Spot the Differential

FPL Gameweek 7 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

14 October 2026 59 comments
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Names from Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Coventry City feature in our Gameweek 7 differentials column.

All three players have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 1% or lower, well below the usual 5% threshold.

SAVIO

Is Savinho about to become a good FPL asset at Spurs? 2

  • FPL ownership: 0.7%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW7-11 fixtures: COV | che | CRY | lee | IPS

Gary Neville said after full-time at Old Trafford on Saturday night that he’d “feel a lot more confident being a Tottenham Hotspur fan… than a Manchester United fan”. 

Faint praise, maybe, but Spurs were the better side in the north-west, putting in the kind of committed, if flawed, display that tentatively raises hopes for the upcoming run:

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 7? 5

It’s fair to say FPL managers aren’t battering down the door of Spurs players for the above stretch. Not a single Lilywhite is in the top 30 most-bought players of Gameweek 7.

But for those managers with, say, a Dominik Szoboszlai-sized (£6.9m) problem to solve ahead of Saturday, Savio (£6.5m) might be worth a look.

Since he made his Gameweek 3 debut, he’s started every match – and there aren’t many in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad who can say that:

His one and only substitution came on his Spurs league bow, when fitness was still an issue. Since then, he’s lasted 90 minutes in each match.

While he’s blanked every time, he’s both the north Londoners’ leading shot-taker (eight) and chance creator (11) over those four Gameweeks:

Among FPL midfielders across the league, Savinho – helped by set-piece duties – sits joint-third for chances created in Gameweeks 3-6.

Opposition-wise, six of Spurs’ next seven opponents rank 12th or below for goals conceded.

ANTONIO SILVA

FPL Gameweek 7 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider 1
  • FPL ownership: 0.6%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW7-11 fixtures: SUN | mun | LEE | ips | NFO

Backing a defender yet to keep a clean sheet in 2026/27 may seem like a thing of folly.

Bournemouth have conceded 13 goals in their six games so far, and are winless after the opening half-dozen Gameweeks.

But their first six opponents were all sides currently sitting 11th or above in the league table. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and unbeaten Brentford have all crossed their path already.

The Cherries’ fixtures ease up now right the way through to New Year, with the exception of a couple of red blobs in early December:

FPL notes: Rayan 'OOP', James, Kluivert + Kroupi injury updates 1

And, in actual fact, the Cherries’ underlying data is pretty strong. Marco Rose’s side are ranked fourth for fewest expected goals conceded (xGC):

Clean sheet potential is only one side of things when it comes to defenders, of course.

Defensive contributions (DefCons) are a major source of points, and Antonio Silva (£5.0m) already has eight of them. Murillo (£5.5m) is the only defender to have more.

At the other end, Silva has also racked up six headed set-piece attempts. Again, that’s second among defenders.

JACK RUDONI

  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW7-11 fixtures: tot | FUL | SUN | eve | CRY

Coventry City have well and truly announced themselves back on the Premier League scene, following up an away win at Nottingham Forest with Monday’s 4-1 thumping of Newcastle United.

And up next: a ticker-topping run from Gameweeks 7-13:

FPL notes: £4.9m midfielders on pens + new DefCon high 1

Getting the scoring started in Gameweek 6 was Jack Rudoni (£4.9m), who stepped up to net an early penalty.

A £4.9m midfielder on spot-kicks may seem too good to be true and, in fairness, Rudoni admitted that he might not have had the chance to convert it had regular takers been on the pitch:

“As soon as [Cherif] went down, I wanted it. A few penalty takers weren’t on the pitch. I said to the lads, ‘This one is mine’.” – Jack Rudoni, quoted by BBC Sport

But those regular takers, we assume, are Haji Wright (£5.3m) and Victor Torp (£5.3m). Wright scored three penalties in 2025/26, while Torp was on target in the EFL Cup last month. The latter we don’t expect to start much this season, while the former is likely injured till well after the November international break. Even then, Coventry now have two or three other options up top.

So, there is a possibility that Rudoni keeps spot-kicks.

Aside from penalties, Rudoni is on a share of set pieces: six corners and as many crossed free-kicks in the last four Gameweeks.

And even taking away his penalty, he’d still be Coventry’s leading man for expected goal involvement (xGI).

While he’s no high-volume shooter, he does seem to have a knack for getting into good goalscoring positions. Big chances came against the might of Arsenal, Man City and Brighton, even before Monday’s penalty.

Above: Rudoni’s xG shotmap in 2026/27 – the bigger the circle, the better the chance

A name to consider for managers opting for a 4-4-2/3-4-3 and needing the occasional run-out from a fifth midfielder.

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59 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Stopped reading at Savio.
    He’s was never a good fpl pick and now he’s playing for Spurs.

    Guy was so shite that he had to change his name.

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    1. Dubem_FC
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      It's the Silva spamming that is always leaving me in stitches. He won't outscore Ajer, any Leeds defender nor Neco.

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      1. Chinese_person
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        He may well over the next few gameweeks. Fixtures matter.

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      2. PogChamp
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah it can be a bit samey. Occasionally there’s a few nice picks though.

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    2. Chinese_person
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Some managers enjoy punting on low owned picks.

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    3. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’ve already taken the punt..

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  2. SARRFACE
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Stick or Twist?

    Maybe Mbuemo to Cherki depending on lineups tonight.

    Raya
    Muharemovic - Vuskovic - Calafiori
    Saka - Gros - Rogers - Mbuemo
    Thiago - Gonzales - Pedro
    (Vebruggen, MGW, Tarkowski, Hall)

    1.2 ITB

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    1. Dubem_FC
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      As Foden will be back available for Ipswich, what will you do if Foden starts and Cherki gets benched?

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      1. SARRFACE
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        That's my concern too. High chance of benching for Cherki.

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      2. GCHILD2K16
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        what are you smoking? why would he bench an in form cherki for foden? like seriously?

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Lots of games a in short space of time, including PSG tonight, and they don't need Cherki to beat Ipswich

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    2. Chinese_person
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Tough one. Cherki probably starts tonight which means he may well rest against Ipswich. I wouldnt buy him tbh with the risk of rotation.

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      1. SARRFACE
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Agree with you, will monitor.

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    3. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      you need haaland. dont need raya or saka or mgw or hall.

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  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Worth getting Cherki or Semenyo for Mbeumo?

    Raya
    Calafiori Hall De Cuyper
    Mbeumo Rogers King Saka Gross
    Haaland JP

    Forster, Muha Davis Valle-Egeli

    1.1 mill. in the bank

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    1. SARRFACE
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I'm in the same boat as you. Semenyo more nailed but let's ee what happens tonight.

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  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    My differentials are Bruno Guimaraes, Enzo Fernandez, and Nicolas Jackson. Here's hoping for the best!

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  5. Saka White Rice
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Very surprised no one is talking about Guehi. Played every single min and City have a good defense

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Interesting, how many Defcon points has he had this season?

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  6. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Affengruber for me - three starts - three times DefCon returns

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      He plays for Fulham mate.

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      1. Three Pints of Schlager
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Good fixtures though.

        And unlucky to concede late at Ipswich.

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        1. TafOnTour1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          He could easily concede against Hull and Coventry; both of which have looked better teams than Fulham so far this season, and then has Aston Villa away, Newcastle at home, and then Manchester City away...how are these "good fixtures"?!

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        2. Dubem_FC
          • 11 Years
          57 mins ago

          His team is the good fixture.

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Correct, they’re dead last, with good reason!

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  7. Kroenius
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    BB this ?
    Leno/Konsa/Thiaw/Bruno F
    Could change somebody to Barry and have 1,9 ITB. Should I switch Bruno -> Saka/Palmer/Rogers or upgrade somebody else, rolling 1 of 2 FT anyways

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    1. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Not for Saka for f*** sake

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  8. Waltomade
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Buy Semenyo or Palmer? Bruno replacement

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    1. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Palmer if not injured again after Tuchel call.

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    2. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Palmer

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  9. GCHILD2K16
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    WEEKLY REFLECTIONS OF Premier League Teams: WEEK 6

    KEY TO SUCCESS: PLAY THE FORM NOT PREMIUMS, PRICE OR FIXTURES EXCEPT HAALAND.

    MANCHESTER CITY [WWWWWW]: As per week 1-5, Contrary to Pundits expectations that Arsenal will retain title by 8 -10pts and assuming City avoid points deductions or relegation this season, Enzo Maresca’s team will likely win the title if Erling Haaland stays fit. He joins a small group of managers who have started their season with 6 wins. The players are understanding and buying into his required style of play. Another striker is still needed in January to ease Haaland’s workload. As for week 6, the referee influenced the game with a very soft Ryan Gravenbech red card but Rayan Cherki’s goal deserves a paragraph of its own. CHERKI scored a goal that took the PROVERBIAL..HOOOLIE. He dummied receiving a ball rounding one defender then collected a back heel from Josko Gvardiol, sat down and sent Frimpong sliding to the shops before slotting past Alisson. IMPUDENT. TOP BALLER. With Ipswich up next in week 7, expect another win and some managers to drop their triple card chip on Haaland. Rayan Cherki, a true baller, remains the best midfield option over Antoine Semenyo with Jeremy Doku now a legit option on his return from injury. Josko Gvardiol [1G, 4A] is still the standout defender with another assist for Cherki’s amazing goal after coming on as sub for Nico O’Reilly who failed to impress at left back on being given a rare start.
    BUY: HAALAND, CHERKI, GVARDIOL, DOKU HOLD: SEMENYO SELL/AVOID: FODEN, NICO O’REILLY

    ARSENAL [WWWWLW]: Let continue to be honest with you about Arsenal, they were lucky to win at Leeds who let them off after going 1-0 up by sitting back unlike Brighton last week who continued to pressure them. Arsenal has no attackers that any manager should fear. Go at Arsenal and they will fold. As I told people in week 3 -5, avoid double or triple arsenal defence as they will start conceding more with clean sheets being sporadic. Furthermore, I said to avoid Odegard and Saka include after he rose to 9.6 mil in week 5 as both are inconsistent with odd GA every 3-4 games if that. As I also stated, Kai Havertz was preferred to Victim Jokeres aka Viktor Gyokeres despite being injured over the international week. Saka and Odegard blanked, Ricardo Calafiori, the only defender I recommended, got the equalizer with Bruno G, my hold recommendation, getting the winner and Ezri Konsa getting def cons. Noni Madueke coming in for the injured Tzolis on the left did impress and will keep his place for a few week, but Arteta still needs to buy Nico Paz in January. A very poor Nottingham Forest team is up next in week 7 but even they might find a way to score at Arsenal.
    BUY: CALAFIORI HOLD: RAYA, HAVERTZ, RICE/BRUNO G, KONSA SELL/AVOID: SAKA, ODEGARD, GABRIEL, GYOKERES, EZE, WHITE.

    LIVERPOOL [DDWDWL]: Pre-season I warned people to avoid Florian Wirtz and many ignored me. Hey the world would be a dull place without people to laugh at. Like week 1-5, in week 6, WIRTZ remains an epic flop, not a PL player and persisting with trying to play him into form is like polishing an old watery turd. He is still destabilizing the whole team with limited impact during the Man City game. Liverpool played well for the first 65 minutes before the referee ruined the game with a soft red card. What we learned is that without injured Dominik Szoboslai, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak, Liverpool is a mid-table team at best. As per week 3-5, Konate who?? With defensive contributions in week 6 to add to his previous 3 Clean Sheets in a row, Jeremy Jacquet is still the truth. Isak is expected to return on Saturday and Iraolo will be hoping Szoboslai returns too.
    BUY: JACQUET/ARAUJO HOLD: ISAK, GAKPO, VVD, SZOBOSLAI SELL/AVOID: WIRTZ

    BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION [WLDWWW]: Good fixtures WK 7 – 18 [except LIV wk 8, MCI wk 9] Sold their best players in Jan Paul Van Hecke, Danny Welbeck and still performing with another win and clean sheet against Sunderland in week 6 despite Pascal Strujk’s Red card. Must haves: OOP Maxim De Cuyper with another goal and Pascal Gross with another assist in week 6 and another clean sheet for Bart Verbruggen. Consider Luka Vuskovic for defensive contributions. Charalampos Kostoulas as a cheap striker if playing 3-5-2 could work also. SEAGULLS TO KEEP FLYING HIGH. Given how bad other keepers are, Verb, De Cuyper and Grob are the best assets for a triple up.
    BUY: GROß, DE CUYPER HOLD: VERBRUGGEN, VUSKOVIC SELL: GOMEZ

    CHELSEA [WWLDLW]: In week 3-5, I was not convinced with Xavi Alonso due to his inability to get a regular tune out of good players like Levi Colwill, Maxence LaCroix, Reece James, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro. Week 6, Jordan Henderson and Pep Chavarria starts and Chelsea spanked Brentford 5-1 with Palmer getting 2 assist, Morgan Rogers scoring and Joao Pedro scoring twice. Key to this performance was the return of Moises Caicedo who has the odd goal in him. If palmer perform well in week 7 and 8 making 3 consecutive good games, then he becomes a legit buy over Bukayo Saka and Bruno Fernandes. Fixtures are easy until week 13 but the defence remains suspect so only keep Rogers and Joao Pedro for now.
    BUY: PALMER HOLD: ROGERS, J.PEDRO, LACROIX SELL: REECE JAMES, ESTEVAO

    ASTON VILLA [LLDLWW]: In week 5, I said that Unai Emery is an elite manager and Villa were always bound to return to form once all their key injured players returned. Week 6, Unai Emery’s team are starting to cook and looking good. Once again, both Johan Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson scored with John McGinn getting an assist and Buendia playing well too. Their fixtures improve week 9 or 11 but Jackson as 3rd Striker and Manzambi to replace the injured Schade will work well. Their defence is still woeful outside Suzuki so avoid the backline.
    BUY: MANZAMBI, JACKSON. HOLD: McGINN, BUENDIA, SELL: CASH,

    MANCHESTER UNITED [LWDLDD]: As per week 5, the Man U legacy, Dynasty, Greatness is well and truly cooked, over and likely never to reach anywhere close to the heights of yester years. Following the collapse at Brighton from 2-0 up to losing 3-2 to add to the hull loss and a lucky draw followed at Fulham thanks to Cunha’s deflected 89th min strike. Now add a draw to 10 men Spurs in week 6 and they were lucky to get a draw due to Spur's woeful finishing. Talks of Michael Carrick being sacked and end the season continue to gather pace. Horrendous looking fixtures to come week 7 to week 14. All their players are poor and understandable sell or avoid until further notice. Bruno Fernandez (11.9 mil) is barely a hold and moves to replace him with Palmer will gather support.
    BUY: NONE HOLD: BRUNO FERNANDES SELL: SHAW, MAGUIRE, LAMMENS

    BRENTFORD [WDDDWD]: As per week 5, put some respect on Keith Andrew’s name as Brentford are still performing with a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. Mikkel Damsgard's injury allowed Keane Lewis-Potter to play in midfield with El Hadji Malick Diouf starting in his place in defence. With Sepp Van der Berg due back, Kristoffer Ajer feeling the pressure scored to add to his clean sheet in week 5 from an Igor Thiago assist. Kevin Schade was playing well until his shoulder injury and Mamadou Sangare was only used as a sub once again. For now, only hold Thiago and Schade unless out long term until their fixtures turns in Week 15. The injured Mikkel Damsgard could also be an option once fit.
    BUY: NONE HOLD: SCHADE, DAMSGARD, I.THIAGO SELL: M.SANGARE, AJER

    LEEDS UNITED [WDDWDL]: A first loss of the season to the Champions would normally not be anything to scuff at except for leading and letting Arsenal off the hook. My week 5 buy, James Justin scored. Leeds have terrible fixtures until week 13 so would sell or bench any of their assets. If you must play an asset, Jayden Bogle [4.6mil] or Tarik Muharemovic [5 mil] for defensive contributions over Dominic Calvert-Lewin [DCL] are the only asset worth considering.
    BUY: NONE HOLD: MUHAREMOVIC, BOGLE, JUSTIN SELL: HARRY WILSON, DCL

    EVERTON [WDDDWD]: Still unbeaten after 6 games following a 2-2 draw at Hull represents a good start for David Moyes who was fuming after they could not hold to their 2-1. Solid defending [James Tarkowski and Jarrod Branthwaite] for much of the games and promising attack [Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall] remain their style of play with both Barry and KDH scoring and both Tarkowski and Branthwaite collecting defensive contributions. Outside of Coventry in week 10, they have tough fixtures until week 14 so don’t rush to pick their assets. Tarkowski (6.1mil) is immune due to likely def cons and GA potential and Barry as the main striker will get chances every game. Jarrod Branthwaite (5.5 mil) is a cheaper option that matches Tarkowski for Defcon but lacks GA potential.
    BUY: Branthwaite HOLD: TARKOWSKI, BARRY, KDH SELL: GREALISH, PICKFORD

    AFC BOURNEMOUTH [LDDDLL]: Marco Rose experimented with Rayan as an OOP Striker with Evanilson in the 10 with Ryan Christie replacing the talismanic Alex Scott in the midfield. Justin Kluivert and Junior Kroupi Jr are due back soon so that experiment will not last for much longer. They are still in the relegation zone after the 5-1 loss at Chelsea in week 6. However, they have good fixtures coming up WK 7 - 14 so they will start climbing the table soon enough. Last season’s solid defence without Senesi is gone under Marco Rose despite the addition of Adrien Truffert and Antonio Silva. Hill has 4 Defensive contributions and no clean sheet and is overpriced at 5.5mil. Despite blanking in the last 2 games at Liverpool and Chelsea, Marcus Tavernier remains a hold with 3 goals so far though Evanilson added a goal to his prior 3 assists.
    BUY: EVANILSON HOLD: TAVERNIER,SCOTT, PETROVICH SELL: KLUIVERT

    NEWCASTLE UNITED [DWDLWL]: Newcastle got battered 4-1 by Frank Lampard’s Coventry disappointing all the 500K new Hall owners who were consoling themselves mid game that they didn’t buy him for clean sheet and by the end of the game with 0 point and no GA were transferring him out. In week 5 I said leave Newcastle’s assets alone and will triple-down after this abysmal performance. Tough fixtures ensue until the Tyne-wear Derby in week 14. Sell all especially Wissa, Hall and Thiaw.
    BUY: NONE HOLD/AVOID: BARNES, DEDIC SELL: WISSA, HALL.

    NOTTINGHAM FOREST [LDDWLL]: As per week 5, it is still a myth why Glasner left Crystal Palace to sign for Nottingham Forest especially after losing 3-1 in the Glasner derby. My suggestion to avoid Morgan Gibbs-White (MGW), Rory Delap and Daniel Munoz proved right again after they blanked again. Woods has returned and their defence should be playing better than this yet this is definitely relegation form which feels very much like deja vu. Horrid fixtures follow until Hull in Week 13. AVOID, AVOID, AVOID, Claro? Capish? Capiche? ;-P
    BUY: NONE BENCH: MUNOZ, IGOR JESUS SELL: MGW, N.WILLIAMS, DELAP

    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR [LLDDLD]: In week 3-5, I raised the possibility that the Mateus Fernandez relegation curse could strike again for the 3rd straight year and team with Spurs fighting relegation as you cannot win games without scoring goals. Having spent the last 3 weeks in the relegation zone, Spur returned with a good performance against Man U and a draw due to missing so many good chances to score. Dominic Solanke and Mohammed Kudus were the main culprits whilst Savio played very well, signs of things to come perhap? Until you see 3 consistent performances, avoid buying any of Spurs assets. Antonin Kinsky can stay on the bench.
    BUY: NONE BENCH: KINSKY, Solanke SELL: VAN HECKE, PORRO

    HULL CITY (PROMOTED) [WWDDLD]: Excellent start to the season with some unexpected wins and showing unexpected resilience continued in week 6. Despite being 2-1 down, Mohamed Belloumi came off the bench to earn a 2-2 draw. That the earlier games solidity at the back won’t last forever is being proved right but expects enough wins to just avoid relegation. Rising to 5.2 million, Mohamed Belloumi [3G 2A] is the standout player to have with the goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis as a good bench option.
    BUY: BELLOUMI HOLD: EGAN/MENDY, SLATER, TZOLAKIS SELL: McBURNIE

    SUNDERLAND [LWDLLL]: 3 losses in a row is worrying and relegation form. However they have enough good players like Xhaka, Ballard, Brobbery and Enzo Le Fee to win enough games to avoid relegation. If you must, hold their players for the next three fixtures at Bournemouth, Leeds and Coventry before jettisoning them as their fixture turn horrid in week 10 to 21.
    HOLD: BROBBEY, LE FEE, DANSO, BALLARD SELL: HUME

    CRYSTAL PALACE [LLWLDW]: Following a draw at Leeds in Week 5, Crystal Palace returned with an emphatic 3-1 win in the Glasner derby. Yeremy Pino and Daichi Kamada [1G 1A] starred with Quinton Timber, Jaydee Canvot and Tyrick Mitchell all collecting defensive contributions. The Squad on paper should avoid relegation but inconsistent league form and Europa League commitments raises concerns. Outside of Coventry and Hull in week 11 and 12, their fixtures are horrible until week 22 so AVOID ALL including Canvot, Richards, Mitchell and Strand Larsen.
    BUY: NONE HOLD: KAMADA, STRAND LARSEN SELL: CANVOT, RICHARDS

    IPSWICH TOWN (PROMOTED) [WLLWLW]: Despite the rush to buy Fulham players for their week 6 fixtures at Ipswich which I warned against, Ipswich won 2-1 with Dara O’shea and Abdoul Ouattara scoring and collecting bonus points. Only Leif Davis is still worth holding as the 3rd or 4th Defender rotating for their easier fixtures. Good fixtures to come week 8 to 17 so could also consider Emerson at Hull or Coventry as a 1-week punt.
    BUY OR HOLD: LEIF DAVIS SELL: DIOP

    FULHAM [LLLDDL]: In week 3-5, I stated that to avoid relegation, you need to score and Fulham will get goals, but they concede far more. Despite the rush to buy Fulham player [Josh King with 380k new owners, Gonzalo Garcia and various defenders], I said to avoid Fulham defence as they will concede and their players except Alex Iwobi or Oscar Bobb. Cue week 6, Ryan Segnsnon scored a good goal with Iwobi collecting a bonus point and Bobb nearly scoring but Fulham conceded 2 goals to lose the game. Hull and Coventry up next will see some interest again in their assets particularly King, Gonzalo and Affengruber given his 100% record of Defcon. However, avoid their defence with a clean sheet only likely at Coventry in week 8 if at all. If desperate, consider Iwobi or Bobb as a 2-week punt for the 4th or 5th midfielder.
    BUY OR HOLD: BOBB, IWOBI, KING, GONZAO SELL: LENO, CASTAGNE

    COVENTRY CITY (PROMOTED) [LLLLWW]: Annoyed by my Nepotism comment, Frank Lampard has responded with back-to-back wins against teams they were supposed to lose at with an emphatic 4-1 demolition of Newcastle United. They stormed to the championship title last year with performances like this, but they won’t play Newcastle and Nottingham Forest every week. Roberto DeZerbi’s improving Spurs is up next to provide a test of whether these wins can be trusted with nice fixture until week 14 including Fulham, Sunderland, Crystal and Ipswich giving them a real chance to climb the table. Sooner or later they will return to “conceding goals and not scoring goals” which is the perfect recipe to guarantee that they get relegated again. Van Ewijk returned with an assist and defensive contribution. That said, after getting his 4th defcon in 6 games, Bobby Thomas for defensive contributions and odd clean sheet as 5th sub off the bench is still the only asset worth considering.
    BUY: NONE HOLD: THOMAS / VAN EWIJK

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      B

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      1. Bavarian
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        This

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        1. Gazwaz80
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          I just went to buy/hold/sell…

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          1. Gazwaz80
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Plus: Leeds have great fixtures…

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Ai

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  10. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Having an absolute horror of a season, down in 3.1m. Three questions I would love any thoughts on:
    1) Plan was to roll the below team, stick with that?
    2) Would you TC Haaland this week?
    3) Kinsky or Leno?

    Kinsky
    Konsa / Calafiori / Gvardiol
    Saka / Rogers / Gibbs-White / barnes / King
    Pedro / Haaland

    Leno / Barry / Munoz / Davis

    2FT, 0.0 ITB

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Roll
      Maybe
      Kinsky

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      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Or Saka --> Cherki if you like a punt

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  11. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    It's not worth doing a transfer or a hit to get De Cuyper in for BB7 is it? 1ft 0itb

    Raya Kinsky
    Tark Hall Silva Konsa Kadioglu
    Saka Rogers Tavernier Barnes Gross
    Haaland Pedro Barry

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  12. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Interesting take pushing Bournemouth defenders after they have just shipped 5 goals to Chelsea.

    Irrespective of the fixtures turning I’m not sure I would be investing in their defence right now.

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Crazy ideas currently on show.

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  13. Old Wulfrunian
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    I just hope the new King isn't a troll like the old King.

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  14. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Good morning all!!

    Best trio on Free Hit here folks??

    A- Raya, Van Hecke, Rogers
    Or
    B- Kinsky, Gabriel, Savio

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      A

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Cheers mate

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  15. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Szobo --> Cherki requires both my FTs and Delap --> fodder.

    How about Szobo --> Belloumi?! And then Delap up to someone good post Ipswich?

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    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Both decent options mate!!

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      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yes but which one?! Do my thinking for me haha

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        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Haha yeh I didn’t really help there haha, Cherki option for me!! But both viable

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          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Cheers 🙂

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  16. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Would you go King or Tavernier?

    I'm looking for a cheap mid to fund Wissa > Pedro

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      King if just for the next few weeks then can bench.

      Maybe Tav if gonna play more regularly over the medium-term; but if that's the case then neither.

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    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably Tav long term but expect early subs

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  17. FDMS All Starz
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Raya Dubravka
    Calafiori Tarkowski Hill DeCuyper Muharemovic
    Rogers MGW KDH Schade Gross
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Idea is not many premiums worth the price so Haaland/Pedro Lerma cap and rotate the rest

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    1. PogChamp
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks good except maybe going without 3 arsenal on a WC on that strategy. It’s a bit sheepish but I would probably have Saka.

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  18. -GK22-
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Worth a transfer anywhere 1FT £0.2m itb

    Raya
    Calafiori, Muharemovic, De Cuyper
    Saka, Gross, King, Rogers
    Haaland, DCL, Pedro

    Dub, Schade, Tarkowski, Egan

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Roll

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  19. PogChamp
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    Always enjoy the differentials article. Sometimes helps with my score/assist bets.

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