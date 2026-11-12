Who makes the FPL Team of the Season – so far?

November’s international break is a good time to reflect on Fantasy Premier League (FPL), so what better way than to identify the team of the season, up to Gameweek 10?

As most of these players are already established in the template, making it hard to gain rank, we’ll also discuss their future FPL prospects.

After all, you can’t afford to stand still for too long in this game.

PRICE + POINTS

As of Thursday, this XI costs just £79.3m. Throw in four usual-priced substitutes, and it’d still be comfortably within FPL’s £100.0m budget.

Racking up 706 points between them, making Erling Haaland (£15.8m) the perma-captain takes it up to a total of 776, which currently ranks 83rd in the world.

And that’s without any usage of chips or free transfers. Also, there’ll be a few more points for the one autosub required in Gameweeks 1 and 6.

GK – David Raya (£6.2m, Arsenal)

Between the sticks is 2025/26’s Golden Glove winner. Although expensive, he’s the most nailed-on part of Arsenal’s notoriously tight backline, one that hasn’t conceded throughout the last four matches.

In Gameweek 4, Raya even stopped a Sunderland penalty, giving owners a 14-point haul.

The only setback to the Gunners’ defensive dominance is that he’s not being asked to make many saves. Of all the league’s regular starters, only a couple have recorded fewer (20), yet this 2.00 match average is slightly better than last season’s mere 1.62.

DEF – Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m, Brighton)

Joining Arsenal on the most clean sheets is Brighton and Hove Albion, who’ve won six of their last seven games, each without conceding. The Seagulls’ incredible start puts them second in the league table, boasting three of FPL’s top four scorers, led by De Cuyper’s 75 points.

Playing ‘out of position’ as a winger, Gameweek 1’s goal, assist and clean sheet were the first of his 13 Fantasy returns (see table below). These are at least three more than anybody else. The Belgian should be on 14, really, having missed a close-range header on Sunday.

A consequence of being higher up the pitch is that he’s the number one defender for setting up chances (22), creating big ones (five), and expected goal involvement (xGI, 3.90). No wonder he’s risen in price 10 times!

It’s been assumed all along that, once fully fit, Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m) will eventually take De Cuyper’s place. But the 25-year-old is a huge reason for Brighton’s sensational form – surely it’s his spot to lose? Anyway, he should be safe for the next couple, as both Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) build match fitness.

DEF – Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m, Brighton)

Sticking with Brighton’s defence, summer signing Vuskovic pips De Cuyper for shots (16 v 15). Some FPL managers prefer the Croatian because he offers both long-term minutes security and better defensive contribution (DefCon) numbers (9.24 v 3.61 actions per 90).

In fact, if Vuskovic didn’t get substituted at Coventry City – his only time off the pitch so far – he’d likely be on five DefCon triumphs. None from the latest three outings, mind.

The teenager has world-class potential, and his previous couple of campaigns on the continent brought 13 goals. We’re already seeing such attacking threat at Brighton, netting past Leeds United, plus two recent assists.

Having multiple routes to points is huge for an FPL defender.

DEF – Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m, Arsenal)

2025/26’s best at the back by quite a distance, Gabriel was therefore handed a very high initial £8.0m price by FPL bosses.

This was expected to make him unpickable, but the lack of trustworthy midfielders – especially expensive ones – means that a lot of managers suddenly find themselves with money to spend and a desire to go ‘big at the back’. This team’s 5-2-3 formation certainly adds credibility to that strategy.

Gabriel is believed to be Arsenal’s safest defender for minutes, also adding a goal and five DefCon rewards to those seven clean sheets.

One interesting stat is that, after scoring a whopping 25 times from set pieces last season, the team currently ranks low for such attempts (35).

DEF – Ezri Konsa (£4.8m, Arsenal)

The Gunners’ other scorer when beating Everton 2-0 was Konsa.

41 points in the most recent four matches put him on the same overall total as Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.1m), but Konsa gets the nod here because he’s achieved it in fewer minutes.

Also, he’s cheaper, having been priced as an Aston Villa player. An outstanding bargain, the 29-year-old has allowed managers to double or triple up on Mikel Arteta’s defence.

Konsa rarely reached the DefCon threshold last season (three times), yet in new surroundings he’s already beaten that.

However, there are concerns that his eight-game starting streak might come to an end soon. Ruled out of England’s match against Croatia, the combination of recent knee niggles and William Saliba‘s (£5.9m) recovery opens up the likelihood of winter rotation. You’d probably still expect him to be in place alongside Gabriel in Gameweek 11, however.

DEF – Jayden Bogle (£4.8m, Leeds)

Elsewhere, it should be said that there’s a lot of luck to Bogle’s tally of 58.

The Leeds wing-back grabbed 15 of them in Gameweek 4 – credited with a goal and clean sheet – but the strike was later given to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m), and he was substituted before Newcastle United’s late consolation.

Right before that, in Gameweek 3, Bogle scored the opener, but came off before Vuskovic’s equaliser. So, 29 points from one actual goal and no team clean sheets.

But defensively strong Leeds have secured four shutouts, and will soon host Coventry, Ipswich Town and Fulham. That’s why DefCon monster Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m), two points behind, is gaining popularity.

Let’s not overlook Bogle’s attacking threat, though. He’s the joint-best defender for shots on target (five, see table above) and comes third for xGI (2.38).

MID – Pascal Gross (£6.3m, Brighton)

Now, a quick break at the midfield service station. Brighton’s penalty taker began at £5.5m, but quickly became a reliable asset for double-digit hauls, doing so in Gameweeks 2, 4 and 5.

Currently the league leader for creating chances (29) and big opportunities (eight), Gross’ recent mini-slump was magnified by his own goal against Liverpool. But scoring from the spot versus Brentford brought 10 points, plus his best xGI (1.52) display of the campaign.

Retired from international football, this fortnight will give the German a nice rest. Although Brighton are massively outperforming (+6.67) their expected goal (xG) estimate. Could a regression soon happen?

Since taking charge of the Seagulls, Fabian Hurzeler hasn’t witnessed a win from 12 December matches.

Another thing to consider with Gross: he’s close to a one-game suspension.

MID – Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m, Bournemouth)

Joining him on four yellow cards – and a league-high four double-digit scores – is Tavernier.

The Bournemouth attacker should’ve scored a sixth goal of the season when scuffing a tap-in versus Ipswich. A frustrating moment, but one which showcased the great positions the 27-year-old often takes (below). He even secured DefCon points at Portman Road.

Overall, Tavernier sits third for attempts on target (14) and has created the most big chances (five) without assisting.

It’s been an interesting turnaround for his underlying data. Ending 2025/26 as the top-flight’s third-worst finisher, compared to non-penalty shot quality (Shooting Goals Added/SGA, -2.98), Tavernier now has great shot accuracy (73.7%), as 14 of 19 non-blocked efforts were on target. Each shot averages 0.21 xG.

Looking ahead, there is a slight nervousness about his game time, knowing the Cherries have to juggle Europa League participation. Though his last three runouts lasted 86, 90 and 90 minutes.

Furthermore, both Tavernier and Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) took a penalty against AC Milan. He might ultimately be seen as second choice, but the Dutchman is also the likeliest to make way for Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.3m).

FOR – Erling Haaland (£15.8m, Man City)

Meanwhile, Haaland is the sole non-Brighton player to reach 70 or more points.

Originally £15.5m, being handed the biggest ever FPL price didn’t deter managers, and, as the only premium attacker who delivers, he’s in 78.9% of squads right now. Consecutive blanks aren’t ideal, but Haaland netted in each of the seven matches beforehand. Twice against Crystal Palace and Ipswich.

It’s no shock that he’s first for attempts (38), shots inside the box (37) and putting them on target (18). Every occasion has seen at least one effort on target and one big chance occur. Manchester City are still awaiting their first penalty, too.

Enzo Maresca might want to rest Haaland at some stage, but the sale of Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) leaves him short of alternatives. Phil Foden (£6.8m) as a false nine, perhaps? The new head coach is on three successive league defeats, so don’t expect any imminent rotation.

FOR – Alexander Isak (£9.3m, Liverpool)

After Haaland, the league’s top scorer is Isak. Seven goals in his last eight appearances included an early brace at Ipswich, missing Gameweek 6 due to a thigh injury – hence one of the aforementioned autosubs further propelling this team up the global rankings.

While he’s achieved the most bonus points (16) and third-most box shots (24), it’s surprising to see Liverpool be on the third-fewest big chances (17). Of course, this could get fixed during Gameweek 11’s hosting of the shambolic Manchester United defence.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) is back, which probably keeps Isak off penalty duties. But long-term injury victim Hugo Ekitike (£7.4m) should be out until late December, meaning the Frenchman isn’t yet a threat.

Those who’ve given up on expensive midfielders can suddenly afford both Isak and Haaland.

FOR – Evanilson (£6.5m, Bournemouth)

Finally, a forward whose reputation for wasteful finishing is in danger of disappearing.

Evanilson ended 2025/26 as the worst SGA finisher (-4.17) and the biggest xG underachiever (-5.03), so it made sense that he missed each of this campaign’s first four big chances.

But, out of nowhere, the Brazilian has scored his last five of them. One in every match since Gameweek 6, though admittedly they’re often a result of huge defensive blunders. This period’s only shots on target, too.

Still, last season’s second-most creative forward has four assists to his name, allowing him to replicate Haaland’s nine attacking returns. As part of the redemption story, Evanilson can now call himself an xGI overachiever (+3.51), and this position’s best for DefCon actions (65).

Our Fixture Ticker loves Bournemouth’s schedule, so let’s see if all this continues.