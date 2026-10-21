FPL notes: Haaland “OK to start”, key rests + Gvardiol injury update

Liverpool and Manchester City were involved in high-scoring home victories in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Tuesday.

As ever, we’re here to dissect what these European ties mean from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

We start, in this article, with City.

The stats and graphics in this article come from our UCL Match Centre.

GOALS/ASSISTS

Result Goals Assists Man City 5-1 AEK Anderson, Foden x3, Cherki Fernandez, Lewis x2, Foden, McAidoo

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team No. of starting XI changes made from GW7 Players who kept their places (mins played) Mins for other players Man City 8 Donnarumma (90), Foden (90), Dias (83) Lewis (90), Khusanov (90), Anderson (90), Allan (90), Cherki (90), Gvardiol (72), Fernandez (72), Samba (62), McAidoo (28), Ait-Nouri (18), Reis (18), Braithwaite (7)

MAN CITY

The obvious place to start is Erling Haaland (£15.7m), who was among the substitutes against AEK. He didn’t get onto the pitch but the fact that he made the matchday squad was a good sign for Gameweek 8 – and Enzo Maresca’s pre- and post-match comments further eased concerns.

“No, no injury. It’s just to manage a little bit [his] minutes.” – Enzo Maresca on Erling Haaland, speaking before Tuesday’s win over AEK Athens

“Yeah, he’s okay. He’s okay to start on Saturday. As I said, we had five, six players on the bench that they were ready to go inside, but at the same time, they had a rest. That is good.” – Enzo Maresca on Erling Haaland, speaking after Tuesday’s win over AEK Athens

And there were rests for plenty of other players, too. Maresca made eight alterations from Gameweek 7, with Phil Foden (£6.8m) and Ruben Dias (£5.5m) the only outfield survivors.

(£6.8m) and (£5.5m) the only outfield survivors. Iliman Ndiaye (£5.8m) and Jeremy Doku (£7.5m) were among the others who didn’t kick a ball, which suggests they were being held back for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa. Antoine Semenyo ‘s (£8.3m) two-month lay-off looks set to present them with increased game-time between now and mid-December, and breathers here were a welcome.

(£5.8m) and (£7.5m) were among the others who didn’t kick a ball, which suggests they were being held back for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa. ‘s (£8.3m) two-month lay-off looks set to present them with increased game-time between now and mid-December, and breathers here were a welcome. The spanner in the works? Foden’s performance on Tuesday night. The England international started on the right flank, and went on to plunder a hat-trick. Yes, two of his goals did come after he had switched to a centre-forward role on the hour, but with Haaland expected back against Aston Villa, how does Maresca accommodate the versatile midfielder – if at all – in Gameweek 8? Operating in the hole instead of Rayan Cherki (£8.0m) is one option, but the mercurial Frenchman was at his best on Tuesday, so the City boss faces a welcome headache at Villa Park. At the moment, Doku and Haaland look likeliest to start, with two of Ndiaye, Foden and Cherki joining them.

“Yeah, a lot. Especially when I changed into that false nine role, I really enjoyed it a lot. I could find space in between the lines, in the pockets where I like to be, and then link the play. So, yeah, I really enjoyed that role tonight.” – Phil Foden on how much freedom Enzo Maresca gives him

“I was very happy with Phil, even before the red card [in the derby], to be honest. I said since day one that I consider him one of the best English players, for different reasons. In the last two years, three years, he was not good enough but I know how good he is, so we are just trying to help him, because we are sure that he’s going to help us this season.” – Enzo Maresca on how much Phil Foden’s form has improved since his dismissal in the Manchester derby

Foden’s first two goals were teed up by Rico Lewis (£4.3m), who made inside runs from right-back. It was something he did all night, and the full-back ended up creating more chances than any other player:

Foden’s first two finishes were excellent, while he showed predatory instincts in the striker role to tap in his hat-trick goal from substitute Ryan McAidoo‘s (£4.4m) cross. That point-blank-range strike swelled his xG to 0.89, the highest on the night, although Cherki did outdo him for shots:

The two combined beautifully for City’s third goal, with Cherki controlling and finishing superbly. The Frenchman was a Man of the Match contender until Foden sealed his hat-trick.

“I think Rayan, since we started, is doing well in terms of numbers, goals, assists. So, I’m very, very happy with his performances since day one.” – Enzo Maresca on Rayan Cherki

Elsewhere, Allan (£6.0m) deputised for Doku on the left, doing okay without setting the world alight. He hit the bar with one rising effort in the first half. Floyd Samba (£4.4m) led the line for the first hour, but it’d be a surprise to see him anywhere near a Premier League XI.

(£6.0m) deputised for Doku on the left, doing okay without setting the world alight. He hit the bar with one rising effort in the first half. (£4.4m) led the line for the first hour, but it’d be a surprise to see him anywhere near a Premier League XI. Matheus Nunes (£5.9m), Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) and Nico O’Reilly (£6.3m) all missed out. That trio had been forced off in Gameweek 7, subsequently missing training on Monday. Maresca had seemingly given them the all-clear in his pre-match presser, but they failed to show against AEK. There was no post-match update, either.

(£5.9m), (£5.3m) and (£6.3m) all missed out. That trio had been forced off in Gameweek 7, subsequently missing training on Monday. Maresca had seemingly given them the all-clear in his pre-match presser, but they failed to show against AEK. There was no post-match update, either. Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) replaced O’Reilly but he too had his own fitness scare, coming off after 72 minutes. Maresca did assuage any worries after full-time.

“He’s okay. He had a small problem during the warm-up in his back, but he could play and he was okay.” – Enzo Maresca on Josko Gvardiol