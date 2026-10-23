FPL Gameweek 8 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

The 15 remaining pre-match Premier League press conferences take place on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 8 team news.

Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola are among the managers facing the media today.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these head coaches, as they speak, in the article below. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

These pressers follow on from the four we had on Thursday and Oliver Glasner’s on Wednesday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday’s FPL Press Conferences 🚨 🍒 9.30am – Rose

⬜ 10am – Arbeloa

🕊️ 11am – Hurzeler

🐯 1pm – Jakirovic

⭕ 1.30pm – Arteta

🧿 1.30pm – Alonso

🦅 1.30pm – Sage

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

🔴 1.30pm – Iraola

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery

⚫ 2pm – Jaissle — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 23, 2026

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Yankuba Minteh (leg) and Mats Wieffer (knee) are closing in on returns but this match very likely comes too soon for the pair, with a Gameweek 9 comeback likelier.

Femi Azeez (hamstring), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified), Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Stefan Tzimas (knee) remain out, meanwhile.

As for Pascal Struijk, he’ll have a minor issue assessed after he missed the last three matches in all competitions.

Jason Steele sat out Thursday’s draw with Jablonec with illness but Diego Gomez and Maxim De Cuyper were merely rested.

Quotes to follow

BOURNEMOUTH

Alex Toth has joined Alex Scott (tendon) and Julian Araujo (thigh) on the injury list after suffering a hamstring injury in Thursday’s win over AC Milan.

“Now we’re going to miss him for some weeks. I think it’s a bigger muscle injury.” – Marco Rose on Alex Toth

Eli Junior Kroupi (foot) hasn’t featured yet in 2026/27 but is now back in training. While he didn’t/couldn’t feature against Milan (he’s not in the UEFA Europa League squad), there’s a good chance we’ll see him in Gameweek 8.

“This is the plan, to have him back in the squad. We’re going to see how he works tomorrow in training and after tomorrow but the plan is to have him with us in Manchester.” – Marco Rose on Eli Junior Kroupi

Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) is another longer-term absentee who is back on the grass, but he’s instead getting game-time with the under-21s to build up match fitness.

“Junior is coming back, Veljko is match-fit with the under-21s.” – Marco Rose

Marco Rose confirmed that Evanilson was fine after the Brazilian appeared to pick up a knock in midweek.

FULHAM

Emile Smith Rowe missed out in Gameweek 7 with “some issues” but Alvaro Arbeloa says he has a fully fit squad for the trip to Coventry City, which suggests he has recovered.

The Spaniard’s comments also imply that Hugo Larsson has recovered from a groin problem.

The Cottagers will definitely be without one player, however. Ryan Sessegnon begins a three-match ban, following his dismissal last weekend.