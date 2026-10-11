Scout Notes

FPL notes: Schade + Schuster injury updates, Sangare a sub again

11 October 2026 48 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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We begin our Scout Notes for Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with the two-all draw between Aston Villa and Brentford.

Both clubs held the lead in this match, but only for two minutes each, with equalisers quickly restoring parity.

Here are the main Fantasy talking points.

injury Schade

SCHADE INJURY

Villa v Brentford might not seem like an obvious place to start the Scout Notes but an injury to the 16%-owned Kevin Schade (£6.2m) was one reason to.

The German injured his shoulder in a first-half tangle with Matty Cash (£4.4m) and, although he continued until after the break, he finally accepted defeat and trudged off seven minutes into the second half.

“Yeah, he probably wasn’t right at half-time. He wanted to give it a go, which is credit to him. He’s picked up a shoulder injury, so we’ll see how he is on in the coming days.” – Keith Andrews on Kevin Schade, speaking after full-time to TV media

“Not entirely sure how he is but he was clearly in a bit of pain.” – Keith Andrews on Kevin Schade, speaking to in-house club media

Schade had racked up four shots in just 52 minutes, exhibiting the goal threat that had led to a surge in FPL ownership.

injury Schade

Above: Kevin Schade’s xG shotmap in Gameweek 6

A decent third-minute chance went off-target, while he later forced Zion Suzuki (£5.0m) into a stop with a volley. That was his last contribution of the game.

SANGARE BENCHED AGAIN + JANELT ON DEFCON TRAIL ONCE MORE

Staying with the theme of well-owned Brentford midfielders, Mamadou Sangare (£5.6m) was benched again.

Sangare was jettisoned by nearly 300,000 managers ahead of Gameweek 6 but he still features in 8.7% of FPL squads, especially those Wildcarded ones from Gameweeks 3/4.

The Mali international actually did well when he came on and racked up an impressive 11 defensive contributions in 38 minutes, just one short of the required number for DefCon points. Whether this positive cameo was enough to get him back in the side remains to be seen.

injury Schade

Brentford’s two starting budget central midfielders, Yehor Yarmoliyk (£4.8m) and Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) both delivered. Janelt banked DefCon points for the fourth time this season, while Yarmoliuk lashed in the Bees’ opener.

“I’ve been saying for a number of weeks, I just feel like he’s coming on, in the respect he’s been calmer in training, around the box and how he’s finishing. He’s worked very hard from day one in pre-season. It’s been an area of his game we’ve looked to focus on.” – Keith Andrews on Yehor Yarmoliuk

Janelt did pick up his fourth booking of the campaign, however, so he is now just one caution from a ban.

We thought Yarmoliuk might get the nod in the ’10’ on Saturday, with Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.4m) out and Mathias Jensen (£5.4m) only fit enough for bench duty, but it was instead the versatile Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.5m) who deputised.

El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.5m) came in at left-back, where Lewis-Potter had previously played, and performed well.

SCHUSTER INJURY, AJER SCORES + VAN DEN BERG RETURNS

There was another Brentford injury to report, with centre-half Jannik Schuster (£4.5m) coming off at half-time.

“Jannik picked up a knock during the week. Didn’t quite look amazing in training yesterday how he was moving. Felt it was similar today in the warm-up. There was just a little incident with his ankle. So, it was the right decision just to take him out of the firing line.” – Keith Andrews on Jannik Schuster

Aaron Hickey (£4.5m) filled in at centre-half after the break.

Elsewhere on defender watch, the fit-again Sepp van den Berg (£4.9m) made his first matchday squad of 2026/27. Nathan Collins (£5.4m) is not thought to be far away, either.

Owners of Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) will be monitoring those situations carefully, although the fact that van den Berg wasn’t even fit enough to be a half-time sub means it may be a while before he’s in starting contention. Schuster would likely drop out first, anyway.

In any event, Ajer is impressing his manager.

“He’s got a good rhythm to his game, off the back of a really impressive World Cup, the stature that he has now at international level. He’s brought that form back into here and he’s a big player for us.” – Keith Andrews on Kristoffer Ajer

Ajer agonisingly finished one contribution away from DefCon points for the third Gameweek in a row. He compensated adequately, however, by getting forward – from open play – to fire in Brentford’s equaliser.

MANZAMBI GOES SHOT CRAZY

Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) has made an eye-catching start to his Villa career. Hauling on his full debut in Gameweek 5, he claimed an assist for John McGinn‘s (£5.4m) goal here.

What’s more, he racked up more shots (seven) than any other Premier League player on Saturday. No Villan created more chances (three), either.

He’s now been involved in 16 of Villa’s opportunities – either an attempt or a chance created – in just two Gameweeks.

On Saturday, all of Manzambi’s efforts were admittedly from the edge of the box or further out. Still, there was one decent first-half double chance, with an initial effort blocked and the rebound well saved.

Unai Emery is urging caution with the new arrival.

“Manzambi, like when Morgan Rogers arrived here three years ago, he will need time. Ibra [Mbaye], as well. The speed is very important for us, right side, left side, but he needs time, as well, to adapt to our structure.” – Unai Emery

A DRAW FAIR?

These two clubs had more shots (Villa 20, Brentford 14) than any other Premier League team on Saturday.

The Bees arguably played the better football and looked the sharper, but it was nevertheless Villa who carved out the superior-quality chances. The hosts were considerably ahead for xG (above).

Caoimhin Kelleher (£5.0m) had to make five saves, indeed. Most were routine in nature, but there was one excellent stop to deny McGinn from point-blank range.

Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m) continued his own solid start to life at Villa by following in a blocked Emi Buendia (£5.9m) shot to quickly cancel out Yarmolyuk’s opener. Jackson has had an impressive 10 attempts across the last two Gameweeks, scoring twice.

A goalless hour or so followed before McGinn and Ajer struck in quick succession. McGinn has now delivered a return in three successive matches.

Igor Thiago (£7.8m) couldn’t add to his drought-breaking Gameweek 5 goal and could only register one shot. He did, however, claim the assist when his deflected cross fell to Yarmolyuk for the opener.

RUGGERI + HEMMINGS UPDATES

Villa suffered two injuries of their own.

Matteo Ruggeri (£4.5m) was forced off at half-time with a hamstring issue and faces assessment. Budget midfielder George Hemmings (£4.5m) missed out with a minor knee complaint but could return in midweek.

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48 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dr Funk
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    De Cuyper is in 32.6 percent of teams.

    That means only 32.6 percent of teams are active as no serious FPL player wouldn't have him by now.

    🙂

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    1. THE Wild Rover
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Plenty of active players benched him, and they won’t be included in that figure.

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      1. Dr Funk
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        An in form forward, listed as a defender in one of the leagues most attacking teams is fixture proof.

        Never bench him!

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        1. THE Wild Rover
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Thanks Captain hindsight.

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          1. Dr Funk
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Had him from week 1 and played him every week.

            Not hindsight.

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            1. THE Wild Rover
              • 16 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Of course it is. If he had blanked you wouldn’t be saying it.

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              1. Dr Funk
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 46 mins ago

                But he didn't. And he was never going to.

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                1. THE Wild Rover
                  • 16 Years
                  2 hours, 28 mins ago

                  ‘And he was never going to’ 😆

                  Classic hindsight. I didn’t see you posting this before the game. Anyway, I’m bored now. Congratulations on being so amazing, I wish I was you.

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                  1. Dr Funk
                    • 14 Years
                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Thanks. Means a lot. 🙂

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                2. BeaversWithAttitude
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 17 mins ago

                  I see. So you captained him? This 'never a doubt' scoring defender?

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                  1. Dr Funk
                    • 14 Years
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Nah, captained Rogers. Im not saying De Cuyper is going to score the most points of every player every week.

                    Im saying hes...
                    - Cheap
                    - Attacking
                    - OOP
                    - Playing for Brighton

                    What possible reason can someone have to not gave him by now.

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I'm active and I don't own him. I own Hall!

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      1. Dr Funk
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Also a good pick, that's why I have both.

        De Cupyer was cheaper, more attacking and in a better team.

        In a decade of playing this nonsense I've never been more sure about wanting a player.

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      2. Kroenius
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I'm active and own neither on WC. Captained Bruno as well. Below 4 mil mark but as a "rookie" (played like 3 MD last year)

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    3. Caligula's third favou…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Loads of us don't own him. But then the day I become a serious FPL player is the day my soul dies.

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  2. PogChamp
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Who to play?

    A) Belloumi FUL(a)
    B) Hall AVL(h)
    C) Barry CHE(h)
    D) Tarkowski CHE(h)

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Hall

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    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      B

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    3. PogChamp
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yes probably Hall now that Belloumi has been benched today.

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  3. THE Wild Rover
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Crystal Palace XI: Benitez, Mitchell, Canvot, Lerma, Pino, Kamada, Wharton, Strand Larsen, Timber, Khalaili, Richards.
    Subs: Matthews, Sarr, Nketiah, McNeil, Hughes, Ahanor, Doucoure, Guessand, Mingueza.

    Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Diomande, Williams, Murillo, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Delap, Schlager, McAtee, Munoz, Aina.
    Subs: Victor, Sangar, Hudson-Odoi Dominguez, Wood, Kalimuendo, Yates, Cunha, Netz.

    Hull XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles; Gelhardt, Crooks, Slater, Thomas, McBurnie.
    Subs: Phillips, Morita, Belloumi, McNair, Norton-Cuffy, Stroud, Herrington, Iroegbunam, Vaz.

    Everton XI: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Armstrong, Garner; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.
    Subs: Travers, O'Brien, George, Dibling, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Rohl, Graham.

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  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    I could have that team with 2 fts. Gtg for BB? 0.5 itb
    Leno
    Konsa Cala de Cuyper
    Palmer saka mgw gross
    Haaland (c) dcl gonzalo

    Kinsky munoz muha Gomez

    Cheers and gl

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Which week for BB?

      I only had a brief look but Gw9 with Hull at home to Ipswich seems an opportunity for the second goalkeeper and 8th attacker etc.

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        This GW. Cheers

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    2. Dr Funk
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Pretty much as good as it gets.

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Thanks

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  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Switched my captain from MGW to Bruno yesterday morning, who should I blame?

    Never really considered captain on Mbeumo or Palmer, played Pedro and benched Havertz and got away with that one.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Switched out Konsa for Thomas after your "Konsa benched" leak. Who should I blame??

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      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        the tosspot who posted it on twitter in the first place

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Me

        Sorry about that

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      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Mind

        I benched 2 points and have Mitchel as first sub

        How many points did Konsa get?

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          He got 4

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          1. Bobby Digital
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Not the end of the world...

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  6. Old Wulfrunian
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Start one please.
    a)Hall
    b)Mitchell
    c)Muharemović

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      A

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    2. aleksios
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      A

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  7. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Early thoughts for next week?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori | De Cuyper | Shaw*
    Bruno | Palmer | Cherki | Groß | King
    Haaland | Joao Pedro

    Dubravka | Davis | Thomas | Walle Egeli

    1FT, 0.4ITB. Still have WC

    Thinking Shaw to Robinson/Affengruber/Sessegnon or Justin/Bogle.

    Thanks

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Shaw to Bogle

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      1. aleksios
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        +1

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  8. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    My rival did these transfers this week for a 4 point hit:

    Hume > Affengruber
    Tzolis > Barnes
    Mbuemo > Saka
    Stach > Slater

    Good or bad transfers?

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    1. aleksios
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      So so.

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    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Bad for me. Saka in for a hit wasn't worth it and Mbeumo could have been kept for now. A single transfer of Tzolis > someone would have been enough.

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  9. aleksios
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    1 ft 1.9 itb. Gakpo to Rogers the obvious move and BB?

    --Verbr
    --Cala--Konsa--Hall
    --Cherki--Ode--Palmer--Gross
    --Haaland--JP--Wissa

    --Tzolakis--Gakpo--DeCuyper--Ajayi.

    Thanks guys.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Good move, not so sure about BB though

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  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Would you lose Konsa to De Cuyper??? Have Raya and Calafiori

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yes

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!! Seems logical!!

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  11. The Kopites
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Triple Chelsea attack too much? 2FT
    Saka + Schade -> Palmer, Munzambi

    Raya
    Cala Gvardiol Hall Cuyper
    Saka Tavernier Rogers GroB
    Haaland Pedro

    4.0/kostoulas/schade/thomas

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      More like triple Chelsea attack is not enough hehe

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