Jump on, jump off: Best FPL fixture runs for each team

Before the start of 2026/27, we put together a ‘jump on, jump off’ modified Fixture Ticker for subscribers.

A lot of those runs are now over or ongoing, so we thought we’d refresh this graphic ahead of a busy winter period.

As before, we’ve isolated the best fixture runs we can find for each Premier League side (with two exceptions!) from Gameweek 11 onwards.

This is a Members article but we’ve currently got a free trial on ahead of Saturday’s deadline, so you won’t have to pay a penny to access it!

HOW WE IDENTIFIED FAVOURABLE FIXTURE RUNS

The colour-coded Fixture Ticker is the inspiration for this piece. With the fixtures coloured by difficulty, we are able to see favourable runs at a glance.

The fixtures we’ve isolated belong to appealing stretches of games but sometimes there will be a less enticing fixture among an otherwise strong sequence.

We’ve set the minimum at four matches for each run. The instances where you see three matches are either the start of a good fixture run that stretches beyond Gameweek 26 (eg Arsenal) and the end of a current one (eg Liverpool).

Some players – Gunners players, for instance – will, of course, be deemed fixture-proof by many of us.

But this overview will hopefully help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.

TICKER OVERVIEW: BEST FIXTURE RUNS