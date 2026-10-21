Scout Notes

FPL notes: Haaland “OK to start”, key rests + Gvardiol injury update

21 October 2026 34 comments
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Liverpool and Manchester City were involved in high-scoring home victories in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Tuesday.

As ever, we’re here to dissect what these European ties mean from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

We start, in this article, with City.

The stats and graphics in this article come from our UCL Match Centre.

GOALS/ASSISTS

ResultGoalsAssists
Man City 5-1 AEKAnderson, Foden x3, CherkiFernandez, Lewis x2, Foden, McAidoo

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW7Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Man City8Donnarumma (90), Foden (90), Dias (83)Lewis (90), Khusanov (90), Anderson (90), Allan (90), Cherki (90), Gvardiol (72), Fernandez (72), Samba (62), McAidoo (28), Ait-Nouri (18), Reis (18), Braithwaite (7)

MAN CITY

  • The obvious place to start is Erling Haaland (£15.7m), who was among the substitutes against AEK. He didn’t get onto the pitch but the fact that he made the matchday squad was a good sign for Gameweek 8 – and Enzo Maresca’s pre- and post-match comments further eased concerns.

“No, no injury. It’s just to manage a little bit [his] minutes.” – Enzo Maresca on Erling Haaland, speaking before Tuesday’s win over AEK Athens

“Yeah, he’s okay. He’s okay to start on Saturday. As I said, we had five, six players on the bench that they were ready to go inside, but at the same time, they had a rest. That is good.” – Enzo Maresca on Erling Haaland, speaking after Tuesday’s win over AEK Athens

  • And there were rests for plenty of other players, too. Maresca made eight alterations from Gameweek 7, with Phil Foden (£6.8m) and Ruben Dias (£5.5m) the only outfield survivors.
  • Iliman Ndiaye (£5.8m) and Jeremy Doku (£7.5m) were among the others who didn’t kick a ball, which suggests they were being held back for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa. Antoine Semenyo‘s (£8.3m) two-month lay-off looks set to present them with increased game-time between now and mid-December, and breathers here were a welcome.
  • The spanner in the works? Foden’s performance on Tuesday night. The England international started on the right flank, and went on to plunder a hat-trick. Yes, two of his goals did come after he had switched to a centre-forward role on the hour, but with Haaland expected back against Aston Villa, how does Maresca accommodate the versatile midfielder – if at all – in Gameweek 8? Operating in the hole instead of Rayan Cherki (£8.0m) is one option, but the mercurial Frenchman was at his best on Tuesday, so the City boss faces a welcome headache at Villa Park. At the moment, Doku and Haaland look likeliest to start, with two of Ndiaye, Foden and Cherki joining them.

“Yeah, a lot. Especially when I changed into that false nine role, I really enjoyed it a lot. I could find space in between the lines, in the pockets where I like to be, and then link the play. So, yeah, I really enjoyed that role tonight.” – Phil Foden on how much freedom Enzo Maresca gives him

“I was very happy with Phil, even before the red card [in the derby], to be honest. I said since day one that I consider him one of the best English players, for different reasons. In the last two years, three years, he was not good enough but I know how good he is, so we are just trying to help him, because we are sure that he’s going to help us this season.” – Enzo Maresca on how much Phil Foden’s form has improved since his dismissal in the Manchester derby

  • Foden’s first two goals were teed up by Rico Lewis (£4.3m), who made inside runs from right-back. It was something he did all night, and the full-back ended up creating more chances than any other player:
Haaland start

 

  • Foden’s first two finishes were excellent, while he showed predatory instincts in the striker role to tap in his hat-trick goal from substitute Ryan McAidoo‘s (£4.4m) cross. That point-blank-range strike swelled his xG to 0.89, the highest on the night, although Cherki did outdo him for shots:
Haaland start

  • The two combined beautifully for City’s third goal, with Cherki controlling and finishing superbly. The Frenchman was a Man of the Match contender until Foden sealed his hat-trick.

“I think Rayan, since we started, is doing well in terms of numbers, goals, assists. So, I’m very, very happy with his performances since day one.” – Enzo Maresca on Rayan Cherki

  • Elsewhere, Allan (£6.0m) deputised for Doku on the left, doing okay without setting the world alight. He hit the bar with one rising effort in the first half. Floyd Samba (£4.4m) led the line for the first hour, but it’d be a surprise to see him anywhere near a Premier League XI.
  • Matheus Nunes (£5.9m), Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) and Nico O’Reilly (£6.3m) all missed out. That trio had been forced off in Gameweek 7, subsequently missing training on Monday. Maresca had seemingly given them the all-clear in his pre-match presser, but they failed to show against AEK. There was no post-match update, either.
  • Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) replaced O’Reilly but he too had his own fitness scare, coming off after 72 minutes. Maresca did assuage any worries after full-time.

“He’s okay. He had a small problem during the warm-up in his back, but he could play and he was okay.” – Enzo Maresca on Josko Gvardiol

  • Finally, Elliot Anderson (£6.3m) bagged his first City goal, converting the rebound after Enzo Fernandez‘s (£6.9m) free-kick hit the bar. Both players had their rests in Gameweek 7, so there’s little question they’ll start on Saturday.
34 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Bruno Guimaraes and Enzo Fernandez out for MGW and Schade - yay or nay?!

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Not for me.

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    2. Big Mike
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Is Foden about to go on one of those hot streaks like he did last season?

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    1. Big Mike
      58 mins ago

      No.

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    2. Calafiornication
      9 mins ago

      Probably

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    3. Calafiornication
      8 mins ago

      I had him last season for that streak

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  3. el polako
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Haaland pictured, just realised that all his goals and trophies at City mean nothing.

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  4. cescpistols1
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Good to go for GW7 (assuming MGW is fit)? 2FT, 0.0 ITB. Any transfers?

    Raya
    Calafiori Bogle Affengruber
    Saka (c) Rogers MGW Barnes Gross
    Haaland J. Pedro

    Dubravka Evanilson Vuskovic Davis

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    1. Big Mike
      48 mins ago

      Looks a good strong team, Mr. Cescpistols1.

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  5. GW8 Fixtures and Clean Sheet Odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    GW8 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/twAm_5obu9F-
    (Provided by ladbrokes.com)
    Please bet responsibly: https://www.gambleaware.org/advice/for-your-gambling/advice-to-consider-if-you-re-gambling/

    GW7 clean sheet results:
    MCI: 47% ❌
    ARS: 45% ✅
    TOT: 41% ❌
    FUL: 38% ✅
    BHA: 37% ✅
    BOU: 34% ✅
    NEW: 28% ❌
    CHE: 27% ✅
    MNU: 25% ❌
    LIV: 23% ❌
    EVE: 22% ❌
    LEE: 22% ❌
    SUN: 22% ❌
    BRE: 21% ❌
    AST: 20% ✅
    NFO: 18% ❌
    HUL: 17% ❌
    CRY: 14% ❌
    COV: 13% ❌
    IPS: 8% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season: 42.8% (down from 50% on the previous GW)

    GW8 clean sheet odds:
    ARS: 54%
    CHE: 31%
    COV: 31%
    MCI: 31%
    MNU: 31%
    SUN: 31%
    LEE: 29%
    NFO: 29%
    BRE: 27%
    LIV: 27%
    NEW: 25%
    CRY: 24%
    FUL: 24%
    IPS: 22%
    AST: 20%
    HUL: 15%
    BHA: 13%
    BOU: 13%
    TOT: 13%
    EVE: 11%
    (Provided by fantasyfootballpundit.com)

    GW8 clean sheet % from market odds:
    ARS: 49%
    BRE: 32%
    CHE: 30%
    LEE: 30%
    MCI: 29%
    MNU: 29%
    NFO: 26%
    SUN: 26%
    FUL: 25%
    LIV: 23%
    NEW: 22%
    COV: 20%
    IPS: 20%
    CRY: 18%
    BHA: 17%
    BOU: 15%
    HUL: 14%
    AST: 12%
    TOT: 12%
    EVE: 11%
    (Provided by pinnacle.com)

    Market odds highest weekly clean sheet % success rate this season: 57.1% (down from 66.7% on the previous GW)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Brighton: 5*
    Arsenal: 4*
    Everton: 3
    Hull: 3
    Liverpool: 3
    Manchester City: 3
    Brentford: 2
    Fulham: 3*
    Leeds: 2
    Spurs: 2
    Aston Villa: 2*
    Bournemouth: 1*
    Chelsea: 1*
    Coventry City: 1
    Crystal Palace: 1
    Newcastle: 1
    Nottingham Forest: 1
    Sunderland: 1

    *Team kept a clean sheet in GW7

    Only Man Utd and Ipswich have yet to keep a clean sheet this season...

    G

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  6. Big Mike
    59 mins ago

    Palmer > Schade

    Good idea?

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    1. Gommy
      1 min ago

      Wouldn't get rid of Palmer ahead of Spurs at home

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  7. Bigler
    51 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A) Gross
    B) Tavernier
    C) Hall
    D) Ajer

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    1. Gommy
      1 min ago

      Ajer

      All the others have a better upside on the attacking front

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  8. Gommy
    50 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Odegaard
    B) Wissa
    C) Gvardiol

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    1. PogChamp
      6 mins ago

      Probably A. Wissa hasn’t had one attacking return all season.

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  9. AzzaroMax99
    48 mins ago

    Should I sell just Semenyo or both him and MGW?

    If sell only Semenyo who to get:

    A) Schade
    B) tavernier
    C) somebody other up to 8.5

    My mids:

    Odegaard, MGW*, Semenyo**, Palmer, Gross

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    1. Bavarian
      8 mins ago

      Mbeumo

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  10. tuturututu
    36 mins ago

    who to play from these?

    1) De Cuyper
    2) Gvardiol
    3) Thomas

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    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      28 mins ago

      1

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    2. Bavarian
      7 mins ago

      1

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  11. Kroenius
    33 mins ago

    Which one to bench from these 5
    A) Guéhi
    B) Manzambi
    C) Thiaw
    D) GroB
    E) Silva

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    1. JBG
      22 mins ago

      C

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    2. PogChamp
      16 mins ago

      C

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    3. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      C

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  12. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    28 mins ago

    So I made the stinking move Schade -> Savio. Thinking about just riding it out for his LEE, IPS, SUN & FUL run.

    Raya
    Konsa Calafiori De Cuyper
    Palmer Rogers Gross MGW
    DCL Haaland Pedro

    Gvardiol Egan Savio

    A) Roll
    B) Gvardiol to Muharemovic (or someone else)? Would mean benching De Cuyper.

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    1. estheblessed
      15 mins ago

      Looks OK to me for a roll

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    2. PogChamp
      14 mins ago

      Roll as I wouldn’t bench De Cuyper.

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    3. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Roll, deal with Savio later

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  13. estheblessed
    15 mins ago

    A bit of help if possible please chaps...

    1FT - £1.4m ITB

    Verbruggen
    Calaflori, Gvardiol, De Cuyper
    Bruno, Manzambi, Gross, Rogers, Schade
    Haaland, JP

    Kinsky, Thomas, Wright, O'nien

    a) Bruno > Saka
    b) Wright > DCL
    d) Wright > Jackson
    d) Something else?

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    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      I would roll here

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  14. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Any good ideas here lads?

    4FT's

    Bruggen
    Konsa Cala MDC Thiaw JPVH
    Szob Palmer Saka Rogers 4.5
    DCL JP Haaland

    Time to get Gross? Not perfect timing, but I want him from GW10 so maybe just go now?

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