FPL

Junior Kroupi: When will he start + whose spot will he take?

5 November 2026 46 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Last season’s go-to budget forward, Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.3m), is back on Fantasy radars after his return from injury.

Now a (much pricier!) midfielder after a summer reclassification by Fantasy Premier League (FPL), he’s appeared as a substitute in Bournemouth’s last three league and cup matches.

On Saturday, he delivered an assist in the win over Leeds United after coming off the bench.

After plundering 13 Premier League goals in his breakthrough campaign, the appeal is obvious.

But how soon can we expect him to start, where will he play, and whose place will he threaten?

KROUPI’S 2026/27 SO FAR

Kroupi injured his foot at the back end of July at a training camp in Austria. He hadn’t played a part in any of the Cherries’ pre-season friendlies.

Back on the grass in October and returning to team training ahead of Gameweek 8, he made his first appearance of 2026/27 as a substitute at Old Trafford.

Since then, his game-time has steadily increased off the bench:

Junior Kroupi

Above image from our Minutes Tracker

HOW SOON CAN WE EXPECT A START?

FPL notes: Rose on Kroupi's fitness + Evanilson, Okafor injury 1 Junior Kroupi

So far, it’s been three substitute appearances for the 20-year-old Frenchman. So, when can we expect a start?

It won’t come in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League tie with Getafe, as Kroupi is ineligible to play. Based on Marco Rose’s comments in his press conference last Thursday, it probably won’t be in Gameweek 10, either.

“We still need to build up his game time. I’m really happy to have him back, to have his quality, but he knows he has to be patient in this situation and not get in a difficult situation with another injury. We need to get him fit, in a good spot, with more and more match time, and in between, good sessions of training.

“We’re going to get him in a good spot the next couple of weeks and then he’s ready to start again. If he stays healthy, then I hope he’s going to go on a run.” – Marco Rose on Eli Junior Kroupi, speaking last Thursday

After the Leeds victory, Rose added that Kroupi is still not “100 per cent fit” but that the Cherries are going to “increase his match time more and more”. A 30-minute run-out against Ipswich Town, perhaps, or could Kroupi stretch to a half?

“He could be a key factor for us this season because if you see, even he is not 100 per cent fit, how he understands the game, how he touches the ball, how he solves tight situations, how he assists the goal.

“Especially in the Premier League, where you get in certain phases of the game a little bit more space if it goes up and down, he’s just a guy who can make the difference and he worked hard today.

“He knows that he needs every metre to fill up his tank with energy and with power.

“Today he played 25 [minutes] and now we’re going to increase his match time more and more.” – Marco Rose on Eli Kroupi Junior via the Bournemouth Echo

Either way, it sounds like he’s still a little way off from being ready for the 60-to-70-plus-minute run-outs that would seriously put him back on FPL shopping lists.

Might his first Cherries start come in the Europa League tie against Celta Vigo in late November, or in Gameweek 12 against Fulham? Less than 72 hours separate those two matches, and it seems like a good time for Rose to start upping the rotation and minute management, wth the Celta match kickstarting a run of 12 fixtures in 41 days.

WHO HAS HE REPLACED WHEN SUBBING ON?

Here’s who Kroupi has come on for in his three post-injury substitutions:

MatchWho Kroupi replacedPosition
GW8: Man Utd (a)EvanilsonCF
EFL Cup: Aston Villa (h)RodriguezCF
GW9: Leeds (h)KluivertAM

WHICH POSITION DOES ROSE SEE HIM PLAYING – AND WHO WILL IT IMPACT?

 

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46 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sfowl123
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    What to do with Hall?

    A) Silva
    B) Van Hecke
    C) Vuskovic (already own De Cuyper)
    D) Keep and roll?

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    1. Ratatouille
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      B

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    2. Holmes
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'm doing D. Saving FT could be handy with IB after this GW.

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  2. faux_C
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Would you play VVD, Barnes or Gonzalo this week?

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    1. Holmes
      10 mins ago

      Has to be Van Dijik against Palace

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    2. Sfowl123
      7 mins ago

      Gonzalo is dead to me! Up there with the biggest mistakes I've made on this game bringing him in for that run

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  3. The Philosopher
    59 mins ago

    Thanking the replies on the previous post, here's the RP

    Have 2 FTs and potentially WCing after IB.

    A: Gonzalo -> Evanilson
    B: Cherki -> Taverneir
    C: Cherki -> Rayan
    D: A + B
    E: A + C
    F: Start both Gonzalo and Cherki and roll 2 FTs into the WC.

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    1. Holmes
      40 mins ago

      A

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    2. H Dog
      39 mins ago

      Not sure there’s a right answer here on who to bring in, but think you have correctly identified the players I’d lose

      Think at least A, and then it’s preference for the Bournemouth mid. City’s fixtures are good from an attacking perspective but mins risk means you probably can’t take the risk with cherki

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    3. Deulofail
      just now

      F

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  4. Tmel
    56 mins ago

    How would you rank these available mids on Draft FPL for next few GWs?

    1. Szob
    2. Ayari
    3. Foden
    4. Estevao

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    1. Holmes
      24 mins ago

      In that order

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    2. Holmes
      19 mins ago

      I would prefer some defcon guy over all these players, keeps the total points ticking until next option gets available.

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      1. H Dog
        12 mins ago

        Tbf who is that right now? Janelt? Garner?

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        1. Holmes
          1 min ago

          Janelt and Palacios

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  5. Mayor of Flair
    54 mins ago

    Konsa to

    A. Vuskovic

    or

    B. Van Hecke

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    1. H Dog
      21 mins ago

      Tough one - van Hecke just

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      1. Mayor of Flair
        1 min ago

        Sound

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    2. bobson5
      13 mins ago

      A, but not this week. Or at all unless it looks like Konsa will lose his place.

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      1. Mayor of Flair
        6 mins ago

        Thanks

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    3. Rhysd007
      13 mins ago

      I don't think Konsa comes ON as a sub so I would leave him in starting and assess next week. Provided you have a decent DEF to sub in

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      1. Mayor of Flair
        6 mins ago

        Here's hoping Davis at Bournmouth works out!

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  6. H Dog
    54 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, Tarkowski, De Cuyper, Muha, Gvardiol
    King, Gross, Palmer
    Haaland, Jackson

    Tzolakis, MGW, Schade, Walle Egeli
    1 FT, 1.4 ITB

    What’s the priority here? I think it’s getting an Arsenal defender but Konsa’s now got enough doubt I don’t want him, so leaning C

    A) MGW/Schade - Tavernier
    B) Wait a week and do King to Tavernier
    C) MGW - Tavernier and Gvardiol - Gabriel (-4)
    D) Gvardiol - Silva
    E) MGW - Kroupi

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    1. Mayor of Flair
      15 mins ago

      Tough one but I think Schade - Tavernier

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    2. Rhysd007
      13 mins ago

      MGW > Tav and leave it there?

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      1. H Dog
        9 mins ago

        Thanks was worried about no second Arsenal defender but think I can make do without one beyond this week

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  7. bobson5
    46 mins ago

    Which one to bench - Muharemovic, Rogers, Taverner or Manzambi?

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    1. Rhysd007
      14 mins ago

      Defender for me

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    2. G Banger
      11 mins ago

      9/10 I bench a DEF and Tots appear to be gathering some momentum

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    3. Brosstan
      1 min ago

      Manzambi

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  8. Rhysd007
    46 mins ago

    A) Lewis Hall >
    i) Gvardiol
    ii) Tark
    iii) Konsa (triple ARS def)

    B) MGW >
    i) Doku
    ii) Ensico
    iii) Iwobi

    Thanks!

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    1. G Banger
      13 mins ago

      I like A) Tark if you dont need the funds elsewhere and not keen on any of B), but maybe Enciso could be an interesting differential

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  9. G Banger
    46 mins ago

    After Calafiori and De Cuyper, my defence is:

    - Davis
    - Bogle
    - Hall

    Would you:

    a) Play one of the above (if so which one)
    b) Hall => Van Hecke / Silva

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    1. Holmes
      18 mins ago

      okay with playing Hall

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    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Do B if you have 2 or more FTs

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      1. G Banger
        just now

        Only 1FT, better to save until IB?

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  10. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    35 mins ago

    Hi

    On BB this week who do you think is the best 5m DF for this team

    Kinsky Trafford
    Gabriel Tarkowski O’Shea xxxxxxx Vuskovic
    Tavernier Rogers Gross Manzambi Mbeumo
    Evanilson Haaland DCL

    2 FTs 0.4 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed

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  11. paulojdsc
    33 mins ago

    What's wrong with Schade? Why everybody is selling him?

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    1. Brosstan
      5 mins ago

      Hes not very good

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      1. paulojdsc
        1 min ago

        Last month everybody: "he is very good"

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    2. Holmes
      3 mins ago

      1,0,2,3 in recent GWs.

      Only 1 shot in last 2 GWs doesnt help either.

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  12. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    32 mins ago

    "Mikel Arteta is using NASA to help fix Arsenal's injury woes with Google and Apple helping too - Paper Talk"

    this Arteta guy is hilarious

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  13. Deulofail
    21 mins ago

    A) Good to go
    B) Bench Konsa
    C) Bench boost
    D) Bench Boost + Konsa > Timber(v)
    E) Other (e.g. bench Kroupi)

    Trafford
    Gabriel (C)alafiori Konsa
    Rogers Kroupi Ta(v)ernier Gross
    Isak Jackson Evanilson

    Kinsky (lee) | Vuskovic, Hinshelwood (BRE), Muharemovic (TOT)

    3FTs. 7.0 ITB

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    1. Holmes
      3 mins ago

      Muharemovic over Kroupi

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  14. myteamissheeeeeeeet
    16 mins ago

    I saw Cherki played the full game last night. Probs a stupid question but here goes:

    A. Keep and hope he plays at the weekend.

    B. Get rid & who to? Currently have Palmer, Rogers, Gross, Ode & Cherki.

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  15. Barnaby Wilde
    3 mins ago

    I’ve got my finger on the trigger. Is this the right move?

    Gvardiol > Gabriel

    Current team:

    Kinsky (Dubravka)
    Gvardiol Konsa Vuskovic (Thomas Diop)
    Palmer Rogers MGW Groß Manzambi
    Haaland Jackson (Gonzalo)

    1FT 2.9 itb

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