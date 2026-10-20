FPL

Which Man City players will benefit most from Semenyo’s injury?

20 October 2026 5 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In case you missed the news, Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) looks set to be out until mid-December with a knee injury.

Since then, we’ve seen a few site users asking which of Manchester City’s players stand to benefit most from the winger’s absence.

So, that’s what we’ll be attempting to answer in this article.

WHICH GAMEWEEKS WILL SEMENYO MISS?

City benefit

Enzo Maresca estimated an eight-week absence for Semenyo, although the November international break accounts for a fortnight of that.

If the timeline is accurate, the Ghanaian international could be returning around Gameweek 15. You’d imagine he’ll be eased back in with substitute appearances after two months out, of course.

It’s not the easiest of runs for City, with Fulham at home the only fixture that sets the pulses racing. Aston Villa, who City face next, haven’t been watertight, mind:

GameweekOpponentExpected goals conceded rankGoals conceded rank
8Aston Villa (a)15th13th
9Brighton (h)10th1st=
10N Forest (a)4th9th
11Fulham (h)12th10th=
12Arsenal (a)1st1st=
13Leeds (h)6th3rd
14Brentford (a)11th7th=
15Chelsea (h)14th14th=

WHERE HAS SEMENYO PLAYED THIS SEASON?

City benefit

We’ve taken (and adapted) the above image from our Minutes Tracker, one of our many tools in the Members Area.

Semenyo has chiefly been stationed on the left wing, although he’s also had a couple of run-outs on the right.

While we hadn’t seen it in action, Maresca had also earmarked Semenyo as a possible deputy to Erling Haaland (£15.6m).

“Antoine [Semenyo] can be there. It depends on the game plan. But we can also use different players in that position.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on his striking options in September

WHAT ARE MARESCA’S OPTIONS NOW WITHOUT SEMENYO?

Using Build Lineup, we’ve had a look at the options available to Maresca in all four front positions. It’s the two wide-midfield roles we’re focusing on here, of course, given that’s where Semenyo has featured for City this season.

Most of these players have already played in these positions, from Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.2m) on the left in the EFL Cup and pre-season to Nico O’Reilly (£6.3m) in the ’10’ in Gameweek 1 – although it was more ‘needs must’ in the cases of those two players. We wouldn’t expect to see too many repeats of those experiments in the Premier League.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) hasn’t started in the hole for City yet but did so for Maresca at Chelsea.

Phil Foden (£6.8m), similarly, hasn’t been up front in 2026/27 but was mentioned as an option as a Haaland deputy by his manager on Monday. He’s played that role in the past, too.

SO, WHO STANDS TO BENEFIT?

FPL notes: Szoboszlai injury latest, Haaland again + Doku impact

Essentially, every wide-midfield option gets a bump in expected minutes and a nudge up the pecking order.

Some of those increases will be minimal. Allan (£6.0m), for example has only played 10 minutes of Premier League football. Even with Semenyo’s injury, he’s probably not going to that much more top-flight game-time; maybe more substitute appearances, cup run-outs and the chance of an odd league start (Fulham in Gameweek 11?).

On the surface, Jeremy Doku (£7.5m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£5.8m) are the big winners. Doku is down his main positional rival on the left, while Ndiaye has one less versatile competitor on the right. It was these two who started in Gameweek 7, indeed, when Semenyo dropped out. The pair are natural wingers, too, and we know how much Maresca prefers that breed of wide-man.

But are they nailed and rotation-proof? Not likely. The injury-prone Doku, for example, hasn’t started three games in a week in all of 2026. We have to go back to November/December of last year for the last example of that. We’re reliant on him getting midweek rests in the Champions League/EFL Cup, which, in fairness, did happen on Tuesday.

And now Foden has entered the chat. He stands more chance of featuring now, with stints on the right wing and up top now likelier to occur in Semenyo’s absence.

Maresca made it clear in August, when starting Foden as an emergency winger, that he prefers him in the ’10’ – but what a marker he laid down against AEK Athens, scoring a hat-trick from the right flank.

“He is adapting a little bit wide. We know he’s not a winger. But we are trying to find solutions. In the last 10 or 15 minutes when he was inside, you could see he was enjoying it more.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking in August, on Phil Foden’s run-outs as a winger

Long story short, probably Doku has the immediate edge, given that Foden’s superlative performance against AEK may dent Ndiaye’s short-term xMins.

But do we expect the Belgian, or indeed any City attacking midfielder, to start all eight league fixtures between now and Semenyo’s possible return? Not on your nelly.

Let Maresca’s rotation in Gameweek 7, and his words in Monday’s presser, serve as fair warning.

“Yeah, we need to pay attention [to players’ workloads]. No doubt. This is the reason why we did some changes against Ipswich. That’s why we need to do some changes [against AEK], to try to manage all the players in the best way, try to keep them fit.” – Enzo Maresca on rotating players, especially those who have been at the World Cup this summer

5 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Steve Stiffler
    35 mins ago

    Doku surely the man to bring for City then after being rested in the champions league.

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  2. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    31 mins ago

    Price changes 21 October

    Rise:
    Jacquet £5.1

    Falls:
    Gyökeres £7.0
    Hudson-Odoi £5.7
    Muniz £5.3
    Nmecha £5.3
    Endo £4.8
    Ruggeri £4.4
    Hughes £4.3

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  3. Letsgo!
    29 mins ago

    So do we think cherki and gvardiol will start vs aston villa?

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    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      Gvardiol is starting in most of the early predicted line-ups on the City forum
      I think this makes sense, particularly with no NOR
      Cherki is benched in several predicted line-ups, some saying you can't leave out Foden now

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      1. Letsgo!
        9 mins ago

        Not exactly sure now. Borh cherki and foden play the full 90 mins haha

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