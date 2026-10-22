FPL Gameweek 8 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 8 continue on Thursday, with four Premier League managers facing the media – and set to provide us with some all-important team news.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from all these pressers in the article below.

You can read what Oliver Glasner had to say in his press conference, held on Wednesday, here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🔵 10.30am – Maresca

🩵 1.30pm – Lampard

🚜 1.30pm – O’Neil

🐝 2pm – Andrews https://t.co/UrpQcBlKrw — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 22, 2026

MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland is “100% available” for Man City’s clash with Aston Villa this weekend.

The Norwegian limped off after the Gameweek 7 win over Ipswich Town but made a swift recovery to make the bench in Tuesday’s thumping of AEK Athens.

Enzo Maresca said after full-time in that match that Haaland was fit for Gameweek 8, and he reiterated that positive prognosis on Thursday.

The City boss couldn’t, however, say for sure whether Matheus Nunes (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (unspecified) and Nico O’Reilly (back) would be fit.

That trio had been forced off in Gameweek 7, subsequently missing training on Monday. Maresca had seemingly given them the all-clear in his pre-match presser before AEK, but they failed to show in midweek.

“We have a session this afternoon. They can be all of them available or not. “Yesterday they were all improving, and we’ll see this afternoon. Still a doubt. “For sure, Erling is the only one 100% available, and the other three we need to wait for today’s session.” – Enzo Maresca on Messrs Nunes, Kovacic, O’Reilly and Haaland

In case you missed the news, Antoine Semenyo (knee) will be out until mid-December.

More to follow