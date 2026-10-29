FPL Gameweek 9 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 9 begin on Thursday, with nine Premier League managers facing the media – and set to provide us with some all-important team news.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from all these pressers in the article below.

The managers of the other 11 top-flight clubs should be in front of the cameras on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that Charalampos Kostoulas was merely rested for Brighton’s EFL Cup tie at the Etihad on Wednesday. The young Greek striker was not in the 20-man squad for that clash.

Yankuba Minteh (leg) and Mats Wieffer (knee) marked their comebacks with substitute appearances against Manchester City in midweek.

As for the rest, Chema Andres (hip) and Ferdi Kadioglu (hip) are expected to return in Gameweek 9. Both had to come off at Anfield last Sunday.

Pascal Struijk (hamstring), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified) and Stefan Tzimas (knee) are training again, spending yesterday with the under-21s as the seniors travelled to Manchester. This match looks set to come too soon, however.

Femi Azeez (hamstring), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Evan Ferguson (ankle) also remain out.

Quotes to follow

HULL CITY

There’s positive team news from Humberside.

Nobel Mendy (groin) returns, while Oli McBurnie (ribs) and Lewie Coyle (hamstring) have shrugged off minor issues from last weekend.

“Good, yes. Everything good.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Oli McBurnie

“Hamstring but nothing serious. He’s ready. He’s trained this week. If he has problems, we have Cuffy there.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Lewie Coyle

“Mendy, back in training. Everything is good. So, he will be in the roster for this game.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Nobel Mendy

Even Jack Butland (shoulder) is back in training way ahead of schedule.

Charlie Hughes (groin) is on the grass, too, but will first get game-time with the under-21s before marking his first-team comeback.

“Everybody, they are ready. We are in good shape. We have, I think, now 27 players in the squad, which is good. “It’s great but it’s also about match fitness, it’s about form, it’s about performance. I think we played a good game against Brentford. We have some things to improve. We played 35-40 minutes, a very good game. Second half, if we can extend these good minutes from the first half, we could be even much better.” – Sergej Jakirovic

Matt Targett (ankle) and Ilyas Ansah (back) remain on the sidelines.

We await an update on Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf), who had returned to training last week but who then took another kick to the calf ahead of Gameweek 8. He wasn’t involved in the draw with Brentford.