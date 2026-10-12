Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gibbs-White’s points-dodging, Ndoye “great” + leaky Palace

12 October 2026 28 comments
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Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Sunday.

Here are our Scout Notes from Selhurst Park.

GIBBS-WHITE UNLUCKY

The scoreline suggests a comfortable win for Palace, but that really wasn’t the case.

Forest got off to a great start, with Dan Ndoye (£5.5m) slotting home inside three minutes, but their inability to convert quality chances thereafter was ultimately punished by the home side.

In the first half alone, Forest racked up 16 shots…

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) was again one of Forest’s standout performers.

However, he carried on from where he left off before the international break, failing to turn promising underlying numbers into actual FPL returns.

The England international struck the crossbar with a lovely curling effort. Liam Delap’s (£5.6m) subsequent shot was then somehow missed (see below), thereby denying Gibbs-White a Fantasy assist.

Ndoye had previously seen his header saved from a Gibbs-White cross, before he later provided a similar delivery for substitute Chris Wood (£5.8m). Both attempts were saved by the impressive Walter Benitez (£4.5m).

Gibbs-White also had a header of his own deflected onto the post in the second half.

Still, his luck will surely turn soon, having supplied just one assist from eight shots and 16 chances created over the last four Gameweeks.

“We didn’t kill the game off and we should have done it, creating so many chances. I played many games here and I haven’t seen a team create so many chances. At the end we did not convert them.” – Oliver Glasner

NDOYE ON TARGET

Instead, Ndoye netted Forest’s only goal at Selhurst Park, in what was surely his best performance since joining the club.

He really should have added another, too, having been presented with four of Forest’s eight big chances.

Above: Nott’m Forest players sorted by shots v Crystal Palace

Igor Jesus’ (£5.8m) injury should cement Ndoye’s place in the starting XI. Yet his minutes still aren’t as good as you’d ideally want them, having been subbed off for Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.8m) after 71 minutes on Sunday.

“Dan had a great performance today.” – Oliver Glasner on Dan Ndoye

Forest’s indifferent start to the season continues, then, with just one win in six matches.

Next up: Arsenal at home in Gameweek 7.

PALACE’S POROUS DEFENCE

In truth, Palace could have been down by four or five goals at half-time, with their defence still a concern.

A clean sheet away at Leeds United prior to the international break was a step in the right direction. However, having conceded 3.34 expected goals (xG) to Forest, results like Sunday’s aren’t really sustainable.

Above: Team sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2026/27 so far

Encouragement for owners of Brighton and Hove Albion players ahead of Gameweek 7, then, and specifically Maxim De Cuyper (£5.1m), given Ndoye’s impact off the left on Sunday.

“It’s not normal to concede so many chances. We had the problem in the first half, especially in the area of Ndoye. It was really difficult to deal with that. In the second half, he [Glasner] put Ndoye wide, and he played one v one by dribbling, and we struggle a lot with this player today. But we have to be more efficient in one v one when we defend.” – Pierre Sage

However, from an attacking perspective, Palace did at least offer improvement, with Daichi Kamada (£5.0m), Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m) and Yeremy Pino (£5.5m) on the scoresheet.

Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) meanwhile was once again named among the substitutes. That’s despite Pierre Sage saying he was ready to start games in his pre-match press conference.

DEFCON JOY

Five Palace players, including all three centre-backs, banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in Gameweek 6…

Murillo (£5.5m) also delivered DefCon points for Forest.

He’s now reached the threshold in five of his six matches this season, with his overall tally of 63 contributions the sixth-highest among defenders.

28 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Who are the best two midfeilders to replace Sbozlai and Bruno F for free (2FTs) ?
    Can't decide between mbuemo/saka/palmer/semenyo/cherki/MGW/someone else (who?)
    My attack is Rogers Gross Tavernier xxx xxx
    Pedro Haaland DCL

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    1. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I have Palmer and Saka

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      1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        how do you afford that, my team value is 101.2 which feels decent, but that seems unrealistic

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Palmer + Saka are roughly the same price as Bruno + Szoboszlai?

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    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'm in the same situation, only Schade over Tav but I'll bench him. I would think Saka plus Cherki could be good. But if picking the latter, wait until CL is played to assess likelihood of start

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    3. PogChamp
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Midfield is tough. I don’t have Rogers and my rank takes a battering every time he scores. I will probably have to transfer him in this week and maybe you are in the same situation.

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  2. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Hi all. Whats the play here - roll? 4FT 0.1m ITB. Do I bench anyone for King (HUL H)?

    Hornicek
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper
    Saka Palmer Rogers Gross
    Haaland Wissa J Pedro

    4m King Muhremovic Egan

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  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Arteta “We had a training session planned after the game for those who didnt have enough minutes and to get everybody in the best rhythm. We lost two players unfortunately. Martin Zubimendi and Piero. They will have further scans today then we will have the time frame.”

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  4. PogChamp
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Judging by Arteta’s comments today it looks like Konsa owners are safe at least until after the November IB as that appears to be the Saliba timeline.

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  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    This is going to run and run...

    The penalty needs to be agreed, would relegation to League 2 be considered fair?

    It probably denies a national league promotion spot and should open up a championship promotion place.

    But when would it happen, in May, along with a 65 point points deduction? That may lead to relegation anyway. Which would solve one end of the equation.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Be great if Andy Burnham could confirm he was due to meet Khaldoon of Man City at No10 Downing Street on 14 September. When Khaldoon would have made it clear of the political ramifications if City are guilty and punished. Burnham didn’t meet Khaldoon because his dad died that day.

      https://x.com/sportingintel/status/2109588619786961226

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Apparently

        He met business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who I’m sure was informed that a bad City verdict might endanger UAE investment into the UK

        https://x.com/sportingintel/status/2109592623232987320

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        1. Gross Misconduct
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          The government's aim seems to be to drive the UK economy at full speed over the cliff, so a withdrawal of investment might be seen as a good thing.

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          1. el polako
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            That would suggest that UK is still heading towards the cliff…

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    2. Trogon
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Kick the owners out and to hell with the political blackmail. Dock Man C 80 points for the next 3 years including this season so they end up in division 2. Watch the rats leave the sinking ship.

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    3. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      How would sticking them in League 2 be fair then (for the reasons you've just mentioned) - a National League team gets punished for no reason?

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        That's exactly why I was asking, there's ramifications everywhere but allowing Man City to remain, competing in the Premier League would be a very weak punishment, a fine won't cut it.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          The fairest thing to do would be to give them a multi-year points deduction, a multi-year transfer ban, force the owners to sell, kick them out of the EFL altogether and hope they get liquidated.

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  6. cigan
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Munoz to De Cuyper (bench Muro) or is this just point chasing?

    Odegaard has been a waste of space but not sure who to get in for him (Cherki?)

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Konsa Muharemovic
    Rogers Odegaard Mbeumo Mgw
    Haaland Pedro Dcl
    (Kinsky Gomez Kayode Munoz)

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    1. One for All
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Cherki played 90 not sure if he will start next game. See how many minutes he plays Vs Psg

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm stuck on whether to bring him in too. Leaning towards going without for now due to their October schedule.

      I already have Vuscovic who's been good and only 13 pts behind DeCuyper.

      I'd have to sell one of Konsa or Muha to bring him in, which I'm not keen on.

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  7. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Would you lose Schade or Tavernier to get KDH?

    Or keep both and forget KDH?

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  8. F4L
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    is it somewhat realistic to hope MGW (Arsenal h) and Hall (Villa h) combined could get 7-8 points this GW?

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  9. TKC07
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Among KDH, Doku, Cherki which one is better option?

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    1. Flynniesta
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’ve gone for Doku but it does feel a bit punty as he’s not currently starting games

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  10. Coaly
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    TC Haaland vs Ipswich?

    Or risk due to PSG game?

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      When else would you use it

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      had week rest after last int break
      next 2 midweek matches arent too taxing
      given a breather at anfield

      should be ok. maybe he gets subbed around 75-80 again if city are already 3+ ahead but by then you'd hope he had 2 attacking returns. the schedule isnt getting any less demanding anytime soon as you head towards the deadline to use first set of chips

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