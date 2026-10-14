De Cuyper, Pedro, Cherki, Gibbs-White: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 7?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face some difficult decisions on who to ‘buy, keep or sell’ in Gameweek 7.

At the time of writing, these are the players with the most transfers in/out ahead of Saturday’s deadline…

Player Transfers in (round) Player Transfers out (round) De Cuyper 357,602 B Fernandes 227,383 J Pedro 323,531 Isak 227,105 Gross 319,313 Szoboszlai 192,598 Cherki 265,917 Gakpo 165,843 Rogers 219,289 Schade 120,564 Belloumi 111,122 Tzolis 108,584 Palmer 106,823 Wissa 91,394 Kostoulas 93,147 Gibbs-White 91,268 Calafiori 91,090 Odegaard 87,315 Gvardiol 77,482 Calvert-Lewin 72,755 Haaland 67,805 Scott 70,253

In this article, we’ll discuss the merit of some of these moves.

We’ll try and avoid repetition with previous weeks. For example, Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) were both included in last week’s ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’, so we’ll not cover those two again.

MAXIM DE CUYPER

We said last week that there may be better medium-term options to consider than Maxim De Cuyper (£5.1m).

That was mostly due to Brighton and Hove Albion’s fixtures, with trips to Liverpool and Manchester City, plus a home encounter with high-flying Brentford, coming up.

The advice hasn’t really altered too much since then, but if you do have a spare free transfer, Sunday’s encounter with Crystal Palace has haul potential.

The Eagles are bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2026/27 so far, with 12.8. They are also 20th for set-play shots conceded (37).

Their open-play shots conceded and chances created conceded maps add further encouragement…

The next three matches after Palace are tricky, but De Cuyper should still offer attacking threat even if Brighton concede. He could also be benched for those games if needed, provided you have a deep squad.

When Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m) eventually comes back to threaten De Cuyper’s minutes, he can simply be sold when the time comes.

The UEFA Conference League returns this week, of course. However, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if De Cuyper is rested against Zalgaris, with Sunday’s A23 derby in mind.

It presents a tricky call for non-owners. However, for managers with free transfers banked, De Cuyper could still be a decent pick-up.

VERDICT: BUY – JUST BE AWARE THE FIXTURES ARE TOUGH AFTER GAMEWEEK 7

RAYAN CHERKI

Rayan Cherki (£7.8m) continues to present considerable upside.

The Frenchman has produced 18 points over the last two Gameweeks, having scored against Sunderland and Liverpool.

In that period, he’s been directly involved in 11 shots (seven of his own, four created for others). He has also averaged 87 minutes per appearance and has probably looked the best attacking option at Manchester City behind Erling Haaland (£15.6m).

Enzo Maresca’s side have won all six matches in 2026/27 so far and sit top of the table. But looking ahead, it might be hard to pick anyone outside of Haaland and perhaps Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) in attack, with the schedule set to ramp up…

Indeed, we’ve already seen Cherki benched this season, as well as reduced minutes in Gameweeks 3 and 4.

The latter was admittedly caused by Phil Foden’s (£6.9m) red card in the Manchester derby. However, some quick turnarounds are coming up, plus potentially tricky matches against Aston Villa and Brighton.

Wednesday’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain comes just before the Ipswich Town game, too, so we could see some rotation in that fixture.

There are a few question marks over Cherki, then.

While he is an easy hold for owners, it’s difficult to bump him up to the ‘buy’ category this week, particularly with the PSG match on Wednesday, as well as Foden back from suspension.

VERDICT: KEEP

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) has been playing pretty well recently, despite the lack of goals and assists.

He could, and probably should, have returned multiple times against Crystal Palace on Sunday, which you can read more about here.

Certainly, with 12 shots and 17 chances created over the season, the situation should improve soon.

Gibbs-White’s baseline bonus point (BBPS) tally is also one of the best among midfielders. So when he does return, he’ll likely be in the mix for bonus…

Gibbs-White feels like an easy hold as a result, particularly with no European football for Nottingham Forest.

However, the trip to Ipswich Town in Gameweek 8 is perhaps make-or-break for his owners. That’s because this clash is followed by matches with Brentford, Manchester City, Bournemouth and Chelsea.

VERDICT: KEEP

JOAO PEDRO

It’s now eight attacking returns in five matches for Joao Pedro (£7.8m), who netted a brace of goals on his return from injury on Saturday.

In terms of the underlying numbers, he has scored with five of his 13 shots, with a conversion rate of 38.5%.

As clinical as he has been, the current conversion rate looks unlikely to be sustained over a season. However, there is at least a high volume of central attempts…

Pedro also has other routes to points. Indeed, he’s created seven chances for his teammates this season, the joint-most of any FPL forward.

When you factor in that overall output, plus the freshness of having no Europe, Pedro is surely the second-best forward to own in FPL outside of Haaland.

The next run of fixtures carries real appeal, too…

Everton, who are third for xGC, might not be the perfect entry point, but overall, buying Pedro feels like a bit of a no-brainer.

VERDICT: BUY

MARTIN ODEGAARD

Gameweek 6 brought a third successive blank for Martin Odegaard (£6.8m), and the second match in a row without a key pass.

Given that the Norwegian playmaker is mostly reliant on assist potential, it’s a bit of a concern.

Odegaard is still Arsenal’s leading player for chances created (12), big chances created (three) and expected assists (xA, 1.44).

However, he’s not been much of a goal threat so far this season, with a shot every 51.7 minutes.

Odegaard shouldn’t be written off completely, but we’re about to enter Arsenal’s three-games-a-week period. There are also plenty of other good options in his price bracket.

Furthermore, given Bukayo Saka’s (£9.6m) new role, it certainly feels like he is the attacker to own from this Arsenal side.

VERDICT: SELL