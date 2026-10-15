FPL Gameweek 7: Best clean sheet odds

Ahead of Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we take a look at the sides with the best clean sheet odds.

Each week, we use the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker to assess every Premier League team’s projected clean sheet chances.

The percentages give FPL managers another useful tool when weighing up their defensive picks, transfers and starting XI decisions.

GAMEWEEK 7: CLEAN SHEET PERCENTAGES

SUMMARY

It’s uncommon for four sides to reach or exceed a 40% clean sheet projection in any given Gameweek.

Manchester City top the list (48%). Enzo Maresca’s side host promoted Ipswich Town, providing a good opportunity to keep their sixth clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

Just below them are some familiar names. Arsenal (43%) recorded back-to-back clean sheets in the Champions League in midweek. An away clash with Nottingham Forest could see the Gunners continue that defensive form.

Completing the top four are Tottenham Hotspur (40%) and Fulham (40%). The latter have managed just one league clean sheet this season, but a home meeting with Hull City offers encouragement. Meanwhile, Spurs welcome Coventry City after recently recording back-to-back league shutouts against Nottingham Forest and Everton. They’ve shown glimpses of defensive solidity.

Elsewhere, Brighton defensive assets remain popular. The Seagulls have a 36% chance of keeping a clean sheet against Crystal Palace. They’ve already managed four Premier League shutouts this season, so another could be on the cards.

At the other end of the projections, an unusually high six sides fall below 20% this week. Ipswich sit bottom with just a 7% chance of keeping a clean sheet. Coventry (14%), Crystal Palace (16%) and Hull (17%) also feature near the bottom, highlighting the appeal of targeting their opponents.

LOOKING AHEAD

As usual, there’s dominant coverage from the ‘big six’ in the clean sheet projections over the coming Gameweeks. You can find the full breakdown in our FPL Toolkit.

Arsenal lead the way, with some excellent opportunities to pick up clean sheets. Their 60% projection against promoted Hull City in Gameweek 10 is particularly impressive. They also have a 52% chance against Everton in Gameweek 8.

Manchester City are another side worth targeting. They have two fixtures with clean sheet projections above 40%, against Ipswich Town (47%) and Fulham (44%). Their remaining three matches all exceed 30%, offering plenty of consistency.

Tottenham are perhaps the surprise package, sitting third in the rankings across the next five Gameweeks. Their 16% projection against Chelsea is understandably low. However, they also have a 40% chance of keeping a clean sheet against both Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

The only side outside the traditional ‘big six’ to feature in the top six is Brentford. Meetings with Liverpool (20%) and Brighton (20%) slightly limit their appeal. However, the Bees also face Hull City (36%), Nottingham Forest (34%) and Everton (34%). Those three fixtures could provide opportunities for defensive returns.