FPL Gameweek 8 team news: Weds’ injury updates + Gibbs-White latest

As is often the case when there’s a Friday deadline, the Premier League press conferences for Gameweek 8 are underway early.

Oliver Glasner, whose Nottingham Forest side contests the upcoming round’s curtain-raiser against Ipswich Town, faces the media on Wednesday.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from the Tricky Trees’ boss in the article below.

We’ll also round up some bonus European pressers from the managers of Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion (from 6.45pm), Crystal Palace (from 4.45pm) and Sunderland (from 6.30pm).

GAMEWEEK 8 PREMIER LEAGUE PRESSER

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Morgan Gibbs-White (muscle) has trained all week and is available to face Ipswich Town on Friday.

“He’s ready. He trained the entire week and so, no issues. “When your captain is available again, it’s important. We also know that Morgan is somebody who can create chances, who can score goals himself, and that is always very positive. “But on the other side, I think we could see that without Morgan Gibbs-White, we had a very competitive team against the champions. This gives us confidence because we lost without Morgan, we lost with Morgan. So, he’s an an important part but he alone can’t win the game. So we need a top team performance. “But Morgan, yeah, it’s good to have him back.” – Oliver Glasner on Morgan Gibbs-White

Nikola Milenkovic, on the bench last weekend after a bone bruise and hamstring issues, is fit to start, too.

“Milenkovic was already on the bench [last weekend]. He’s also ready to start, ready to play.” – Oliver Glasner

Nicolo Savona (knee) and Igor Jesus (calf) are the only absentees.

“It’s just Igor and Savona who can’t be involved in the matchday squad but all others are fine and fit.” – Oliver Glasner

EUROPA LEAGUE/CONFERENCE LEAGUE PRESSERS

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries have no new serious worries for Thursday’s clash with AC Milan.

“There are no concerns after the Sunderland game. Nothing special. Some cramps, but really nothing special.” – Marco Rose, quoted by the Bournemouth Echo

And they’re about to be further boosted by the return of Eli Junior Kroupi (foot). While he can’t feature in Europe, there’s a good chance we’ll see him in Gameweek 8.

“Junior is back into the team training, but not on the UEFA list. But maybe we can have him for some minutes in Manchester.” – Marco Rose

Alex Scott (tendon) and Julian Araujo (thigh) remain out, while Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) is getting game-time with the under-21s as he builds match fitness.

“Veljko played with the under-21s. He’s going to play again with the under-21s because he was out for a long, long time, but he’s back as well. So yeah, we just miss Alex. We have Julian who is still injured and the other lads are getting back. It’s good.” – Marco Rose

Scott is back on the grass but it sounds like it’ll be a struggle for him to feature before the November break.