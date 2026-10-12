Scout Notes

FPL notes: Szoboszlai injury latest, Haaland again + Doku impact

12 October 2026 28 comments
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Manchester City recorded a sixth straight Premier League win on Sunday, as they triumphed 3-0 over Liverpool.

Here are our Scout Notes from Anfield.

SZOBOSZLAI INJURY LATEST

In addition to the known injuries to Alexander Isak (£9.0m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.2m), Liverpool were also without Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.9m) on Sunday.

The 29.4%-owned midfielder missed out with a minor hamstring issue

“Dom came from the national team with tiredness and overload. We put him as a floater in the training session to try to protect him, but he was not feeling okay.

“It is something very small but now we play four games in 10 days, so it’s going to be difficult because now we fly to Austria in two days. I think it’s going to be difficult to recover any of the injured players.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool will look to bounce back from this defeat when they take on Austrian side LASK in the Champions League on Wednesday. That’s followed by a trip to Brentford in Gameweek 7.

Image from Legomane

Ryan Gravenberch (£5.8m) meanwhile will serve a one-match ban and miss Gameweek 7 after his red card at Anfield.

DOKU “VERY GOOD”

After a forgettable first 45 minutes, the second half was thankfully much better.

But in truth, the game completely turned after Gravenberch’s 62nd-minute red card for a second bookable offence, which this momentum graph captures nicely.

Prior to that, Liverpool were on top.

“I think it’s obvious. We’ve played two games today. One game until the 60th minute and then another game after the red card. We were the best team in the first game and then they were better.” – Andoni Iraola

However, in their first match since being found guilty of breaching financial rules, City quickly secured victory, with goals from Erling Haaland (£15.6m) – who previously should have scored after being played in by Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) – Jeremy Doku (£7.4m) and Rayan Cherki (£7.8m) in 13 minutes.

Substitute Doku was a constant threat upon his introduction in the second-half, with a signature goal and an assist.

The winger hasn’t started a match all season, however, and it sounds like he will have to make do with an impact role again against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek…

“Good against Sunderland from the bench, good today from the bench, and will probably be on the bench again PSG just to do the same strategy. It’s very good he’s back.” – Enzo Maresca on Jeremy Doku

“Outstanding – Jeremy was very good but we need to take care of him. He is important but only just back from injury.” – Enzo Maresca on Jeremy Doku

Image from Legomane

Elsewhere, Haaland – who was subbed off for a partial breather in the 80th minute – netted for the fifth Gameweek in a row.

Cherki also impressed, with a match-high five shots.

Phil Foden (£6.8m) meanwhile served the final game of his ban on Sunday.

GVARDIOL BENCHED, ANDERSON IMPRESSES

Enzo Maresca made one alteration from Gameweek 5, with Nico O’Reilly (£6.3m) a surprise starter at left-back.

He exited the England camp midway through the international break for “further assessment”, but lined up here, replacing the benched Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m).

Gvardiol had notably racked up 360 minutes while playing for Croatia during the break. However, even with limited pitch on Sunday, he promptly supplied the assist for Cherki’s strike.

With his advanced positioning under Maresca, it was Gvardiol’s fourth assist and fifth attacking return of 2026/27 so far.

Elliot Anderson (£6.3m) also deserves a mention.

He was superb in the middle of the park and supplied the assist for Doku’s goal, but missed out on defensive contribution (DefCon) points, with eight…

KOUMAS UP FRONT

With Isak, Gakpo and Szoboszlai injured, Lewis Koumas (£5.0m) started up front for Liverpool.

Image from BBC Sport

The youngster, who was flanked by Victor Munoz (£6.5m) and Bradley Barcola (£8.0m), made his first Premier League start and put in a decent shift, with plenty of energy and intensity from the front.

Munoz was lively, too, but Liverpool lacked quality in the final-third, with both Florian Wirtz (£7.3m) and Barcola poor.

Then, once Gravenberch was sent off, they completely capitulated.

From an attacking perspective, it just isn’t clicking for Andoni Iraola’s side right now.

They didn’t create a single big chance against City, and they’ve now scored just seven goals this season, fewer than 12 other teams.

They are also in the bottom four for big chances…

The sooner they can recover Isak, Gakpo and Szoboszlai the better, then, particularly with a tricky run of Premier League matches to come, with Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal up next.

28 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    A. Odegaard > Mbeumo
    B. Odegaard > Cherki (if rested midweek)
    C. Keep Odegaard and roll FT

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      What's the rest of your midfield ?

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      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        12 mins ago

        Palmer Rogers Gross Odegaard 4.5

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    2. SkallaBrak
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Sitting with the same dilemma.. Surely on paper Cherki is the best option?

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      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        10 mins ago

        Leaning that way, and just accepting that there will be 30 mins off the bench every so often. I like Mbeumo but clear issues at the moment at the club. Semenyo also an option but patchy.

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  2. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Up to 35K after bench boost (mainly verbruggen) but regretting getting Tarkowski over MDC as my 15th man.

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Who is MDC ?

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Got it De Cuyper
        In all fairness you should have picked both

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        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          I had him on free hit earlier in the season but didn't expect Brighton defence to remain this good, and his conversion has been super high

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          1. el polako
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I just played my WC and didn’t include him because surely natural wingers will be back in the squad soon enough.

            I’m an amateur, any advice I’ve ever given here should be disregarded.

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  3. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Bottomed:
    Bruno F and sbozo to saka and mbuemo?
    will give me funds to start upgrading my defense next week
    Kinsky verb
    Cala williams Konsa Davis ajer
    Tavernier Rogers gross xxx xxx
    Haaland Pedro dcl
    2FTs 0.0ITB WC in hand

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  4. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Saka or Palmer as Bruno F replacement, and why?

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Palmer.
      - plays for a free scoring team
      - no Europe
      - better footballer

      The only risk is his ongoing injury management.

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    2. Bavarian
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      None

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    3. Ëð
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer

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  5. JBG
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Midfielders that aren't Cherki, Rogers or Palmer absolutely suck for consistency this season. I have Schade(who I'd easily keep tbh) and MGW who I need to get rid, but I don't want anyone.. Chelsea assets do nothing for me in my ML.

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    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      30 mins ago

      IMO MGW is a long term hold

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Points dodger deluxe

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  6. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Was out to do grocery shopping this morning but people just won't let me asking for autographs cause I scored 105 points this GW. Getting really tough to walk the streets these days.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Pretty sure they where throwing tomatoes at you and not asking for autograph..

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    2. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      first world problem

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  7. Lost for Wirtz
    22 mins ago

    Triple Chelsea
    Triple Brighton

    Are they a bit essential these days?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Feel very silly for removing Verbruggen last GW on WC, for Kinsky of all players.

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  8. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which option for free?

    A. Bruno Egeli VvD => Saka Van Hecke Pedro
    B. Bruno Egeli Szob => Saka Pedro Garner (or any other mid to 6m)

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      C. Bruno Egeli Szob => Rogers Pedro 7.9m mid

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    2. Lost for Wirtz
      4 mins ago

      C, that’s the one

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    3. Ëð
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

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  9. Ëð
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who is the best Bruno replacement if already own Palmer, Rogers and Gross?

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