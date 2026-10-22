Ahead of the upcoming Double Gameweek in Fantasy EFL, three of our contributors have selected their favourite goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards and club picks.

We’ve combined their selections below to reveal the most popular Scout Picks for the round.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Oliver Whatmuff takes the goalkeeper spot after earning unanimous backing from our three contributors. Stockport have kept consecutive clean sheets against Bromley and Doncaster Rovers, highlighting their recent defensive improvement.

DEFENDERS

Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Cooper makes the defence ahead of meetings with Doncaster Rovers and Cambridge United. The Owls have two opportunities for clean sheets, with their home fixture against Cambridge looking particularly appealing.

Joining him is Leicester City’s Luke Thomas, who produced an impressive 17-point haul against Bromley in Gameweek 10. The defender registered a goal, an assist and a clean sheet in that match, highlighting his multiple routes to points. Leicester face Luton Town and Wigan Athletic next, giving Thomas two opportunities to build on that performance.

MIDFIELDERS

Barnet’s Charlie Lakin has established himself as one of League Two’s standout midfielders this season. He has already produced six goals and six assists in 10 appearances, alongside 24 key passes. His impressive average of 10.4 points per match makes him particularly appealing ahead of home meetings with Oldham Athletic and York City. All three contributors selected Lakin this week.

Alongside him, Oliver Norwood completes the midfield after registering one goal and three assists in 11 appearances. The Stockport midfielder has also produced an impressive 31 key passes, highlighting his creativity. Trips to Notts County and Oxford United give him two more opportunities to add to those numbers.

FORWARDS

The captaincy goes to Kabongo Tshimanga, who has been in excellent Fantasy form recently. Barnet’s forward has produced scores of 11, 14 and 10 points across his previous three Gameweeks, making him one of the most consistent attacking options available.

Completing the forward line is Leicester City’s Emil Riis, who has scored four goals in seven appearances. The striker offers plenty of attacking potential ahead of meetings with Luton Town and Wigan Athletic. Riis also received unanimous backing from our contributors and takes the vice-captaincy in our Scout Picks.

CLUB PICKS

Sheffield Wednesday take our first club spot after featuring in all three contributors’ selections. The Owls face Doncaster Rovers away before welcoming Cambridge United, giving them two opportunities to collect points.

Stockport County complete our selections after an impressive run of four consecutive league wins. During that period, they have scored seven goals and kept three clean sheets, underlining their strength at both ends of the pitch.