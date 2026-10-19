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Haaland, Semenyo, Szoboszlai: Latest FPL team news ahead of Gameweek 8

19 October 2026 49 comments
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Nine Premier League teams are in European action this midweek, with two of them, Liverpool and Manchester City, contesting UEFA Champions League ties on Tuesday.

Andoni Iraola and Enzo Maresca are thus the first top-flight bosses in front of the media this week, hosting their pre-match pressers on Monday.

Here are the key injury updates from both press conferences.

MANCHESTER CITY

It’ll be close to Christmas before we see Antoine Semenyo in a City shirt again.

The winger suffered a knee injury in the win over Ipswich Town and faces eight weeks on the sidelines.

“In the first moment, we expected an even worse injury. So, we were more worried but after yesterday’s scan, we feel much better because it’s not so big like we expected. Again, could be eight weeks. So now, in this moment, the most important thing for him is to recover. When he’s back, probably, I don’t know, around December, we have like a new player in terms of energy.” – Enzo Maresca on Antoine Semenyo

Erling Haaland is much less of a concern, at least. The Norwegian was hobbling in the dying embers of the Ipswich match but could even recover for Tuesday’s clash with AEK Athens.

“He can be available. We’ll see. We have a session now. We have some doubts after Saturday’s game and we’ll see. He was quite good yesterday, better. So, we’ll see today.

“For sure, to replace Erling, it’s always difficult, but we have some different options. We see tomorrow. It depends again also a little bit on the game plan but also there is chance that he can be available.

“Phil [Foden] can be one of the solutions. Not the only one. He can be one of the solutions. As you said, he played already in the past in that position, so he can play now again. But again, at the moment, the number nine is Erling!” – Enzo Maresca on Erling Haaland and his potential understudies

Three more City players were forced off on Saturday: Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Nico O’Reilly, the latter of whom has recurring back issues.

There don’t seem to be many worries about that trio, however.

“The rest, yeah, they are more or less all okay.” – Enzo Maresca

Maresca rang the changes against the Tractor Boys, and we can expect more rotation tomorrow and in the weeks ahead.

“Yeah, we need to pay attention [to players’ workloads]. No doubt. This is the reason why we did some changes against Ipswich. That’s why we need to do some changes tomorrow, to try to manage all the players in the best way, try to keep them fit. Even [then], some things happen, things that you cannot control, like Antoine’s injury.” – Enzo Maresca on rotating players, especially those who have been at the World Cup this summer

LIVERPOOL

Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Jeremie Frimpong (muscle) rejoined the injury list on Saturday. Szoboszlai missed out in Gameweek 6 before returning to the starting XI against Brentford, only for that appearance to be cut short after half an hour with a recurrence of the same issue.

“Jeremie Frimpong’s [issue] is a new muscle injury. It happened in the second, third minute that he was playing. Difficult to predict. We will have to wait till he recovers but it’s going to be difficult, I think, before the [November] break. We will try.

“Dom Szoboszlai is different. It’s not a new injury. I think it’s in the same place that was causing him problems last week. He hasn’t worsened the injury but probably we have to be a little bit more patient till he recovers fully. But it’s not like it’s something that now he has to wait a lot of time to come back; he’s more or less in the same situation he was last week. We need more patience with him.” – Andoni Iraola

Long-term absentees Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are still out.

Ryan Gravenberch served a one-match ban in Gameweek 7 but is now available on both the domestic and continental fronts.

Andoni Iraola suggested that he may rotate against Villarreal on Tuesday.

“I am thinking of putting the best starting XI [out] I can against Villarreal, but maybe it’s not the one you are thinking because some players are not fresh enough. Probably it’s better that someone who is more fresh should start.” – Andoni Iraola

49 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Today's Daily Sport front page:

    DefCon Hadley stole my missus! : shock:

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  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    In your opinion should I WC or just sell Fernandes

    Rest of Team

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Muharemovic Thomas De Cuyper Ajer
    Fernandes** Rogers Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    1FT WC available 0.1 ITB

    Any ideas or alternatives would be appreciated

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    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No way does that team need a wildcard - how many would you actually change? Fernandes is the biggest issue. You could probably do with a second Arsenal defender, but that's not essential with De Cuyper and Muha doing ok in there.

      You could roll this week with Man U at home to Bournemouth next weekend, but Fernandes to Palmer - or almost anyone else - is the obvious move.

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    2. Delta Varane'iant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Seems like a bit of a waste of your WC I would say, only the midfield that needs a bit of tinkering.
      Bruno is the problem, Mbuemo has somehow been ticking along despite looking completely washed and playing all over the shop.
      KDH and Rogers are perfectly fine picks and Slater is a bit meh.
      Bruno and Slater could easily be any combination of decent in form players: Gross, Manzambi, Cherki, Tavernier, Schade or punt for Barcola, Iwobi, Saka.

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  3. tim
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Best Semenyo replacement?

    Have Saka Rogers Schade Gross

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    1. FantasyTony
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Mbuemo maybe

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      1. g40steve
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Currently this

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    2. tim
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Manu are doomed, but not too many options

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    3. Bavarian
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Mbeumo

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    4. FDMS All Starz
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Doku if you are feeling risky, but wait for mid week

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  4. Supersonic_
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Leno
    Konsa Cal Hall
    Tav Mbeumo Barnes Saka
    Pedro Gonzalo Haaland

    Verb De Cuyper Gvardiol Gros

    2 FT - good to go here and review next gameweek?

    Players on thin ice are

    Gonzalo (want DCL)
    Barnes (want Rogers)
    Gvardiol (would downgrade)
    Saka (not sure who I would move to)

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  5. Stimps
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Wissa, Gvardiol -> DCL, Muharemovic?

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    1. g40steve
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Decent upgrade

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    2. jonnybhoy
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Yeah

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  6. g40steve
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    2FT hold or improve team?

    Play or bench Brighton this weekend?

    Raya,
    Calaf, Hall, DeCyu,
    Saka, Mbeumo, Rogers, Gross,
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL,

    Leno, Davis, King, Bogle,

    .1

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    1. FantasyTony
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Maybe Hall out but I think you're G2G

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Hold

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  7. Bavarian
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Who to start
    Groß or Schade?

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    1. z13
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Schade

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      1. z13
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I say that but I had both I'd find it very hard to bench Gross. I still think Schade is just a schade better though

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        1. Bavarian
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Cheers mate, thank you

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  8. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Really struggling to choose between Morgan Gibbs-White and Bryan Mbeumo - what's the verdict around these here parts?!

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    1. Bavarian
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Mbeumo, keeps ticking

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  9. FPL Emu
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    So, who does this Semenyo injury benefit in the City lineup, then? Doku? Foden?

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    1. Funkyav
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Doku and Ndiaye youd imagine

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    2. FDMS All Starz
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Think Foden, Doku, Ndiaye will all take turns playing on the wing, if anything might make Cherki more nailed

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    3. F4L
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      enzo

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    4. Warby84
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I couldn’t care less about the cheats…

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  10. ZakAFC_
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    On WC

    Raya
    Calafiori, Konsa, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Rogers, Mbeumo, Tavernier, Groß
    Haaland, Joao Pedro

    Dubravka, Muharemovic, Thomas, Kusi- Asare

    0.7 ITB

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    1. ZakAFC_
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Tavernier or Schade?

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      1. Warby84
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Schade over Mbeumo

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  11. F4L
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    is it worth considering gakpo still or with munoz looking tidy and with big money barcola about, the game time is just too meh? i still think he is their best winger

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    1. Warby84
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I still think Barcola will become very good, I’m aiming for him

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  12. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Is this silly? Seems to be so much in bank this season. Have these 5 defenders and choose which 3 or 4 to play rather than a 4.0 guy. Cagliafiori Hall De Cuyper Vuskovic Muharemovic!

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  13. Kane Train
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Would you keep Groß with Liverpool & Man City in his next 2 games. Or transfer out for Tavernier?

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    1. Warby84
      29 mins ago

      Season keeper

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    2. Holmes
      29 mins ago

      Liverpool is okay. Maybe City as well. Form over fixture and all that

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      1. Bobby Digital
        just now

        Planning to bench Gross and DC in the next two fixtures

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    3. F4L
      27 mins ago

      its sensible to keep. with the price rises as well if you wanted him back it'd be at a premium

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    4. FantasyTony
      15 mins ago

      Brighton are playing better than both teams, would be mad to transfer him out.

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    5. banskt
      2 mins ago

      I will keep.

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  14. Kane Train
    57 mins ago

    Can’t decide which one to bring in?

    A) Evanilson
    B) DCL

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    1. Bobby Digital
      17 mins ago

      A

      As a DCL owner

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    2. banskt
      5 mins ago

      Fixtures suggest Evanilson.

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  15. sunzip14
    47 mins ago

    Is Hinshelwood now an option or just play safe and get Groß?

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    1. banskt
      just now

      Groß, I think.

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  16. banskt
    43 mins ago

    Do you think I need to wildcard this team? Or, am I overreacting after the worst gameweek of this season?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori / De Cuyper / Van Ewijk
    Saka / Palmer / Groß / Cherki / King
    Haaland (c) / João Pedro
    (Kinsky / Delap / Hume / Shaw)
    1FT, £1.0m in the bank

    Main problems are: defense (Hume, Shaw, Van Ewijk), fifth mid King, third forward Delap and money sitting on Kinsky.
    If I WC, I will bring in Konsa, Muharemovic and Antonio Silva (for Van Ewijk, Hume and Shaw), extra money will come from downgrading King, Delap and Kinsky. Total 6 transfers. Cherki will stay even after WC.

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      No way this is a WC.

      You make super minimal changes to your actual starting XI.

      I'd just look at getting a better defender than Hume and then reevaluate as you go.

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  17. AnimeWish
    just now

    Hey guys! FPL managers 🙂

    I could really use some help with ma team.. I’m sick and tired of Wissa and wanna get rid soo

    Should I tranfer Wissa OUT for Thiago? I also have to downgrade Palmer to Rogers take a hit to afford it though so yeah

    What ya think?

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