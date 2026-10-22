FPL Gameweek 8: Which teams are projected to score the most goals?

After looking at the best clean sheet odds, we now turn our attention to projected team goals for Gameweek 8.

Using the projections from our Fixture Ticker, we can identify which Premier League attacks have the greatest scoring potential in the upcoming round.

PROJECTED TEAM GOALS FOR GAMEWEEK 8

SUMMARY

Arsenal are the only side projected to score more than two goals this week. The Gunners are yet to fully convince from an attacking perspective, and the potential loss of Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) is another downside, but they have scored 2+ goals in all three home matches to date.

Manchester United have scored just 10 league goals so far, but that’s still more than 12 other sides. Bournemouth visit Old Trafford next, having conceded close to two goals per match on average. That could give Michael Carrick’s side an opportunity to get among the goals, even if the foundations are crumbling somewhat in the north-west.

Only two sides have scored more goals than Chelsea this season. The Blues take that attacking momentum into a home clash with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. While the Lilywhites have improved, Xabi Alonso’s side have netted on 11 occasions in three home outings.

Aston Villa stand in Manchester City‘s way, having gone unbeaten in their previous seven matches in all competitions. It may not be as straightforward as the projections suggest, but City’s scoring form gives them every chance of racking up the goals regardless of opponent – just ask Liverpool and PSG.

Liverpool and Brentford are two more sides projected to score close to twice this week.

The Reds host Brighton and Hove Albion, who have already recorded an impressive eight clean sheets in all competitions. It’s worth noting, however, that the Seagulls are down in 10th for expected goals conceded (xGC), so they’ve massively overachieved on the shut-out front.

Meanwhile, Brentford sit sixth after a strong start and have an opportunity to climb even higher when they travel to Hull City. The Tigers have impressed defensively at times, but they’ve now gone six matches without a clean sheet in all competitions.

LOOKING AHEAD

A favourable run puts Manchester City top of the projected goals standings across the next six Gameweeks. Fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Leeds United all offer plenty of potential, with the Fulham clash particularly appealing at 2.46 projected goals. Arsenal, naturally, are their toughest test during this period.

Home matches against Everton and Hull stand out for Arsenal, who are projected to score 2.08 and 2.70 goals respectively. The Gunners also have a porous Newcastle to come, although clashes with Liverpool, City and even Brentford pose more of a test.

Consistency is the main attraction for Chelsea, with five of their next six fixtures carrying projections of at least 1.54 goals. Home clashes with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United look promising, but their meeting with Crystal Palace in Gameweek 13 stands out most, with 2.24 projected goals.

A mixed schedule lies ahead for Liverpool, who begin with Brighton at Anfield before a difficult trip to Arsenal. Their attacking prospects improve from Gameweek 10.

The home match against Bournemouth looks to be Manchester United‘s best chance of goals, with their schedule worsening thereafter.

Home matches against Crystal Palace, Ipswich and Fulham offer encouragement for Tottenham Hotspur. Things look decidedly tougher on the road.