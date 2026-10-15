FPL Gameweek 7 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 7 start on Thursday, with four Premier League managers set to face the media.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from all these pressers in the article below.

KEY GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM NEWS

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Andoni Iraola couldn’t tell us if Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Cody Gakpo (ankle) and Alexander Isak (quad) will be fit for Saturday’s trip to Brentford.

“It’s early for us to say, we have still tomorrow’s training. Obviously, they were not ready for last night. We have to wait and see. I think it’s still very early but the same way I said they are not available for the previous games, I leave the chance open this time, yes.” – Andoni Iraola

Ryan Gravenberch serves a one-match ban after his dismissal for two bookable offences in Gameweek 6.

Long-term absentees Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out.

Asked about potential rotation, Iraola said…

“In this period especially, when we are basically playing every three days – almost less than three days – you need more players. That’s why we changed the team a little bit yesterday. We will need to change again at the weekend, we will need to change again when we face Villarreal in another three days. We need everyone, we will need everyone in one moment or the other. Everyone has to be ready because we will need him probably.” – Andoni Iraola

More to follow…