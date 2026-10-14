FPL Gameweek 7 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Names from Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Coventry City feature in our Gameweek 7 differentials column.

All three players have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 1% or lower, well below the usual 5% threshold.

SAVIO

FPL ownership: 0.7%

0.7% Price: £6.5m

£6.5m GW7-11 fixtures: COV | che | CRY | lee | IPS

Gary Neville said after full-time at Old Trafford on Saturday night that he’d “feel a lot more confident being a Tottenham Hotspur fan… than a Manchester United fan”.

Faint praise, maybe, but Spurs were the better side in the north-west, putting in the kind of committed, if flawed, display that tentatively raises hopes for the upcoming run:

It’s fair to say FPL managers aren’t battering down the door of Spurs players for the above stretch. Not a single Lilywhite is in the top 30 most-bought players of Gameweek 7.

But for those managers with, say, a Dominik Szoboszlai-sized (£6.9m) problem to solve ahead of Saturday, Savio (£6.5m) might be worth a look.

Since he made his Gameweek 3 debut, he’s started every match – and there aren’t many in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad who can say that:

His one and only substitution came on his Spurs league bow, when fitness was still an issue. Since then, he’s lasted 90 minutes in each match.

While he’s blanked every time, he’s both the north Londoners’ leading shot-taker (eight) and chance creator (11) over those four Gameweeks:

Among FPL midfielders across the league, Savinho – helped by set-piece duties – sits joint-third for chances created in Gameweeks 3-6.

Opposition-wise, six of Spurs’ next seven opponents rank 12th or below for goals conceded.

ANTONIO SILVA

FPL ownership: 0.6%

0.6% Price: £5.0m

£5.0m GW7-11 fixtures: SUN | mun | LEE | ips | NFO

Backing a defender yet to keep a clean sheet in 2026/27 may seem like a thing of folly.

Bournemouth have conceded 13 goals in their six games so far, and are winless after the opening half-dozen Gameweeks.

But their first six opponents were all sides currently sitting 11th or above in the league table. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and unbeaten Brentford have all crossed their path already.

The Cherries’ fixtures ease up now right the way through to New Year, with the exception of a couple of red blobs in early December:

And, in actual fact, the Cherries’ underlying data is pretty strong. Marco Rose’s side are ranked fourth for fewest expected goals conceded (xGC):

Clean sheet potential is only one side of things when it comes to defenders, of course.

Defensive contributions (DefCons) are a major source of points, and Antonio Silva (£5.0m) already has eight of them. Murillo (£5.5m) is the only defender to have more.

At the other end, Silva has also racked up six headed set-piece attempts. Again, that’s second among defenders.

JACK RUDONI

FPL ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £4.9m

£4.9m GW7-11 fixtures: tot | FUL | SUN | eve | CRY

Coventry City have well and truly announced themselves back on the Premier League scene, following up an away win at Nottingham Forest with Monday’s 4-1 thumping of Newcastle United.

And up next: a ticker-topping run from Gameweeks 7-13:

Getting the scoring started in Gameweek 6 was Jack Rudoni (£4.9m), who stepped up to net an early penalty.

A £4.9m midfielder on spot-kicks may seem too good to be true and, in fairness, Rudoni admitted that he might not have had the chance to convert it had regular takers been on the pitch:

“As soon as [Cherif] went down, I wanted it. A few penalty takers weren’t on the pitch. I said to the lads, ‘This one is mine’.” – Jack Rudoni, quoted by BBC Sport

But those regular takers, we assume, are Haji Wright (£5.3m) and Victor Torp (£5.3m). Wright scored three penalties in 2025/26, while Torp was on target in the EFL Cup last month. The latter we don’t expect to start much this season, while the former is likely injured till well after the November international break. Even then, Coventry now have two or three other options up top.

So, there is a possibility that Rudoni keeps spot-kicks.

Aside from penalties, Rudoni is on a share of set pieces: six corners and as many crossed free-kicks in the last four Gameweeks.

And even taking away his penalty, he’d still be Coventry’s leading man for expected goal involvement (xGI).

While he’s no high-volume shooter, he does seem to have a knack for getting into good goalscoring positions. Big chances came against the might of Arsenal, Man City and Brighton, even before Monday’s penalty.

Above: Rudoni’s xG shotmap in 2026/27 – the bigger the circle, the better the chance

A name to consider for managers opting for a 4-4-2/3-4-3 and needing the occasional run-out from a fifth midfielder.