkably, no team has conceded more Premier League goals than Newcastle (13) this season.

The Magpies are also 18th for expected goals conceded (xGC, 10.53)…

Above: Teams sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2026/27 so far

It might not be a priority given the fixtures, but I do think Aston Villa will score at St James’ Park on Saturday, so if you can offload Thiaw for free, I’d be tempted.

I think you can sell Wissa, too.

He’s found himself in a No 10 role behind Matias Fernandez-Pardo (£6.0m) in his last three matches. And while I don’t think his overall performances have been too bad, it has blunted his goal threat.

In fact, he’s had just three shots in the box and nine penalty box touches in Gameweeks 4-6.

Above: Yoane Wissa’s touch heatmap in Gameweeks 4-6

It’s a shame, because if we knew that Wissa would lead the line on Saturday, he’d be an easy hold.

Q: Who is the best Wissa replacement?

Barry hat-trick, Savio debut haul + £4.5m Dedić assists: FPL notes

(via @NZFPL1)

A: Apart from Erling Haaland (£15.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m), the forward options I’d consider are Thierno Barry (£5.7m) and Nicolas Jackson (£6.6m).

Barry has had a ridiculous volume and quality of chances to this point, which you can see in the shot map below.

Yes, he’s often wasteful, but if that output continues, he’ll surely haul soon.

Jackson meanwhile looks a decent under-the-radar punt (2.6% ownership). He’s had 10 shots in his last two matches, and I’m pretty confident that he’ll continue to deliver under Unai Emery.

Positional rival Brian Madjo (£5.4m) is back from injury, but I expect him to deputise for Jackson, rather than replace him.  

I did consider Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m). However, I think he can probably wait until the end of November, given the fixtures.

Also, while Dominic Solanke (£6.0m) has Coventry City up next, I’d prefer to monitor him, given Tottenham Hotspur’s mixed performances and lack of attacking threat under Roberto De Zerbi so far.

Q: Would you do Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) to Rayan Cherki (7.9m) or Phil Foden (£6.8m)? Also, bench Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) or Gonzalo Garcia (£6.1m)?

FPL Gameweek 5 early Scout Picks: Protecting the Forest

(via @arefin_cscm)

A: Gibbs-White has blanked in each of his last two matches, but in that time, has produced two shots and nine chances created, the most of any player.

Given his assist and bonus potential, you’d expect the situation to improve soon.

As for Cherki/Foden, I’d consider the former.

However, with the schedule about to ramp up, his minutes could become a bit iffy in Gameweek 7, especially if he plays the full match against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Cherki certainly feels like the first choice in the ‘10’, as below, but there may be better entry points for him.

I’d subsequently keep Gibbs-White this week, then reassess.

I’d bench Barnes over Garcia, given the chances that Hull conceded to Barry on Sunday.

41 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    0.1 away from Saka -_-... Don't want Tav or Barnes. Chelsea mids to nothing for me and Manzambi is too early imo. Might just go 4m to Vusković and bench Schade for now.

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  2. Raoul Nogues
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    VVD (and Kerkez) benched, Tsimikas captain

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  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Leno Davies de cruyper MGw

    Good enough bb?

    Cheers:)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yeah

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  4. Cojones of Destiny
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    which option
    a. Konsa
    b. Hall
    to
    1. DeCuyper
    2. Gvardiol

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B to 1

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  5. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Is this team in need of a WC?

    Kinsky
    Konsa Cali Cuyp
    Semenyo BrunoF Mbeumo Gross
    Haaland DCL Pedro

    Rush Thomas Slater Davis

    0.3m itb, 0ft

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Definitely not

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    2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why would you even think that? I could see ridding yourself of Kinsky and Mbeumo, but no need to waste your WC here

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      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Bench isn’t great but you could change that with a transfer or two

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    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Midfield’s a bit nasty isn’t it.

      I actually would WC to get rid of Bruno, Boomo, Semenyo and bring in Saka, Palmer, Rogers etc.

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  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    G2G here?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Gvardiol Konsa De Cuyper
    Palmer Rogers Cherki Groß
    Haaland Pedro

    Matthews Hall Wissa Szoboszlai

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Solid team. GTG

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  7. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Looking at Liverpool’s bench I can’t help but think that instead of spending £100m+ on individual players they’d better off buying few mid range squad players.

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  8. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Barcola has no end product. Don't know if it's a temporary thing...

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Timing...

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ageing well this mate

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  9. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Araujo G
    Tsimikas A

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  10. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Rate this WC:
    Verbruggen, Kinsky
    Caliaflori, Vuskovic, Mykolenko, Egan, Davies
    Saka, Rogers, Gross, Mbeumo, Gibbs-White
    Haaland, Pedro, Cherif

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mykolenko is injured no? Needs De Cuyper imo. Other than that it's a good team.

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  11. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Barcola G
    Koumas A

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  12. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Is De Cuyper worth a -4 or wait it out now till after the Liverpool and City fixtures. He killing me last few weeks. It would be for Lewis Hall
    Thanks

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      De Cuyper already killed my season.
      Didn’t own Gross till last week too.

      Already 100+ behind in my main leagues.

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      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Worth breaking the “never take a hit for a defender” rule?

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        1. el polako
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Probably as long as he keeps playing as a winger.
          Although his xG aside from first game is not great.

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  13. Mr Johnson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Would you do these moves, for free

    Sell - raya, szbozo, sangare

    Buy - ver

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    1. Mr Johnson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Verbruggen, Saka and DCL

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        42 mins ago

        Selling a mid for st?

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        1. Mr Johnson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          Sorry sangare to king
          Wissa to DCL

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          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 13 Years
            29 mins ago

            4 moves then?

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            1. Mr Johnson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              16 mins ago

              Yea. All for free

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              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                Looks great to me

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  14. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Barcola you have my attention

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hardly quality opposition ?

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Confidence player

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  15. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    24 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/10/14/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-6-3
    The latest news from Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues after Gameweek 6.

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  16. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Man City 11 vs PSG

    GK G. Donnarumma
    DL J. Gvardiol
    DC Ruben Dias
    DC Marc Guehi
    DR A. Khusanov
    DMC E. Fernandez
    DMC E. Anderson
    AML Jeremy Doku
    AMC Rayan Cherki
    AMR A. Semenyo
    FW E. Haaland

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's a lot of Dominic Calvert-Lewin

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  17. Tinmen
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Folks, Palmer or Saka ?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I plan to have both. Made the mistake of selling Palmer to C Saka last week. Had I known the xGI of both players, I would have done it, but luck wasn't on my side. Perhaps there is some merit not to have all eggs in same basket. Injury to J P for example made both Palmer and Rogers worse options.

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  18. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    7 mins ago

    PSG at MC
    I have high expectations for this one

    Confirmed Line-ups

    G. Donnarumma
    Khusanov- R. Dias-Guéhi-J. Gvardiol
    Anderson-Fernández
    Cherki
    Semenyo-Haaland-Doku

    Akliouche-O. Dembélé-Doué
    Ruiz-Vitinha-Zaïre-Emery
    Mendes- Pacho-Marquinhos-Hakimi
    Safonov

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