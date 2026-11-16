Jump on, jump off: Best FPL fixture runs for each team

Before the start of 2026/27, we put together a ‘jump on, jump off’ modified Fixture Ticker for subscribers.
A lot of those runs are now over or ongoing, so we thought we’d refresh this graphic ahead of a busy winter period.
As before, we’ve isolated the best fixture runs we can find for each Premier League side (with two exceptions!) from Gameweek 11 onwards.
This is a Members article but we’ve currently got a free trial on ahead of Saturday’s deadline, so you won’t have to pay a penny to access it!
HOW WE IDENTIFIED FAVOURABLE FIXTURE RUNS
The colour-coded Fixture Ticker is the inspiration for this piece. With the fixtures coloured by difficulty, we are able to see favourable runs at a glance.
The fixtures we’ve isolated belong to appealing stretches of games but sometimes there will be a less enticing fixture among an otherwise strong sequence.
We’ve set the minimum at four matches for each run. The instances where you see three matches are either the start of a good fixture run that stretches beyond Gameweek 26 (eg Arsenal) and the end of a current one (eg Liverpool).
Some players – Gunners players, for instance – will, of course, be deemed fixture-proof by many of us.
But this overview will hopefully help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.