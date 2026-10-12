FPL notes: Gibbs-White’s points-dodging, Ndoye “great” + leaky Palace

Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Sunday.

Here are our Scout Notes from Selhurst Park.

GIBBS-WHITE UNLUCKY

The scoreline suggests a comfortable win for Palace, but that really wasn’t the case.

Forest got off to a great start, with Dan Ndoye (£5.5m) slotting home inside three minutes, but their inability to convert quality chances thereafter was ultimately punished by the home side.

In the first half alone, Forest racked up 16 shots…

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) was again one of Forest’s standout performers.

However, he carried on from where he left off before the international break, failing to turn promising underlying numbers into actual FPL returns.

The England international struck the crossbar with a lovely curling effort. Liam Delap’s (£5.6m) subsequent shot was then somehow missed (see below), thereby denying Gibbs-White a Fantasy assist.

Ndoye had previously seen his header saved from a Gibbs-White cross, before he later provided a similar delivery for substitute Chris Wood (£5.8m). Both attempts were saved by the impressive Walter Benitez (£4.5m).

Gibbs-White also had a header of his own deflected onto the post in the second half.

Still, his luck will surely turn soon, having supplied just one assist from eight shots and 16 chances created over the last four Gameweeks.

“We didn’t kill the game off and we should have done it, creating so many chances. I played many games here and I haven’t seen a team create so many chances. At the end we did not convert them.” – Oliver Glasner

NDOYE ON TARGET

Instead, Ndoye netted Forest’s only goal at Selhurst Park, in what was surely his best performance since joining the club.

He really should have added another, too, having been presented with four of Forest’s eight big chances.

Above: Nott’m Forest players sorted by shots v Crystal Palace

Igor Jesus’ (£5.8m) injury should cement Ndoye’s place in the starting XI. Yet his minutes still aren’t as good as you’d ideally want them, having been subbed off for Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.8m) after 71 minutes on Sunday.

“Dan had a great performance today.” – Oliver Glasner on Dan Ndoye

Forest’s indifferent start to the season continues, then, with just one win in six matches.

Next up: Arsenal at home in Gameweek 7.

PALACE’S POROUS DEFENCE

In truth, Palace could have been down by four or five goals at half-time, with their defence still a concern.

A clean sheet away at Leeds United prior to the international break was a step in the right direction. However, having conceded 3.34 expected goals (xG) to Forest, results like Sunday’s aren’t really sustainable.

Above: Team sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2026/27 so far

Encouragement for owners of Brighton and Hove Albion players ahead of Gameweek 7, then, and specifically Maxim De Cuyper (£5.1m), given Ndoye’s impact off the left on Sunday.

“It’s not normal to concede so many chances. We had the problem in the first half, especially in the area of Ndoye. It was really difficult to deal with that. In the second half, he [Glasner] put Ndoye wide, and he played one v one by dribbling, and we struggle a lot with this player today. But we have to be more efficient in one v one when we defend.” – Pierre Sage

However, from an attacking perspective, Palace did at least offer improvement, with Daichi Kamada (£5.0m), Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m) and Yeremy Pino (£5.5m) on the scoresheet.

Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) meanwhile was once again named among the substitutes. That’s despite Pierre Sage saying he was ready to start games in his pre-match press conference.

DEFCON JOY

Five Palace players, including all three centre-backs, banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in Gameweek 6…

Murillo (£5.5m) also delivered DefCon points for Forest.

He’s now reached the threshold in five of his six matches this season, with his overall tally of 63 contributions the sixth-highest among defenders.