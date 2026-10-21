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FPL Gameweek 8 team news: Weds’ injury updates + Gibbs-White latest

21 October 2026 38 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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As is often the case when there’s a Friday deadline, the Premier League press conferences for Gameweek 8 are underway early.

Oliver Glasner, whose Nottingham Forest side contests the upcoming round’s curtain-raiser against Ipswich Town, faces the media on Wednesday.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from the Tricky Trees’ boss in the article below.

We’ll also round up some bonus European pressers from the managers of Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion (from 6.45pm), Crystal Palace (from 4.45pm) and Sunderland (from 6.30pm).

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GAMEWEEK 8 PREMIER LEAGUE PRESSER

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Morgan Gibbs-White (muscle) has trained all week and is available to face Ipswich Town on Friday.

“He’s ready. He trained the entire week and so, no issues.

“When your captain is available again, it’s important. We also know that Morgan is somebody who can create chances, who can score goals himself, and that is always very positive.

“But on the other side, I think we could see that without Morgan Gibbs-White, we had a very competitive team against the champions. This gives us confidence because we lost without Morgan, we lost with Morgan. So, he’s an an important part but he alone can’t win the game. So we need a top team performance.

“But Morgan, yeah, it’s good to have him back.” – Oliver Glasner on Morgan Gibbs-White

Nikola Milenkovic, on the bench last weekend after a bone bruise and hamstring issues, is fit to start, too.

“Milenkovic was already on the bench [last weekend]. He’s also ready to start, ready to play.” – Oliver Glasner

Nicolo Savona (knee) and Igor Jesus (calf) are the only absentees.

“It’s just Igor and Savona who can’t be involved in the matchday squad but all others are fine and fit.” – Oliver Glasner

EUROPA LEAGUE/CONFERENCE LEAGUE PRESSERS

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries have no new serious worries for Thursday’s clash with AC Milan.

“There are no concerns after the Sunderland game. Nothing special. Some cramps, but really nothing special.” – Marco Rose, quoted by the Bournemouth Echo

And they’re about to be further boosted by the return of Eli Junior Kroupi (foot). While he can’t feature in Europe, there’s a good chance we’ll see him in Gameweek 8.

“Junior is back into the team training, but not on the UEFA list. But maybe we can have him for some minutes in Manchester.” – Marco Rose

Alex Scott (tendon) and Julian Araujo (thigh) remain out, while Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) is getting game-time with the under-21s as he builds match fitness.

“Veljko played with the under-21s. He’s going to play again with the under-21s because he was out for a long, long time, but he’s back as well. So yeah, we just miss Alex. We have Julian who is still injured and the other lads are getting back. It’s good.” – Marco Rose

Scott is back on the grass but it sounds like it’ll be a struggle for him to feature before the November break.

“We’re going to go out on the pitch and we have to wait how he responds to the load. The first day he did, the response was not perfect, but some days later it was much better. So, now we can improve his training, but he will be not available for us the next two weeks.” – Marco Rose

38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. MetallicaJack93
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Barnes to

    A. Schade
    B. Manzambi

    Already got gross and tav

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    1. Stimps
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

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    2. Stimps
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B but save this GW surely?

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    3. Funkyav
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      not sure id bring manzambi in this week

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    How are all these press conferences slipping past the scout? Seems to be quite reactive and not very proactive at the moment. Scout has commercial relationships with the official Twitter accounts of premier league teams so how are they getting blind sided by Wednesday/Sunday pressers? Signing up to the club's official newsletters should fix this.

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    1. HammerSandwich
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      What in God's name are you talking about

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    2. Pumpkinhead
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I don't know about this. But I was a bit disappointed to see them do a betting add during the Mode and hippo scout cast the other day.

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    3. z13
      54 mins ago

      This is terrible news. I can't just go on twitter and spend two minutes searching it up, it better be on the website right now. Shocking from scout. Plus I need the pressers now, today, even though I won't make my mind up until friday.

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      1. HammerSandwich
        32 mins ago

        They should also be being proactive and reporting the quotes before they happen

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    4. x.jim.x
      43 mins ago

      Are you not bored of this by now - no one even bites, it's tragic

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  3. LC1
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Good to save FT here?

    Raya
    Calafiori De Cuyper Gvardiol
    Saka Rogers MGW Tavernier Barnes
    Haaland Pedro

    Davis Mykolenko Walle

    Happy with giving Gvardiol 1 more game and David can come in if he doesn't play.

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    1. Pumpkinhead
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I think if Gvadiol doesn’t start he will come on. Seems to be the way with both him and O’Rielly.

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  4. Brosstan
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Lovely friday deadline with useless game means there will be no leaks. Should be a Friday deadline every week.

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    1. Pumpkinhead
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      MGW playing Friday. Got to count for something.

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  5. Pumpkinhead
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Off to one of my best starts 200k currently (usually in the 7m at this point)

    Raya
    Hall, Konsa, Cala
    Palmer, MGW, King, Cherki
    Haaland, Joao, Solanke

    Grob, De Cruyper, Egan

    2FT 1.9m itb I’m concerned about Cherki but have no idea what do to. Any advice for this squad?

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    1. Funkyav
      9 mins ago

      If MGW is fine then you can roll as you will need to move on Solanke, King and probably Cherki and Hall soon

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      1. Pumpkinhead
        4 mins ago

        I agree that Cherki, King, and Hall will have to move the next few weeks. That said, I think I’m going to hold Solanke for a few weeks probably until gw 14 or longer. They have a real nice fixture run.

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  6. Atimis
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Assuming Gvardiol starts, would you play him or get Muhar? Else?

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  7. Barnaby Wilde
    54 mins ago

    Start Barnes or Gonzalo?

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    1. el polako
      7 mins ago

      Barnes.

      Palace’s defence is only imaginary.

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  8. TKC07
    42 mins ago

    Start Tavernier or Barnes?

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  9. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    33 mins ago

    start Tav

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  10. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    32 mins ago

    Guys, Bench DeCuyper or Hall ??

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    1. PogChamp
      8 mins ago

      I’m playing both but it’s a coin toss between them. De Cuyper for form and Barnes because he deserves one last chance.

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      1. PogChamp
        8 mins ago

        •Hall

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  11. Meta12345
    18 mins ago

    For gw 9 and beyond:

    A) cherki and rudoni
    B) tavernier and manzambi

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    1. Traction Engine Foot
      14 mins ago

      B

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    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      B

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  12. Kno
    17 mins ago

    Barry to dcl or save the transfer?

    0.4 in the bank so need to decide before the likely price rise

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    1. Traction Engine Foot
      just now

      Yes

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  13. Traction Engine Foot
    13 mins ago

    Would you start:
    A Hall
    B Neco Williams

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    1. Bobby Digital
      6 mins ago

      B, so you will have some skin in the Friday kickoff

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    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      B

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  14. Bobby Digital
    7 mins ago

    This will be the week when Bruno bounces back!

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  15. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Difficult benching decisions. Would you change my XI?

    Verb
    Cala Konsa DeCuyper
    Saka Schade Gross Mbeumo
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    B. Kinsky. Gvardiol (avl), Davis (NFO), Slater

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    1. Bobby Digital
      1 min ago

      I'd play Gvardiol and Davis over DeCuyper and Gross. Could massively backfire though.

      I'm playing Thomas and Davis over Gross and DeCuyper personally

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  16. Steve McCroskey
    2 mins ago

    I have both Bruno and Szob that I need to move on but only 1 FT so I assume Szob is the one to go first given he's injured. Who to shift him to with a budget of £8.1m

    A.Tavernier
    B. MGW
    C. Manzambi
    D. Someone else (have Rogers, Gross, King)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      just now

      D. Cherki

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