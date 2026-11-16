Fixtures

Jump on, jump off: Best FPL fixture runs for each team

16 November 2026 11 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Before the start of 2026/27, we put together a ‘jump on, jump off’ modified Fixture Ticker for subscribers.

A lot of those runs are now over or ongoing, so we thought we’d refresh this graphic ahead of a busy winter period.

As before, we’ve isolated the best fixture runs we can find for each Premier League side (with two exceptions!) from Gameweek 11 onwards.

This is a Members article but we’ve currently got a free trial on ahead of Saturday’s deadline, so you won’t have to pay a penny to access it!

HOW WE IDENTIFIED FAVOURABLE FIXTURE RUNS

The colour-coded Fixture Ticker is the inspiration for this piece. With the fixtures coloured by difficulty, we are able to see favourable runs at a glance.

The fixtures we’ve isolated belong to appealing stretches of games but sometimes there will be a less enticing fixture among an otherwise strong sequence.

We’ve set the minimum at four matches for each run. The instances where you see three matches are either the start of a good fixture run that stretches beyond Gameweek 26 (eg Arsenal) and the end of a current one (eg Liverpool).

Some players – Gunners players, for instance – will, of course, be deemed fixture-proof by many of us.

But this overview will hopefully help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.

TICKER OVERVIEW: BEST FIXTURE RUNS

11 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    loved the bengals kit last night,like to see spurs or leeds add some black tiger stripes to their kit,good to look at

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  2. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Kroupi Jr?!

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    1. Big Mike
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Not yet. His minutes are still a concern. Best wait and see how Utd line under the Poch first.

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  3. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Hi Guys

    If you were to BB this team which players would you change

    Trafford Kinsky
    Gabriel Tarkowski Vuskovic O’Shea Konsa
    Rogers Tavernier Gross Manzambi Mbeumo
    Haaland Evanlison DCL

    3 FT 0.4 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. LarkyTown
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      DCL > Jackson

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    2. Big Mike
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Tarkowski > Van Hecke

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  4. Big Mike
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    1 ft, 2.7m in the bank

    Raya
    Konsa - De Cuyper - Calafiori
    Tavernier - Rogers - Gross - Schade
    EBH - Jackson - Kostoulas

    Kinsky - Palmer - Hall - Mendy

    A) Roll
    B) Palmer > Wirtz
    C) Palmer > Mbeumo
    D) Palmer > other (please specify).
    E) Other (please specify)

    I'm looking at rolling and then doing Palmer > Mbeumo plus Kostoulas > Isak in gwk 12.

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    1. Lost for Wirtz
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      If EBH blanks again would you sell him for Isak?

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      1. Big Mike
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Nope

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        1. Gazwaz80
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I’m doing this off her blanks against Fulham…

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  5. Big Mike
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Which is the best combo to own from gwk 12 onwards?

    A) Evanilson and Gabriel
    B) JP and Gabriel
    C) Isak and Silva
    D) Isak and Muharemovic

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